U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,326.45
    -106.54 (-2.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,763.10
    -821.78 (-2.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,614.27
    -429.70 (-2.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,166.81
    -70.06 (-3.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.38
    -1.59 (-2.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.70
    +11.30 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    22.20
    -0.13 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    -0.0660 (-4.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3646
    -0.0091 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3670
    -0.5280 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,786.11
    -3,862.81 (-8.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.77
    -39.61 (-3.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Moducare Balances Immunity for Daily Enhanced Support

Wakunaga of America: Moducare
·4 min read

Moducare Daily Immune Support

Moducare is the only effective immune modulator that has been researched and clinically tested. It is nontoxic and has no known side effects or drug interactions and is available as a dietary supplement in capsules or chewable tablets. Moducare is safe for adults and children and suitable for vegetarians.
Moducare is the only effective immune modulator that has been researched and clinically tested. It is nontoxic and has no known side effects or drug interactions and is available as a dietary supplement in capsules or chewable tablets. Moducare is safe for adults and children and suitable for vegetarians.
Moducare is the only effective immune modulator that has been researched and clinically tested. It is nontoxic and has no known side effects or drug interactions and is available as a dietary supplement in capsules or chewable tablets. Moducare is safe for adults and children and suitable for vegetarians.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Once a seasonal topic, immune health is now top of mind for many people as virus protection has become a yearlong health focus. While boosting the immune system sounds like a good plan in an emergency, modulating it makes better sense for a daily routine, which is why Wakunaga of America recommends its Moducare daily immune support supplement to balance and enhance the immune system, while avoiding an overactive immune response.

For several decades, health experts have been stressing the importance of keeping the immune system healthy and strong so your body can better manage an unwelcomed attack. But, while immune supplement purchases skyrocketed by 70% in 2020, and the overall supplement market increased by 10%, many consumers are still unsure of how to take immune supplements, which ones to take, and if they should be taking them whether they are sick or not.

“The pandemic really brought attention to the importance of immune health. We saw in dramatic fashion what happens when your immune system is compromised or weak,” said James B. LaValle, clinical pharmacist, board certified clinical nutritionist, and author of more than 20 books including, “Your Blood Never Lies.” “There are many factors that contribute to a healthy immune system including exercising, getting at least 7-8 hours of sleep, eating a balanced diet, and supplementing to support that diet, which even at its best can be be somewhat insufficient.”

Some of the supplements that support the immune system that LaValle recommends to his patients include vitamins C and D, Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract (AGE), zinc, probiotics and Moducare, which has a unique action to balance the immune system.

“Moducare is a plant-derived combination of plant sterols and sterolins that multiple clinical studies have shown enhances immunity by balancing the two main sides of the immune system: the innate, which is the immunity you are born with; and the adaptive immunity, which is the immunity you acquire over time,” said LaValle who also serves as clinical director for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Performance Health Program. “While many people always want to ‘boost’ their immune system, it’s not the best approach for every day maintenance.”

LaValle says immune-boosting ingredients such as Echinacea, are good to take while you are fighting a cold or flu virus, but Moducare provides an ideal way to keep your immune system vigilant and ready on an ongoing basis. People who would benefit from Moducare are those who are susceptible to frequent colds and flu, herpes outbreaks, allergies and asthma, candida overgrowth, arthritis (and other inflammatory or autoimmune disorders), chronic fatigue, as well as people with chronic high stress, and those who exercise intensely with extended gym workouts, professional athletes, cyclists and marathon runners. In one study of marathon runners, the sterols and sterolins used in Moducare were found to help immunity by inhibiting the secretion of pro-inflammatory cytokines and decreasing the stress hormone known as cortisol.

Moducare is nontoxic and has no known side effects or drug interactions and is available as a dietary supplement in capsules or chewable tablets. It is safe for adults and children and suitable for vegetarians. Moducare is the only effective immune modulator that has been researched and clinically tested. Moducare has also shown positive clinical results with immune compromised individuals. To learn more visit: www.wakunaga.com.

About Wakunaga of America: Since its establishment in 1972, Wakunaga of America Co., LTD, has played a unique role in promoting consumer health worldwide through the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of high quality medicinal herbs and dietary supplements. The corporate philosophy of Wakunaga centers on a commitment to research and a mission to serve public health. This mission is accomplished by providing products of the highest quality, which are supported by science. Brands include Kyolic AGE, Kyo-Dophilus Probiotics, Moducare and Kyo-Green Superfoods.

Media Contact:
Amy Summers
212-757-3419 or amy@pitchpublicitynyc.com
Pitch Publicity

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fac3e0fd-110e-458e-9770-c6d1ff372c07


Recommended Stories

  • AstraZeneca Stock Climbs on ‘Groundbreaking’ Breast Cancer Drug Trial Results

    AstraZeneca said interim analysis of a Phase 3 trial showed that its drug Enhertu reduced the risk of death or disease progression by 72% compared with an existing treatment.

  • Covid Vaccine Leads To Antibodies In Children — Here's Why BioNTech, Moderna Fell

    Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday their Covid vaccine led to a robust antibody response in young children, but the vaccine stocks toppled.

  • Merck Backs Up Keytruda Approval In TNBC With Encouraging Overall Survival Data

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) announced the final overall survival (OS) results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-355 trial of Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC). Keytruda combined with chemotherapy (paclitaxel, nab-paclitaxel, or gemcitabine/carboplatin) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in OS. The data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Congress 2021. A

  • Pfizer Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

    The Delta variant has affected pockets of people that once seemed less at risk for COVID. The more transmissible strain of the virus has infected vaccinated individuals and young children at a higher rate than the previous iteration of the virus. With that in mind, pharmaceutical companies have sought to fill the gaps. Pfizer first proposed a booster shot for fully vaccinated adults, and now the company has announced that a trial found its vaccine has a "safe" and "robust" response in children f

  • Collins, Fauci endorse and explain FDA’s recommendation for limited use of boosters

    Both said that they are following the data.

  • Upbeat result of COVID-19 vaccine trial in 5- to 11-year-olds tempered as U.S. daily death rate tops 2,000 for first time since March 1

    Positive results from a trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech in children 5 to 11 years old was tempered Monday by a rising average death rate, with the U.S. now seeing more than 2,000 fatalities a day for the first time since March 1.

  • 99 Percent of COVID Cases in the U.S. Have This in Common, CDC Says

    The COVID-19 pandemic has brought more change to our daily lives than any other event in living memory. But strangely, the very virus that's responsible for all that change has also evolved significantly since its earliest days as well. As each new strain of the novel coronavirus has brought new challenges, they've also raised new concerns about tackling the next phase of the virus's spread. And now, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the one common trai

  • Prostate cancer trial could see men cured within a week

    Men could be cured of prostate cancer in a week using larger doses of precision radiotherapy, scientists believe.

  • ‘I decided I’d jump the gun’: What to consider before getting a third shot if you’re not eligible yet

    An FDA panel voted against recommending third shots of Pfizer for the general public, but recommended them for people who are at least 65 and at high-risk for severe disease.

  • If You Notice This When You Walk, It Could Be an Early Sign of Parkinson's

    Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that can take a devastating toll over the years. But Parkinson's often begins as barely detectable: a minor tremor, slight rigidity, or slow changes in your coordination may be the only sign that something is amiss.However, an early diagnosis and intervention—which may include an exercise regimen, medication, and lifestyle changes—are key to managing Parkinson's symptoms. That's why medical experts say to look out for subtle sig

  • The days of full covid coverage are over. Insurers are restoring deductibles and co-pays, leaving patients with big bills.

    Jamie Azar left a rehab hospital in Tennessee this week with the help of a walker after spending the entire month of August in the ICU and on a ventilator. She had received a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in mid-July but tested positive for the coronavirus within 11 days and nearly died. Now Azar, who earns about $36,000 a year as the director of a preschool at a Baptist church in Georgia, is facing thousands of dollars in medical expenses that she can't afford.Subscribe to The Post Most

  • The Latest: NYC to conduct weekly COVID-19 tests in schools

    New York City will begin conducting weekly, random COVID-19 tests of unvaccinated students in the nation's largest school district in an attempt to more quickly spot outbreaks in classrooms. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement Monday, and said the changes followed U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and would keep students from missing vital classroom time. The changes come after the first full week of the school year in which nearly 900 classrooms, including those in charter schools, were fully or partially closed in the city's 1,876 schools because of reports positive COVID-19 cases.

  • The #1 Best Breakfast Food to Eat After 50, Says Dietitian

    You've heard about breakfast being the most important meal of the day, and this becomes even more true with every passing year.As you age, your body experiences a ton of changes in your cells, muscles, and bones. And while there isn't a miracle cure for stopping these changes, there are shifts you can make to your diet that can help slow down the process and ensure that you're getting the vitamins and nutrients you need.And what better meal to start making these changes with than breakfast? We t

  • With the Delta Variant on the Rise, Experts Explain Why Your Face Mask Is Overdue for an Upgrade

    It may be time to move on from cloth-based face masks altogether.

  • Daughter Blames Tucker Carlson’s Misinformation for Unvaxxed Dad’s Death

    CNNThe daughter of an unvaccinated man who recently died from COVID-19 told CNN on Monday that she believes her father was a victim of misinformation, specifically saying Fox News star Tucker Carlson “played a role” in the vaccine hesitancy that led to his death.Patrick Lane, a Boeing designer for 20 years, died from COVID-19 just days before Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine received full federal approval. While healthy with no underlying conditions, Lane quickly deteriorated following his diagnosis

  • Why A Transformation Of Caregiving Could Be Biden's B.F.D.

    It would cost a lot of money. But there's a reason for that.

  • ‘I felt this huge relief’: how antibody injections could free the immunosuppressed under Covid

    FDA expected to issue full emergency authorization for periodic antibody injections, or PrEP, to complement vaccinations Janet Handal, 70, is a transplant recipient who founded a Facebook group of immunocompromised people. Photograph: Benjamin Ryan A proud sports mom, Shantay Brown longs to pack into a crowded stadium for her son’s Ohio State football games and scream her face off over the action on the field. But as with so many other simple pleasures in the age of Covid-19, nothing is that sim

  • Texas restaurant throws family out for wearing masks: ‘This is political’

    Restaurant’s owner defends anti-mask policy and claims it is part of the dress code

  • Key data on U.S. J&J, Moderna COVID-19 boosters 'weeks away,' Fauci says

    Data needed to determine the advisability of booster shots of the Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines is just weeks away, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser said on Sunday, as officials signaled they expected boosters would be recommended for a broad swath of Americans. U.S. health regulators already have begun to consider a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Friday recommended a third shot of the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-covid-19-booster-debate-moves-fda-vaccine-advisory-committee-2021-09-17 for people age 65 and older or at high risk of severe COVID-19, but declined to endorse boosters for the wider population.

  • Column: Think you're snorting a line of cocaine at that party? Think again

    Fentanyl is often accidentally ingested, killing thousands of Americans a year. Home test kits and a readily available nasal spray could help save lives.