U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,434.31
    +5.21 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,192.31
    +128.06 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,820.56
    -74.56 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.16
    +10.15 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.12
    -0.97 (-1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.50
    -46.40 (-2.57%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    -1.00 (-3.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    -0.0072 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2890
    +0.0720 (+5.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3871
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2250
    +0.4720 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,864.48
    +3,243.50 (+8.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,024.14
    +34.49 (+3.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Modulaire Group Announces Q2 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

·1 min read

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulaire Group, a leading business services company specialising in modular space, today announced that it will hold its second quarter financial results conference call on Thursday 12th August 2021 at 3:00pm BST (10:00 a.m., Eastern Time).

Prior to the call, the slide presentation, Q2 2021 financial information and dial-in details will be available at https://www.modulairegroup.com/investors/financial-reports that includes a password-protection feature. Access will be granted to existing and prospective lenders and noteholders and certain other eligible parties (including securities analysts and rating agencies) who have registered for an account. Modulaire Group invites all interested parties to register at their earliest convenience by visiting https://www.modulairegroup.com/investors/apply.

About Modulaire Group

Modulaire Group is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We create smart spaces for people to live, work and learn. Our business is designed to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Modulaire Group has operations in 25 countries with approximately 271,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe and Scandinavia, Elliott, Advanté, Carter and ProComm in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting, BUKO Bouw & Winkels and BUKO Bouwsystemen in The Netherlands, Tecnifor and Locabox in Italy, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

For further information:
Investor relations: Phil Vellacott
investorrelations@modulairegroup.com
+44 (0)7841 563541

Media enquiries: Tulchan Communications
modulairegroup@tulchangroup.com
+44 (0)207 353 4200

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modulaire-group-announces-q2-2021-financial-results-conference-call-301350355.html

SOURCE Modulaire Group

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Heads for Weekly Loss as Delta’s Spread Shakes Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared earlier gains Friday as the dollar strengthened following a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report, which fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve is moving closer to rolling back stimulus.West Texas Intermediate futures were little changed and are set to fall 6.4% this week. U.S. payrolls rose in July by the most in almost a year and the unemployment rate declined. Oil prices continue to reel from the impact on demand by the spread of the delta variant of the coronav

  • Senators Propose Crypto Tax Exemptions Amendment for $1T Infrastructure Bill

    Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) are proposing an amendment to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that will exempt bitcoin miners and other validators from the crypto tax reporting provision. Kristin Smith, the executive director of the Blockchain Association, discusses the specifics and potential impact of this amendment and what it means for industries outside the crypto world.

  • Dollar Gains, Treasuries Fall After Jobs Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar strengthened and Treasury yields rose after a better-than-expected increase in U.S. payrolls fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve is moving closer to a pullback of stimulus.U.S. equities were mixed with the S&P 500 edging higher and the Nasdaq 100 lower. U.S. job growth accelerated in July by the most in almost a year and the unemployment rate declined, illustrating momentum in the labor market as it grapples with hiring challenges.The yield on the 10-year U.S.

  • Here's Why Palantir Technologies Stock Sank 17.6% Last Month

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) sank 17.6% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite debuting a new product offering for its Foundry data analytics platform and announcing continued collaboration with the U.S. government on vaccine distribution projects, the stock lost ground amid market volatility. With concerns related to faster-than-anticipated inflation and the coronavirus delta variant, investors shied away from riskier tech stocks, and Palantir ended the month down double digits as a result of these trends.

  • Why Appian Tumbled 15% in July

    Shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) fell by 15.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, on no company-specific news. The sell-off may have come as investors pulled back some of their optimism about the company from the previous month when they drove Appian's share price up more than 50%. Investors have, generally speaking, sold off some high-growth technology stocks earlier this year, after pouring into the sector in 2020.

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the EVs industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now. There is hardly any doubt that in a few decades, at […]

  • Is Fastly Stock a Buy After Cratering?

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) have cratered recently, falling more than 60% from highs earlier this year and a total of 54% year to date. Fastly's recently announced second-quarter results provide investors with a timely look into the company's business.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may be up a tidy 15% so far this year, but not all 30 of the Dow stocks have logged gains. The Dow's worst year-to-date performers are also now its top prospects. The three companies in question are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), with stock prices in 2021 down 5.9%, 2.5%, and 3.1%, respectively.

  • Novavax data shows four-fold jump in antibody levels via booster shots

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Novavax's latest earnings report as well as the company's latest vaccine research.&nbsp;

  • Freeport-McMoRan's Management Believes Copper Could Be Headed Higher

    Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) is an attractive way for investors to benefit from rising raw material prices. In its most recent earnings report, management highlighted several reasons to invest in Freeport. Let's take a look at what was said and why investors have cause for optimism over Freeport-McMoRan.

  • Why Robinhood’s stock was destined for the ‘meme treatment’

    Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the July jobs reports and Robinhood after stockholders filed to sell 97.9 million shares over time.

  • Beyond Meat’s Q2 loss, Shake Shack tops estimates, DraftKings raises guidance

    Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down earnings which include: Beyond Meat lowering its Q3 outlook after reporting mixed earnings, Shake Shack topping estimates as restaurants gain more customer traffic, Carvana delivering its first quarterly profit, DraftKings raising guidance, and Virgin Galactic Q2 earnings falling short of estimates.

  • BigCommerce Holdings' (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shareholders Are Down 24% On Their Shares

    BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIGC ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 47...

  • Beyond Meat Stock Drops on Earnings Miss and Outlook That Leaves Investors Hungry

    The plant-based meat substitute maker's second-quarter sales were stronger than expected, thanks largely to a rebound in its food service business.

  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    CLNE earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Tencent Stock?

    Tencent's (OTC: TCEHY) stock has declined about 40% over the past six months. After China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) fined Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) $2.75 billion for anticompetitive behavior in April, many investors assumed Tencent would be the next target. In late April, Reuters claimed the SAMR was getting ready to fine Tencent $1.54 billion.

  • Why JFrog Stock Dropped 12% on Friday

    JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) investors lost ground to the market on Friday. The drop added to significant short-term losses so far in 2021 and was driven by a poorly received earnings report. The company, whose development platform helps software makers build and maintain their products, had good operating news to report.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks for Robinhood Traders to Buy Now

    Robinhood has inspired a generation of young investors to jump into the stock market and start saving for the future. For context, the average Robinhood user is 31 years old, meaning they have roughly three decades before retirement. Palantir was designed to solve this problem.

  • Novavax Reverses Winning Spree On Yet Another Delay For Its Covid Vaccine

    Novavax said it won't ask the FDA to authorize its Covid vaccine until late this year, and NVAX stock slumped Friday.