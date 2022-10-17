Modular Bridges Market Size is projected to reach USD 16.46 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%: Straits Research

Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global modular bridges market size was valued at USD 9,342.16 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 16466.21 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030. Asia-Pacific to Produce Large Amounts of Steel to Support the Global Modular Bridges Market's Growth

New York, United States, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the World Health Organization (WHO), every year, around 90,000 people lose their lives, and close to around 160 million people are affected by natural disasters. Natural disasters, such as earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, and wildfires, result in widespread destruction of roads, bridges, railways, and flyovers, among others, and also hamper rescue efforts. As per the data provided by the Insurance Information Institute, the total global losses due to natural catastrophes were around USD 10 billion in the year 2019. Japan accounted for the largest loss in 2019 due to natural calamities, followed by China.

Modular bridges offer an excellent solution during emergencies, such as natural disasters, and helps to quickly fix transportation lifelines and enables rapid post-disaster reconstruction. For instance, Acrow Bridge, in February 2020, used a steel modular bridge post heavy flood to restore critical road routes in Nebraska, the U.S. This bridge is expected to be under service for around 12 to 16 months till the permanent structures are fully restored. The key advantage of using modular bridges includes ease of setting up, can be loaded quickly, require low skilled laborers, uses standard tools and bolts and pins, among others.





Large Scale Construction and Infrastructure Projects Drives the Market Growth

Construction is expected to be one of the most dynamic sectors in the coming years, playing a crucial role in the prosperity of societies across the globe. As per the data available by Oxford Economics, the global construction sector is foreseen to grow by USD 8 trillion, and this growth is expected to be driven by the U.S, China, and India.

China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) development strategy intends to build connectivity and co-operation throughout six key economic corridors, consisting China, Mongolia, Russia, Eurasian countries, and Central and West Asia, among others. China’s Ministry of Commerce announced that Chinese non-financial investments in countries, along with the Belt and Road Initiative, reached around USD 12.78 billion during the first 11 months of the year 2019. China’s overall objective of Belt and Road initiative (BRI) is staggering, with over 60 countries have signed on the project. The Chinese companies, along the Belt & Road Initiative, have signed an average total contract value of USD 11.6 billion each month.

The government of India launched the Bharatmala Pariyojana program to construct 50 new national corridors, connecting about 550 districts. Phase 1 of the project consists constructing 34,800 km of roads and highways by the year 2021, followed by Phase 2 of the project, which includes port and coastal connectivity. Furthermore, there are many upcoming construction projects across the globe that will require a large number of modular bridges during their construction process for the transportation of equipment, vehicles, heavy machinery, and workers, among others.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 16466.21 million by 2030 CAGR 6.5% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, End-user, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Acrow Corporation of America, Atlantic Industries Limited (AIL), BAE Systems plc, Bailey Bridges, Inc., Beaver Bridges Ltd, CNIM Group, S. Bridge, Janson Bridging Nederland BV, Creative Pultrusions, Inc, General Dynamics European Land Systems, S.L.U, Jiangsu Bailey Steel Bridge Co. ltd. Key Market Opportunities Emerging economies are projected to witness robust demand for raw materials and goods Key Market Drivers Thriving Marine Industry to Push the Demand for Modular Bridges

Key Highlights

The global modular bridges market size is projected to reach USD 16466.21 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific to Produce Large Amounts of Steel to Support the Global Modular Bridges Market's Growth

In the construction business, modular bridges are frequently employed, and the Belt and Road Initiatives in China are expected to boost the market.





Key Players

Some of the largest construction projects include AL Maktoum International Airport, Dubai, with an estimated cost of USD 32 billion, spread over 21 square miles. London’s Crossrail Project, with an estimated cost of USD 23 billion, is another large-scale high-speed railway project, further driving the market growth.

Acrow Corporation of America

Atlantic Industries Limited (AIL)

BAE Systems plc

Bailey Bridges, Inc.

Beaver Bridges Ltd

CNIM Group

S. Bridge

Janson Bridging Nederland BV

Creative Pultrusions, Inc

General Dynamics European Land Systems

S.L.U

Jiangsu Bailey Steel Bridge Co. ltd





Modular Bridges Market: Segmentation

By Type Temporary Permanent

By Application Flyovers Railways Military Mining Marine

By End-user Government Military Industry



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East

Africa





TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Modular Bridge Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2030

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5 Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Temporary

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Permanent

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Application Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Flyovers

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Railways

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Military

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.5 Mining

6.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.6 Marine

6.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 End-user Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 Government

7.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.3 Military

7.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.4 Industry

7.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8 Regional Overview

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Economic Overview

8.2.2 Market Scenario

8.2.3 The U.S.

8.2.3.1 By Type

8.2.3.2 By Application

8.2.3.3 By End-user

8.2.4 Canada

8.2.4.1 By Type

8.2.4.2 By Application

8.2.4.3 By End-user

8.2.5 Mexico

8.2.5.1 By Type

8.2.5.2 By Application

8.2.5.3 By End-user

8.3 Latin America (LATAM)

8.3.1 Economic Overview

8.3.2 Market Scenario

8.3.3 Brazil

8.3.3.1 By Type

8.3.3.2 By Application

8.3.3.3 By End-user

8.3.4 Argentina

8.3.4.1 By Type

8.3.4.2 By Application

8.3.4.3 By End-user

8.3.5 Columbia

8.3.5.1 By Type

8.3.5.2 By Application

8.3.5.3 By End-user

8.3.6 The Rest of LATAM

8.3.6.1 By Type

8.3.6.2 By Application

8.3.6.3 By End-user

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Economic Overview

8.4.2 Market Scenario

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.3.1 By Type

8.4.3.2 By Application

8.4.3.3 By End-user

8.4.4 France

8.4.4.1 By Type

8.4.4.2 By Application

8.4.4.3 By End-user

8.4.5 The U.K.

8.4.5.1 By Type

8.4.5.2 By Application

8.4.5.3 By End-user

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.6.1 By Type

8.4.6.2 By Application

8.4.6.3 By End-user

8.4.7 The Rest of Europe

8.4.7.1 By Type

8.4.7.2 By Application

8.4.7.3 By End-user

8.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

8.5.1 Economic Overview

8.5.2 Market Scenario

8.5.3 China

8.5.3.1 By Type

8.5.3.2 By Application

8.5.3.3 By End-user

8.5.4 Japan

8.5.4.1 By Type

8.5.4.2 By Application

8.5.4.3 By End-user

8.5.5 India

8.5.5.1 By Type

8.5.5.2 By Application

8.5.5.3 By End-user

8.5.6 Australia

8.5.6.1 By Type

8.5.6.2 By Application

8.5.6.3 By End-user

8.5.7 South Korea

8.5.7.1 By Type

8.5.7.2 By Application

8.5.7.3 By End-user

8.5.8 The Rest of APAC

8.5.8.1 By Type

8.5.8.2 By Application

8.5.8.3 By End-user

8.6 The Middle East

8.6.1 Economic Overview

8.6.2 Market Scenario

8.6.3 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3.1 By Type

8.6.3.2 By Application

8.6.3.3 By End-user

8.6.4 The UAE

8.6.4.1 By Type

8.6.4.2 By Application

8.6.4.3 By End-user

8.6.5 Qatar

8.6.5.1 By Type

8.6.5.2 By Application

8.6.5.3 By End-user

8.6.6 Oman

8.6.6.1 By Type

8.6.6.2 By Application

8.6.6.3 By End-user

8.6.7 Turkey

8.6.7.1 By Type

8.6.7.2 By Application

8.6.7.3 By End-user

8.6.8 The Rest of the Middle East

8.6.8.1 By Type

8.6.8.2 By Application

8.6.8.3 By End-user

8.7 Africa

8.7.1 Economic Overview

8.7.2 Market Scenario

8.7.3 Nigeria

8.7.3.1 By Type

8.7.3.2 By Application

8.7.3.3 By End-user

8.7.4 South Africa

8.7.4.1 By Type

8.7.4.2 By Application

8.7.4.3 By End-user

8.7.5 The Rest of Africa

8.7.5.1 By Type

8.7.5.2 By Application

8.7.5.3 By End-user

9 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

9.1 Competition Dashboard

9.2 Industry Structure

9.3 Acrow Corporation

9.3.1 Business Overview

9.3.2 Financial Performance

9.3.3 Recent Developments

9.3.4 Product Portfolio

9.4 Atlantic Industries Limited (AIL)

9.4.1 Business Overview

9.4.2 Financial Performance

9.4.3 Recent Developments

9.4.4 Product Portfolio

9.5 Janson Bridging Nederland BV

9.5.1 Business Overview

9.5.2 Financial Performance

9.5.3 Recent Developments

9.5.4 Product Portfolio

9.6 U.S. Bridge

9.6.1 Business Overview

9.6.2 Financial Performance

9.6.3 Recent Developments

9.6.4 Product Portfolio

9.7 CNIM Group

9.7.1 Business Overview

9.7.2 Financial Performance

9.7.3 Recent Developments

9.7.4 Product Portfolio

9.8 Beaver Bridges Ltd

9.8.1 Business Overview

9.8.2 Financial Performance

9.8.3 Recent Developments

9.8.4 Product Portfolio

9.9 Bailey Bridges, Inc

9.9.1 Business Overview

9.9.2 Financial Performance

9.9.3 Recent Developments

9.9.4 Product Portfolio

9.10 BAE Systems plc

9.10.1 Business Overview

9.10.2 Financial Performance

9.10.3 Recent Developments

9.10.4 Product Portfolio

9.11 Jiangsu Bailey Steel Bridge Co.,ltd

9.11.1 Business Overview

9.11.2 Financial Performance

9.11.3 Recent Developments

9.11.4 Product Portfolio

9.12 General Dynamics European Land Systems, S.L.U

9.12.1 Business Overview

9.12.2 Financial Performance

9.12.3 Recent Developments

9.12.4 Product Portfolio

9.13 Creative Pultrusions

9.13.1 Business Overview

9.13.2 Financial Performance

9.13.3 Recent Developments

9.13.4 Product Portfolio

10 Conclusion & Recommendation

11 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Rising Incidence of Natural Calamities to Swift the Need for Even More Modular Bridges





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.



Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





