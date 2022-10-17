U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,679.45
    +96.38 (+2.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,169.59
    +534.76 (+1.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,677.96
    +356.57 (+3.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.43
    +53.03 (+3.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.92
    +0.31 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.80
    +19.90 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    +0.60 (+3.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9849
    +0.0125 (+1.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9590
    -0.0510 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1430
    +0.0250 (+2.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7100
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,553.39
    +396.82 (+2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.53
    +9.06 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
AMS:

Special programming (9-5:20 ET): Check out YF's All Markets Summit!

Modular Bridges Market Size is projected to reach USD 16.46 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·13 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global modular bridges market size was valued at USD 9,342.16 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 16466.21 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030. Asia-Pacific to Produce Large Amounts of Steel to Support the Global Modular Bridges Market's Growth

New York, United States, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the World Health Organization (WHO), every year, around 90,000 people lose their lives, and close to around 160 million people are affected by natural disasters. Natural disasters, such as earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, and wildfires, result in widespread destruction of roads, bridges, railways, and flyovers, among others, and also hamper rescue efforts. As per the data provided by the Insurance Information Institute, the total global losses due to natural catastrophes were around USD 10 billion in the year 2019. Japan accounted for the largest loss in 2019 due to natural calamities, followed by China.

Modular bridges offer an excellent solution during emergencies, such as natural disasters, and helps to quickly fix transportation lifelines and enables rapid post-disaster reconstruction. For instance, Acrow Bridge, in February 2020, used a steel modular bridge post heavy flood to restore critical road routes in Nebraska, the U.S. This bridge is expected to be under service for around 12 to 16 months till the permanent structures are fully restored. The key advantage of using modular bridges includes ease of setting up, can be loaded quickly, require low skilled laborers, uses standard tools and bolts and pins, among others.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/modular-bridges-market/request-sample


Large Scale Construction and Infrastructure Projects Drives the Market Growth

Construction is expected to be one of the most dynamic sectors in the coming years, playing a crucial role in the prosperity of societies across the globe. As per the data available by Oxford Economics, the global construction sector is foreseen to grow by USD 8 trillion, and this growth is expected to be driven by the U.S, China, and India.

China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) development strategy intends to build connectivity and co-operation throughout six key economic corridors, consisting China, Mongolia, Russia, Eurasian countries, and Central and West Asia, among others. China’s Ministry of Commerce announced that Chinese non-financial investments in countries, along with the Belt and Road Initiative, reached around USD 12.78 billion during the first 11 months of the year 2019.  China’s overall objective of Belt and Road initiative (BRI) is staggering, with over 60 countries have signed on the project. The Chinese companies, along the Belt & Road Initiative, have signed an average total contract value of USD 11.6 billion each month.

The government of India launched the Bharatmala Pariyojana program to construct 50 new national corridors, connecting about 550 districts. Phase 1 of the project consists constructing 34,800 km of roads and highways by the year 2021, followed by Phase 2 of the project, which includes port and coastal connectivity. Furthermore, there are many upcoming construction projects across the globe that will require a large number of modular bridges during their construction process for the transportation of equipment, vehicles, heavy machinery, and workers, among others.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 16466.21 million by 2030

CAGR

6.5% (2022-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Type, Application, End-user, Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Acrow Corporation of America, Atlantic Industries Limited (AIL), BAE Systems plc, Bailey Bridges, Inc., Beaver Bridges Ltd, CNIM Group, S. Bridge, Janson Bridging Nederland BV, Creative Pultrusions, Inc, General Dynamics European Land Systems, S.L.U, Jiangsu Bailey Steel Bridge Co. ltd.

Key Market Opportunities

Emerging economies are projected to witness robust demand for raw materials and goods

Key Market Drivers

Thriving Marine Industry to Push the Demand for Modular Bridges

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/modular-bridges-market


Key Highlights

  • The global modular bridges market size is projected to reach USD 16466.21 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030.

  • Asia-Pacific to Produce Large Amounts of Steel to Support the Global Modular Bridges Market's Growth

  • In the construction business, modular bridges are frequently employed, and the Belt and Road Initiatives in China are expected to boost the market.


Key Players

Some of the largest construction projects include AL Maktoum International Airport, Dubai, with an estimated cost of USD 32 billion, spread over 21 square miles. London’s Crossrail Project, with an estimated cost of USD 23 billion, is another large-scale high-speed railway project, further driving the market growth.

  • Acrow Corporation of America

  • Atlantic Industries Limited (AIL)

  • BAE Systems plc

  • Bailey Bridges, Inc.

  • Beaver Bridges Ltd

  • CNIM Group

  • S. Bridge

  • Janson Bridging Nederland BV

  • Creative Pultrusions, Inc

  • General Dynamics European Land Systems

  • S.L.U

  • Jiangsu Bailey Steel Bridge Co. ltd


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/modular-bridges-market/request-sample


Modular Bridges Market: Segmentation

  • By Type

    • Temporary

    • Permanent

  • By Application

    • Flyovers

    • Railways

    • Military

    • Mining

    • Marine

  • By End-user

    • Government

    • Military

    • Industry

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • The Middle East

  • Africa


TABLE OF CONTENTS

1          Introduction

1.1       Market Definition

1.2       Market Scope

2          Research Methodology

2.1       Primary Research

2.2       Research Methodology

2.3       Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4       Secondary Data Sources

3          Executive Summary

4          Market Overview

4.1       Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2       Value Chain Analysis: Modular Bridge Market

4.2.1   Vendor Matrix

4.3       Key Market Trends

4.3.1   Drivers

4.3.2   Restraints

4.3.3   Opportunities

4.4       Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1   Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2   Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3   Threat of Substitution

4.4.4   Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5   Competitive Rivalry

4.5       Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6       Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7       Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8       Parent Market Overview

4.9       Technology Landscape

4.10    Market Share Analysis

4.11    Potential Venture Analysis

4.12    Regional Price Trends

4.13    Raw Material Trends

4.14    Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15    COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2030

4.15.4.1          North America

4.15.4.2          Europe

4.15.4.3          Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4          Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5          Middle East and Africa

5          Type Overview

5.1       Introduction

5.1.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2       Temporary

5.2.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3       Permanent

5.3.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6          Application Overview

6.1       Introduction

6.1.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2       Flyovers

6.2.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3       Railways

6.3.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4       Military

6.4.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.5       Mining

6.5.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.6       Marine

6.6.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.7       Others

6.7.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7          End-user Overview

7.1       Introduction

7.1.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2       Government

7.2.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.3       Military

7.3.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.4       Industry

7.4.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.5       Others

7.5.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8          Regional Overview

8.1       Introduction

8.1.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2       North America

8.2.1   Economic Overview

8.2.2   Market Scenario

8.2.3   The U.S.

8.2.3.1            By Type

8.2.3.2            By Application

8.2.3.3            By End-user

8.2.4   Canada

8.2.4.1            By Type

8.2.4.2            By Application

8.2.4.3            By End-user

8.2.5   Mexico

8.2.5.1            By Type

8.2.5.2            By Application

8.2.5.3            By End-user

8.3       Latin America (LATAM)

8.3.1   Economic Overview

8.3.2   Market Scenario

8.3.3   Brazil

8.3.3.1            By Type

8.3.3.2            By Application

8.3.3.3            By End-user

8.3.4   Argentina

8.3.4.1            By Type

8.3.4.2            By Application

8.3.4.3            By End-user

8.3.5   Columbia

8.3.5.1            By Type

8.3.5.2            By Application

8.3.5.3            By End-user

8.3.6   The Rest of LATAM

8.3.6.1            By Type

8.3.6.2            By Application

8.3.6.3            By End-user

8.4       Europe

8.4.1   Economic Overview

8.4.2   Market Scenario

8.4.3   Germany

8.4.3.1            By Type

8.4.3.2            By Application

8.4.3.3            By End-user

8.4.4   France

8.4.4.1            By Type

8.4.4.2            By Application

8.4.4.3            By End-user

8.4.5   The U.K.

8.4.5.1            By Type

8.4.5.2            By Application

8.4.5.3            By End-user

8.4.6   Italy

8.4.6.1            By Type

8.4.6.2            By Application

8.4.6.3            By End-user

8.4.7   The Rest of Europe

8.4.7.1            By Type

8.4.7.2            By Application

8.4.7.3            By End-user

8.5       Asia-Pacific (APAC)

8.5.1   Economic Overview

8.5.2   Market Scenario

8.5.3   China

8.5.3.1            By Type

8.5.3.2            By Application

8.5.3.3            By End-user

8.5.4   Japan

8.5.4.1            By Type

8.5.4.2            By Application

8.5.4.3            By End-user

8.5.5   India

8.5.5.1            By Type

8.5.5.2            By Application

8.5.5.3            By End-user

8.5.6   Australia

8.5.6.1            By Type

8.5.6.2            By Application

8.5.6.3            By End-user

8.5.7   South Korea

8.5.7.1            By Type

8.5.7.2            By Application

8.5.7.3            By End-user

8.5.8   The Rest of APAC

8.5.8.1            By Type

8.5.8.2            By Application

8.5.8.3            By End-user

8.6       The Middle East

8.6.1   Economic Overview

8.6.2   Market Scenario

8.6.3   Saudi Arabia

8.6.3.1            By Type

8.6.3.2            By Application

8.6.3.3            By End-user

8.6.4   The UAE

8.6.4.1            By Type

8.6.4.2            By Application

8.6.4.3            By End-user

8.6.5   Qatar

8.6.5.1            By Type

8.6.5.2            By Application

8.6.5.3            By End-user

8.6.6   Oman

8.6.6.1            By Type

8.6.6.2            By Application

8.6.6.3            By End-user

8.6.7   Turkey

8.6.7.1            By Type

8.6.7.2            By Application

8.6.7.3            By End-user

8.6.8   The Rest of the Middle East

8.6.8.1            By Type

8.6.8.2            By Application

8.6.8.3            By End-user

8.7       Africa

8.7.1   Economic Overview

8.7.2   Market Scenario

8.7.3   Nigeria

8.7.3.1            By Type

8.7.3.2            By Application

8.7.3.3            By End-user

8.7.4   South Africa

8.7.4.1            By Type

8.7.4.2            By Application

8.7.4.3            By End-user

8.7.5   The Rest of Africa

8.7.5.1            By Type

8.7.5.2            By Application

8.7.5.3            By End-user

9          Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

9.1       Competition Dashboard

9.2       Industry Structure

9.3       Acrow Corporation

9.3.1   Business Overview

9.3.2   Financial Performance

9.3.3   Recent Developments

9.3.4   Product Portfolio

9.4       Atlantic Industries Limited (AIL)

9.4.1   Business Overview

9.4.2   Financial Performance

9.4.3   Recent Developments

9.4.4   Product Portfolio

9.5       Janson Bridging Nederland BV

9.5.1   Business Overview

9.5.2   Financial Performance

9.5.3   Recent Developments

9.5.4   Product Portfolio

9.6       U.S. Bridge

9.6.1   Business Overview

9.6.2   Financial Performance

9.6.3   Recent Developments

9.6.4   Product Portfolio

9.7       CNIM Group

9.7.1   Business Overview

9.7.2   Financial Performance

9.7.3   Recent Developments

9.7.4   Product Portfolio

9.8       Beaver Bridges Ltd

9.8.1   Business Overview

9.8.2   Financial Performance

9.8.3   Recent Developments

9.8.4   Product Portfolio

9.9       Bailey Bridges, Inc

9.9.1   Business Overview

9.9.2   Financial Performance

9.9.3   Recent Developments

9.9.4   Product Portfolio

9.10    BAE Systems plc

9.10.1 Business Overview

9.10.2 Financial Performance

9.10.3 Recent Developments

9.10.4 Product Portfolio

9.11    Jiangsu Bailey Steel Bridge Co.,ltd

9.11.1 Business Overview

9.11.2 Financial Performance

9.11.3 Recent Developments

9.11.4 Product Portfolio

9.12    General Dynamics European Land Systems, S.L.U

9.12.1 Business Overview

9.12.2 Financial Performance

9.12.3 Recent Developments

9.12.4 Product Portfolio

9.13    Creative Pultrusions

9.13.1 Business Overview

9.13.2 Financial Performance

9.13.3 Recent Developments

9.13.4 Product Portfolio

10        Conclusion & Recommendation

11        Acronyms & Abbreviations


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/modular-bridges-market/toc


News Media

Rising Incidence of Natural Calamities to Swift the Need for Even More Modular Bridges


Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Logic Analyzer Market: Information by Type (Modular Logic Analyzers), Application (Integrated Circuits, Processors), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Modular Chiller Market: Information by Product Type (Air Cooled and Water-Cooled Modular Chiller), Capacity (Below 300 Tons), Application (Residential), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Modular Construction Market: Information by Type (Permanent, Re-locatable), Material (Steel, Wood, Concrete), and Region — Forecast till 2030

U.S. Modular Process Skid Market: Information by Product Type (Large-Scale, Small-Scale), Industry Segment(Energy and Electricity, Chemical, Food and Beverage), and Region — Forecast till 2030


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America Are Gaining Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were trading roughly 6% higher at 10:23 a.m. ET today after the bank reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. Bank of America reported diluted earnings per share of $0.81 on total revenue of $24.5 billion, both numbers that beat analyst estimates for the quarter. Thanks to the higher-interest-rate environment, which is increasing the yields on many bank loans and bond holdings, NII for the quarter came in at $13.8 billion, $1.4 billion higher than the previous quarter.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) recent US$12b drop adds to long-term losses

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ), it is important to understand the...

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • Is AMD a Buy?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) year went from bad to worse after the company released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022 on Oct. 6. AMD investors pressed the panic button hard after the company revealed that its quarterly revenue would land at an estimated $5.6 billion at the midpoint of its updated guidance range. The company originally expected $6.7 billion in Q3 revenue, but a weak PC (personal computer) market has knocked the wind out of AMD's sails.

  • 3 Red Flags for Carnival Stock

    Down 67% year to date, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) has probably landed on some value investors' radar. Like most cruise companies, Carnival was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) no-sail order scuttled its operations for much of 2020. As of the third quarter, Carnival reports $28.5 billion in long-term debt -- up from just $9.7 billion at the end of 2019.

  • Here's the FAANG Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Soar the Most Over the Next 12 Months

    It's been a rough year for many of the highest-flying stocks of the recent past. All of the FAANG stocks have dropped significantly so far in 2022. Analysts expect that four of the five stocks in the group will deliver strong gains in the not-too-distant future.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    The cloud-driven platform enables companies to share previously unavailable or proprietary data to gain a better understanding of it and how to analyze it. The company's customer base is also expanding. Total customers rose 23% year over year for Q2, while customers bringing in more than $1 million in product revenue doubled to 246.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited's (NYSE:TEVA) recent 6.0% drop adds to one-year losses

    If you want to know who really controls Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( NYSE:TEVA ), then you'll have to look...

  • More Likely to 5X First: GameStop or Bed Bath & Beyond

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) were two of the market's hottest meme stocks last year. GameStop's stock hit a split-adjusted all-time high of $86.88, but it now trades at about $25.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN), and Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) -- rose 9%, fell 16%, and dropped 11%, respectively, averaging out to a 6% slide. Let's go over my near-term concerns with all three investments.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought Last Week

    I don't mind going out in the rain, and that's probably why I didn't have a problem buying stocks last week. I bought a new stock and added to two existing positions last Wednesday. What was in my shopping bag?  I was a buyer of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), UiPath (NYSE: PATH), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC) last week.

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • 14 Best Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 14 best mid-cap stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy Now. Mid-cap stocks may be thought of as the “sweet spot” between the rampant volatility of small-caps and the stability […]

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Beyond Meat Stock?

    First, Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey was arrested in late September for an alleged assault at a college football game. Beyond Meat isn't profitable yet, and its net loss more than quadrupled year over year to $198 million on just $256 million in revenue in the first half of 2022 as it liquidated its inventories.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of the semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were jumping this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, the tech stock is likely moving higher today as investors regained some optimism in the market today, perhaps after two banks beat earnings expectations. As a result, the S&P 500 was up 2.7%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 3.3%, and Nvidia's shares had gained 4.3% as of 10:48 a.m. ET.

  • Investors Heavily Search Novavax, Inc. (NVAX): Here is What You Need to Know

    Novavax (NVAX) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Energy Transfer's Charts Suggest There's More Upside Ahead

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America. Let's check out the indicators and charts. In this daily bar chart of ET, below, we can see some very powerful technical clues.

  • What's in the Offing for Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q3 Earnings?

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) is likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues in Q3 from its diverse and vast network of midstream assets.

  • Tesla Could Be a ‘Zombie Stock’ as Interest Rates Rise

    New Constructs CEO David Trainer says the EV maker's stock, down nearly 40% so far this year, has more room to fall.