Modis positioned as Leader on both US IT Staffing and US Staffing PEAK Matrix® reports from Everest Group

·3 min read

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modis, a global leader in the converging worlds of IT and engineering, was recently named a Leader on Everest Group's US IT Contingent Workforce (Staffing) Provider Peak Matrix® Assessment 2021 and Everest Group's US Contingent Workforce (Staffing) Provider PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.

Everest Group US Contingent Workforce (Staffing) Providers PEAK Matrix&#xae; Assessment 2021
Everest Group US Contingent Workforce (Staffing) Providers PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment provides an objective, data-driven, and comparative assessment of both US contingent staffing and US IT contingent staffing providers based on their market success and delivery capabilities.

"Modis' niche capabilities in the IT domain, along with its strong focus on leveraging technology and data analytics in the staffing process chain have set it apart from the competition," said Priyanka Mitra, Practice Director, Everest Group. "The company has made astute investments in its technology and in developing industry-leading learning and upskilling services for associates. As a result of these aspects, Modis has emerged as a Leader in Everest Group's US IT Contingent Workforce (Staffing) Provider PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021."

As a pioneer in the smart industry, Modis' forward-looking strategy supports its clients' full spectrum of IT and engineering needs through Tech Consulting, Tech Talent Services and Tech Academy service offerings. Tech Consulting delivers value added end-to-end solutions by leveraging technology and digital engineering expertise across industries. Tech Talent Services offer flexible and scalable talent to realize mission-critical technology and digital engineering projects. Modis Tech Academy has developed its own ecosystem of learning services in STEM and Smart Industry-related fields to upskill and reskill technology professionals.

Modis focuses its expertise in Cognitive Technologies, Digital Transformation, Cloud & Infrastructure, Smart Ecosystem, and Industry 4.0 across the key sectors of Automotive & Transportation, Environmental & Energy, Software, Internet & Communication, Financial Services and Industrial Manufacturing.

"Through committed investments and execution, Modis has accelerated value creation for customers with access to critical talent, technology and skilling solutions," said Jonathan Grosso, Head of US Enterprise, Modis. "Recognition as a market leader from Everest Group highlights the market impact Modis is achieving for customers and validates Modis' strategic vision to increase value for customer in the US and across the world."

About Modis

In the converging world of IT and engineering, Modis pioneers smart industry.

Modis delivers cross-industry IT and digital engineering expertise to accelerate innovation and digital transformation. By combining a unique service offering of Tech Consulting, Tech Talent Services and Tech Academy solutions Modis enables businesses to progress, scale and perform.

Modis has a global footprint with 30,000+ consultants in over 20 countries focused on Cognitive Technologies, Digital Transformation, Cloud & Infrastructure, Smart Ecosystem, and Industry 4.0 across the key sectors of Automotive & Transportation, Environmental & Energy, Software, Internet & Communication, Financial Services and Industrial Manufacturing.

Modis is part of the Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions company and a Fortune Global 500 company.

For more information about Modis visit www.modis.com.

Everest Group US IT Contingent Workforce (Staffing) Providers PEAK Matrix&#xae; Assessment 2021
Everest Group US IT Contingent Workforce (Staffing) Providers PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modis-positioned-as-leader-on-both-us-it-staffing-and-us-staffing-peak-matrix-reports-from-everest-group-301393692.html

SOURCE Modis

