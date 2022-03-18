U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.50
    -27.75 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,290.00
    -171.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,988.25
    -123.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,050.80
    -14.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.62
    +1.64 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.10
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1099
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    +0.0040 (+0.18%)
     

  • Vix

    25.67
    -1.00 (-3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3163
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7310
    +0.1330 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,519.43
    -378.72 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    917.17
    -7.10 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,667.23
    +14.34 (+0.05%)
     

Modular Chiller Market to Exceed US$ 3.7 Bn Amid Rising Demand for Cost-Effective Cooling Systems in Industrial Facilities, Fact.MR Report

·8 min read

Nearly 4 out of 5 Modular Chiller Sales to be Contributed by Industrial Sector

In the latest study, Fact.MR comprehensively explains the historical and forecast data, offering in-depth insights into the global modular chiller market. The market report also provides details such as growth drivers and opportunities through leading segments including product type, cooling technology, coolant type, capacity, end-use sector, and regions.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global modular chiller market is estimated to surpass US$ 3.7 bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2022-2032). The global sales of modular chiller are expected to reach US$ 6.2 Bn by the end of 2032.

FactMR Logo
FactMR Logo

Increasing penetration of automation in industrial operations due to low cost of cooling technologies will aid the growth in the market. In addition to this, advancements in modular chillers are anticipated to increase the productivity and efficiency in various industries, thereby propelling the demand.

Also, end users are focusing on the development of energy-efficient buildings to reduce the energy requirement for heating and cooling in several countries. A slew of such efforts to reduce carbon emissions is likely to drive the sales of modular chiller.

With rapid urbanization and improved standard of living in China, Indonesia, and India, the demand for modern infrastructure is burgeoning. This is expected to increase the adoption of easy to install and light weight modular chillers.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7155

Further, technological advancements for developing advanced industrial dynamics in terms of cooling technology is projected to open new growth avenues for key players. Hence, demand for advanced modular chiller in the various sectors, especially food & beverages, for the storage and prevention of contamination of food products is estimated to drive the market.

On account of this, key players are extensively investing in the research and development (R&D) activities to develop price-to-performance ratio of modular chillers. This is anticipated to bolster the growth in the market in the coming years.

Report Attributes

Details

Modular Chiller Market Size (2021A)

~US$ 3.5 Bn

Estimated Year Value (2022E)

US$ 3.7 Bn

Projected Year Value (2032F)

US$ 6.2 Bn

Global Growth Rate (2022-2032)

CAGR 5.2%

Key Takeaways:

  • Based on product type, the compressor segment is expected to grow 1.6X, surpassing US$ 2.8 Bn by the end of 2022.

  • In terms of end-use, the industrial modular chiller segment is estimated to reach US$ 4.7 Bn, exhibiting growth at 5.4% CAGR over the forecast period

  • The U.S. is expected to account for 88% of market share in North America due to rising demand for energy-efficient end-use products in country.

  • China is anticipated to surpass US$ 1.4 Bn, with sales projected to increase 1.7x through 2022 & beyond.

  • By capacity, above 150 ton modular chillers segment is predicted to account for 47.5% of the overall market share by the end of 2032.

Growth Drivers:

  • Growing advancements in construction and building activities is projected to bolster the sales of modular chillers in the coming years.

  • Surging demand for cooling systems, especially water-cooled modular chillers, in industrial sectors will boost the market.

  • Integration of advanced technologies such as internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning in modular chillers will propel the sales.

Restraints:

  • High maintenance cost and power consumption are the factors likely to restrain the growth in the modular chiller market.

  • Inconsistency in output is likely to inhibit the application of modular chillers in energy & power, automotive, and oil & gas industries.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Modular Chiller Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7155

Competitive Landscape:

According to Fact.MR, key players including Johnson Controls, LG Electronics, Carrier Corporation, Trane Technologies plc, and Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. are anticipated to account for majority of the share in the market.

Key manufacturers operating in the global modular chiller market are advancing their manufacturing facilities to strengthen their foothold in the industry. In addition to this, they are also updating their product portfolio by integrating technologies such as AI and IoT to gain competitive edge.

For instance,

  • In 2019, Frigel Firenze S.p.A. developed a new modular chiller named "3FX chiller." They are available in 12 different models, from which 7 are integrated with screw compressors while the rest are scroll compressors.

  • In 2019, Trane Technologies plc acquired Arctic Chiller Group to upgrade its product portfolio comprising of high-efficiency water-cooled and air-cooled modular chillers. This acquisition also helped advance magnetic bearing chillers for further application in process cooling and commercial HAVCs.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • Amrta

  • Daikin Industries, Ltd

  • Airwoods

  • Frigel Firenze S.p.A.

  • Haier Group

  • Blue Star Ltd.

  • Carrier Corporation

  • Changzhou Vrcoolertech Refrigeration Co., Ltd

  • Dekon

  • Euroklimat

  • Gree Electric Appliances, Inc.

  • Jiangsu Huazhao Refrigeration Equipment CO., Ltd.

  • Johnson Controls

  • Hitachi Air Conditioning

  • Holtop

  • HUALI GROUP CO., LTD, Ingersoll Rand

  • Jinan Mgreenbelt Machinery Co., Ltd.

  • LG Electronics

  • McQuay Air-Conditioning Ltd

  • Midea Group, Mitsubishi Electric

  • Multistack, LLC.

  • Trane Technologies plc.

  • Shanghai Elan Industry Co., Ltd

  • PowerWorld

  • Ruidong, Senho Machinery (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd

  • Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology Co., Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Modular Chiller Market

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis on the global modular chiller market providing unbiased analysis for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This survey also reveals the growth of technology in the modular chiller market with detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product Type

  • Compressor Chillers

  • Absorption Chillers

By Capacity:

  • Up to 30 Ton Modular Chillers

  • 30 - 50 Ton Modular Chillers

  • 50 -70 Ton Modular Chillers

  • 70 - 100 Ton Modular Chillers

  • 100 - 150 Ton Modular Chillers

  • Above 150 Ton Modular Chillers

By Cooling Technology:

  • Air-cooled Modular Chillers

  • Water-cooled Modular Chillers

  • Evaporative Condensed Modular Chillers

By Coolant Type:

  • R134A Modular Chillers

  • R744 Modular Chillers

  • R717 Modular Chillers

  • HCFC (R2, R123, R124, R151) Modular Chillers

  • HCS (R600A, R290) Modular Chillers

  • R407C Modular Chillers

  • R404A Modular Chillers

  • R410A Modular Chillers

  • R448A Modular Chillers

  • R449A Modular Chillers

  • Others

By End-Use Sector:

  • Commercial Modular Chillers

  • Industrial Modular Chillers

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & Oceania

  • MEA

To Remain 'Ahead' of Your Competitors, Buy the Report Now!

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7155

Key Questions Covered in the Modular Chiller Market Report

  • Which are the key factors driving the global modular chiller market?

  • What is the expected growth rate of global modular chiller market during the forecast period (2022-2032)?

  • What will be the market revenue of the modular chiller market in 2022?

  • Which region is estimated to dominate the global modular chiller market?

  • Which are the factors impeding the growth of modular chiller market?

  • Who are the key players operating in the global modular chiller market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain

Process Chillers Market Trends: Growing demand for ready-to-eat food products due to changing lifestyle and dietary habits of consumers is projected to increase the demand for process chillers. In addition to this, integration of manufacturing technologies such as the industrial internet of things (IIOT) in the chillers is projected increase the sales in the coming years.

Chillers Market Forecast: Increasing demand to reduce heat from the commercial, residential, and industrial building is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market. In addition to this, demand for user-friendly and low-maintenance chillers, especially screw chillers, is expected to surge the sales of chillers in the coming years.

Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Growth: The global truck refrigeration unit market is expected to expand due to the increasing transportation and trading of perishable foods and drugs & chemicals. Additionally, increasing incorporation of sensors, software, monitoring equipment, and scanners in cold chain logistics is projected to create remunerative growth avenues for the market.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have in our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & chemical and materials, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Future Market Insights

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Future Market Insights and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modular-chiller-market-to-exceed-us-3-7-bn-amid-rising-demand-for-cost-effective-cooling-systems-in-industrial-facilities-factmr-report-301505271.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

Recommended Stories

  • Jho Low Was an $87 Million Vegas Whale at Late-Night Baccarat Table

    (Bloomberg) -- Jho Low was a big man in Vegas. He sported gold lame suits, traveled with an entourage and lost tens of millions of dollars, a New York jury was told.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaIn a single

  • FedEx stock moving lower after reporting mixed Q3 results

    FedEx shares are moving lower in after-hours trading after missing on earnings for Q3.&nbsp;

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • Burger King says Russia franchisee 'refused' to shutter restaurants

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Burger King's parent company said on Thursday it has not been able to close its 800 restaurants in Russia because its independent operator there "refused" to do so. Restaurant Brands International Inc said that to enforce its contracts with the franchisee, Alexander Kolobov, it would need the help of the Russian government, but "we know that will not practically happen anytime soon," according to a letter to employees from David Shear, president, international, of the company. Shear's long letter highlights the many complications bedeviling some American fast-food brands as they try to halt operations in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • Alibaba and other China stocks will 'rip' this year: Strategist

    Alibaba (BABA)'s ADRs could rip higher after a massive relief rally spurred by an ease of regulatory risks, which one strategist called "a sea change."

  • Why AeroVironment Shares Are Flying High Today

    Drones made by AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) are reportedly on their way to Ukraine, and investors believe the deployment might be a long-awaited inflection point for the young defense contractor. AeroVironment has long had a relationship with the Pentagon, making small-to-midsize unmanned aircraft (UAV) that are used for reconnaissance and to deliver weapons. For example, the U.S. Army purchased no AeroVironment Switchblade UAVs in fiscal 2021 after purchasing $48 million worth in 2020 and $183 million worth in years prior.

  • Ark Invest down over 30% in 2022, Blue Apron adds breakfast, Buffett spends $1 billion more on Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Buy ‘oversold tech stocks,’ especially Apple: Analyst

    After a volatile start to the year, many technology stocks have become significantly cheaper — and it's time to start scooping up shares, according to at least one analyst.

  • JPMorgan Processed Russia Bond Payments, Sent Money to Citi

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has processed funds that were earmarked for interest payments due on dollar bonds issued by the Russian government and sent the money on to Citigroup Inc. as bondholders waited for a second day to receive the $117 million, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.

  • These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Says Truist

    Let’s talk about artificial intelligence. AI is a growing segment of the tech sector, finding uses in almost every industry, especially those featuring autonomous systems. Self-driving cars, industrial robots, call center chatbots, even the smartphones in our pockets – all of them have some connection with AI and machine learning tech. It has already changed the face of the digital world, and its revolution is far from over. A tech with such a profound and wide-ranging impact will also make itse

  • Mark Zuckerberg May Get Leapfrogged Into the Metaverse

    It's been a few weeks since Meta Platforms saw its stock slammed after disclosing massive spending on its metaverse initiatives. Real Money Columnist Kevin Curran noted at the time that the disclosures from Mark Zuckerberg's company have implications for many other potential players in the virtual world. "After the newly renamed Meta Platforms posted a massive miss on earnings, driven by heavy investment in money losing metaverse efforts, there's good reason for investors bullish on the metaverse narrative to get nervous," Curran wrote on Real Money.

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    These stocks have been hit in the technology sell-off, but they're high-quality babies that have been thrown out with the bathwater.

  • ‘My daughter continues to ignore her responsibility to make payments.’ I cosigned student loans for her, but am now disabled with limited income. Can I get out of this loan?

    Question: I cosigned on a private student loan for my daughter in 2006. Unfortunately, my daughter has ignored, and continues to ignore, her responsibility to make the payments on this loan, and they are now coming to me for payment. Answer: Generally speaking, when you cosign a loan like this, each cosigner is liable for the full amount of the loan.

  • Too Rich for a Roth? Do This

    Fortunately, there is a way around the Roth IRA roadblock for affluent taxpayers: a backdoor Roth IRA. For 2022, Roth IRA contributions are not allowed for single filers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $144,000 or more or married couples filing jointly whose MAGI exceeds $214,000. Traditional IRAs, on the other hand, have no income limits for eligibility.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • The Fed is on the verge of repeating history

    The Federal Reserve finally took the plunge and raised rates. As expected, Fed Chair Jerome Powell led the Federal Open Market Committee to raise its benchmark interest rate target by 25 basis points.

  • Russians have up to $213 billion stashed offshore in Swiss banks

    Switzerland's secretive banks hold up to $213 billion of Russian wealth, the country's financial industry association estimates, as sanctions on Russia give a rare glimpse inside Swiss vaults. The Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) estimated that the banks hold between 150 billion and 200 billion Swiss francs ($213 billion) of Russian client money in offshore accounts. This indicates that the extent of wealthy Russians' business with banks in Switzerland, the world's biggest centre for offshore wealth, is far more extensive than the on-balance sheet exposures several of its financial firms have begun to detail.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.