Moducare Balances Immunity for Daily Enhanced Support

Moducare Daily Immune Support

Moducare is the only effective immune modulator that has been researched and clinically tested. It is nontoxic and has no known side effects or drug interactions and is available as a dietary supplement in capsules or chewable tablets. Moducare is safe for adults and children and suitable for vegetarians.

Moducare is the only effective immune modulator that has been researched and clinically tested. It is nontoxic and has no known side effects or drug interactions and is available as a dietary supplement in capsules or chewable tablets. Moducare is safe for adults and children and suitable for vegetarians.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Once a seasonal topic, immune health is now top of mind for many people as virus protection has become a yearlong health focus. While boosting the immune system sounds like a good plan in an emergency, modulating it makes better sense for a daily routine, which is why Wakunaga of America recommends its Moducare daily immune support supplement to balance and enhance the immune system, while avoiding an overactive immune response.



For several decades, health experts have been stressing the importance of keeping the immune system healthy and strong so your body can better manage an unwelcomed attack. But, while immune supplement purchases skyrocketed by 70% in 2020, and the overall supplement market increased by 10%, many consumers are still unsure of how to take immune supplements, which ones to take, and if they should be taking them whether they are sick or not.

“The pandemic really brought attention to the importance of immune health. We saw in dramatic fashion what happens when your immune system is compromised or weak,” said James B. LaValle, clinical pharmacist, board certified clinical nutritionist, and author of more than 20 books including, “Your Blood Never Lies.” “There are many factors that contribute to a healthy immune system including exercising, getting at least 7-8 hours of sleep, eating a balanced diet, and supplementing to support that diet, which even at its best can be be somewhat insufficient.”

Some of the supplements that support the immune system that LaValle recommends to his patients include vitamins C and D, Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract (AGE), zinc, probiotics and Moducare, which has a unique action to balance the immune system.

Story continues

“Moducare is a plant-derived combination of plant sterols and sterolins that multiple clinical studies have shown enhances immunity by balancing the two main sides of the immune system: the innate, which is the immunity you are born with; and the adaptive immunity, which is the immunity you acquire over time,” said LaValle who also serves as clinical director for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Performance Health Program. “While many people always want to ‘boost’ their immune system, it’s not the best approach for every day maintenance.”

LaValle says immune-boosting ingredients such as Echinacea, are good to take while you are fighting a cold or flu virus, but Moducare provides an ideal way to keep your immune system vigilant and ready on an ongoing basis. People who would benefit from Moducare are those who are susceptible to frequent colds and flu, herpes outbreaks, allergies and asthma, candida overgrowth, arthritis (and other inflammatory or autoimmune disorders), chronic fatigue, as well as people with chronic high stress, and those who exercise intensely with extended gym workouts, professional athletes, cyclists and marathon runners. In one study of marathon runners, the sterols and sterolins used in Moducare were found to help immunity by inhibiting the secretion of pro-inflammatory cytokines and decreasing the stress hormone known as cortisol.

Moducare is nontoxic and has no known side effects or drug interactions and is available as a dietary supplement in capsules or chewable tablets. It is safe for adults and children and suitable for vegetarians. Moducare is the only effective immune modulator that has been researched and clinically tested. Moducare has also shown positive clinical results with immune compromised individuals. To learn more visit: www.wakunaga.com.

About Wakunaga of America: Since its establishment in 1972, Wakunaga of America Co., LTD, has played a unique role in promoting consumer health worldwide through the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of high quality medicinal herbs and dietary supplements. The corporate philosophy of Wakunaga centers on a commitment to research and a mission to serve public health. This mission is accomplished by providing products of the highest quality, which are supported by science. Brands include Kyolic AGE, Kyo-Dophilus Probiotics, Moducare and Kyo-Green Superfoods.

Media Contact:

Amy Summers

212-757-3419 or amy@pitchpublicitynyc.com

Pitch Publicity

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fac3e0fd-110e-458e-9770-c6d1ff372c07



