Modular Bridges Market Size is projected to reach USD 16.46 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%: Straits Research
The global modular bridges market size was valued at USD 9,342.16 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 16466.21 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030. Asia-Pacific to Produce Large Amounts of Steel to Support the Global Modular Bridges Market's Growth
New York, United States, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the World Health Organization (WHO), every year, around 90,000 people lose their lives, and close to around 160 million people are affected by natural disasters. Natural disasters, such as earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, and wildfires, result in widespread destruction of roads, bridges, railways, and flyovers, among others, and also hamper rescue efforts. As per the data provided by the Insurance Information Institute, the total global losses due to natural catastrophes were around USD 10 billion in the year 2019. Japan accounted for the largest loss in 2019 due to natural calamities, followed by China.
Modular bridges offer an excellent solution during emergencies, such as natural disasters, and helps to quickly fix transportation lifelines and enables rapid post-disaster reconstruction. For instance, Acrow Bridge, in February 2020, used a steel modular bridge post heavy flood to restore critical road routes in Nebraska, the U.S. This bridge is expected to be under service for around 12 to 16 months till the permanent structures are fully restored. The key advantage of using modular bridges includes ease of setting up, can be loaded quickly, require low skilled laborers, uses standard tools and bolts and pins, among others.
Large Scale Construction and Infrastructure Projects Drives the Market Growth
Construction is expected to be one of the most dynamic sectors in the coming years, playing a crucial role in the prosperity of societies across the globe. As per the data available by Oxford Economics, the global construction sector is foreseen to grow by USD 8 trillion, and this growth is expected to be driven by the U.S, China, and India.
China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) development strategy intends to build connectivity and co-operation throughout six key economic corridors, consisting China, Mongolia, Russia, Eurasian countries, and Central and West Asia, among others. China’s Ministry of Commerce announced that Chinese non-financial investments in countries, along with the Belt and Road Initiative, reached around USD 12.78 billion during the first 11 months of the year 2019. China’s overall objective of Belt and Road initiative (BRI) is staggering, with over 60 countries have signed on the project. The Chinese companies, along the Belt & Road Initiative, have signed an average total contract value of USD 11.6 billion each month.
The government of India launched the Bharatmala Pariyojana program to construct 50 new national corridors, connecting about 550 districts. Phase 1 of the project consists constructing 34,800 km of roads and highways by the year 2021, followed by Phase 2 of the project, which includes port and coastal connectivity. Furthermore, there are many upcoming construction projects across the globe that will require a large number of modular bridges during their construction process for the transportation of equipment, vehicles, heavy machinery, and workers, among others.
Report Scope
Report Metric
Details
Market Size
USD 16466.21 million by 2030
CAGR
6.5% (2022-2030)
Historical Data
2019-2020
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Million)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
Type, Application, End-user, Region
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
Acrow Corporation of America, Atlantic Industries Limited (AIL), BAE Systems plc, Bailey Bridges, Inc., Beaver Bridges Ltd, CNIM Group, S. Bridge, Janson Bridging Nederland BV, Creative Pultrusions, Inc, General Dynamics European Land Systems, S.L.U, Jiangsu Bailey Steel Bridge Co. ltd.
Key Market Opportunities
Emerging economies are projected to witness robust demand for raw materials and goods
Key Market Drivers
Thriving Marine Industry to Push the Demand for Modular Bridges
Key Highlights
The global modular bridges market size is projected to reach USD 16466.21 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030.
Asia-Pacific to Produce Large Amounts of Steel to Support the Global Modular Bridges Market's Growth
In the construction business, modular bridges are frequently employed, and the Belt and Road Initiatives in China are expected to boost the market.
Key Players
Some of the largest construction projects include AL Maktoum International Airport, Dubai, with an estimated cost of USD 32 billion, spread over 21 square miles. London’s Crossrail Project, with an estimated cost of USD 23 billion, is another large-scale high-speed railway project, further driving the market growth.
Acrow Corporation of America
Atlantic Industries Limited (AIL)
BAE Systems plc
Bailey Bridges, Inc.
Beaver Bridges Ltd
CNIM Group
S. Bridge
Janson Bridging Nederland BV
Creative Pultrusions, Inc
General Dynamics European Land Systems
S.L.U
Jiangsu Bailey Steel Bridge Co. ltd
Modular Bridges Market: Segmentation
By Type
Temporary
Permanent
By Application
Flyovers
Railways
Military
Mining
Marine
By End-user
Government
Military
Industry
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
The Middle East
Africa
News Media
Rising Incidence of Natural Calamities to Swift the Need for Even More Modular Bridges
