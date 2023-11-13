Modiv Industrial Inc (MDV) Reports Mixed Q3 2023 Results Amid Market Headwinds

Modiv Industrial Inc (NYSE:MDV) announces third-quarter 2023 results with a focus on strategic asset management.

Company refrains from providing formal guidance for 2024 due to market uncertainties.

MDV maintains a strong dividend yield and continues to explore strategic partnerships and M&A opportunities.

On November 13, 2023, Modiv Industrial Inc (NYSE:MDV) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company, which specializes in industrial manufacturing real estate, faced a challenging market environment but continued to execute its strategic plan.

Financial Performance Overview

Modiv Industrial Inc reported rental income of $12.5 million for the third quarter, an increase from $10.3 million in the same period last year. However, the company experienced a net loss of $6.9 million, compared to a net income of $4.5 million in Q3 2022. This loss was attributed to significant operating expenses, including a stock compensation expense of $8.5 million. The company's total operating expenses for the quarter amounted to $15.6 million.

Strategic Asset Management

Despite the net loss, MDV has been active in managing its asset portfolio. The company has acquired over $214 million in industrial manufacturing assets and disposed of $120 million in non-industrial assets since its NYSE listing. These dispositions include 22 assets, with a focus on recycling non-strategic long-term assets. MDV's CEO, Aaron Halfacre, emphasized the company's patient approach to dispositions, stating,

We arent being stubborn or idealistic, but we are being balanced and patient."

Capital Strategy and Market Positioning

Modiv Industrial Inc has maintained a conservative capital strategy, with less than $285 million of indebtedness, all at fixed rates. The company's debt to asset ratio stands at 48%, and its debt service coverage is 2.3x. MDV has also been exploring strategic partnerships and M&A opportunities, underwriting five opportunities representing over $2.4 billion in value.

Dividend Strength and Investor Outreach

The company boasts a strong dividend yield, with an annual cash dividend of $1.15 per share, yielding 7.77%. MDV has made 87 consecutive distributions totaling over $60 million. In terms of investor relations, MDV has increased its outreach efforts, resulting in a 59% increase in trading volume and a 26% positive relative performance compared to the FTSE Nareit All Equities Index.

Looking Ahead

While MDV refrains from providing formal guidance for 2024, the company remains transparent about its strategic thinking. The focus will be on portfolio consolidations, M&A opportunities, and maintaining a disciplined approach to capital management. MDV's CEO concluded with a commitment to execution and investor value,

With GRIT and GRIND, we will GET IT DONE!"

For a detailed analysis of Modiv Industrial Inc's financials, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Financial Tables Summary

The financial tables in the filing reveal a detailed picture of MDV's financial position. The balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, shows total assets of $539 million, with real estate investments accounting for the majority. The company's equity stands at $238 million, with a total liability of $300 million. The income statement for the three months ended September 30, 2023, shows a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $6.5 million, with a basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.86.

Modiv Industrial Inc's financial performance in Q3 2023 reflects a company navigating a complex market environment with a strategic focus on asset management and capital discipline. While facing challenges, MDV continues to maintain a strong dividend yield and actively engages in strategic growth opportunities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Modiv Industrial Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

