Modular Chiller Market To Reach US$ 6.2 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR of 5.2%: Report By Fact.MR

In the latest study, Fact.MR comprehensively explains the historical and forecast data, offering in-depth insights into the global modular chiller market. The market report also provides details such as growth drivers and opportunities through leading segments including product type, cooling technology, coolant type, capacity, end-use sector, and regions.

Rockville, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global modular chiller market is estimated to surpass US$ 3.7 bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2022-2032). The global sales of modular chiller are expected to reach US$ 6.2 Bn by the end of 2032.



Increasing penetration of automation in industrial operations due to low cost of cooling technologies will aid the growth in the market. In addition to this, advancements in modular chillers are anticipated to increase the productivity and efficiency in various industries, thereby propelling the demand.

Also, end users are focusing on the development of energy-efficient buildings to reduce the energy requirement for heating and cooling in several countries. A slew of such efforts to reduce carbon emissions is likely to drive the sales of modular chiller.

With rapid urbanization and improved standard of living in China, Indonesia, and India, the demand for modern infrastructure is burgeoning. This is expected to increase the adoption of easy to install and light weight modular chillers.

Further, technological advancements for developing advanced industrial dynamics in terms of cooling technology is projected to open new growth avenues for key players. Hence, demand for advanced modular chiller in the various sectors, especially food & beverages, for the storage and prevention of contamination of food products is estimated to drive the market.

On account of this, key players are extensively investing in the research and development (R&D) activities to develop price-to-performance ratio of modular chillers. This is anticipated to bolster the growth in the market in the coming years.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, the compressor segment is expected to grow 1.6X, surpassing US$ 2.8 Bn by the end of 2022.

In terms of end-use, the industrial modular chiller segment is estimated to reach US$ 4.7 Bn, exhibiting growth at 5.4% CAGR over the forecast period

The U.S. is expected to account for 88% of market share in North America due to rising demand for energy-efficient end-use products in country.

China is anticipated to surpass US$ 1.4 Bn, with sales projected to increase 1.7x through 2022 & beyond.

By capacity, above 150 ton modular chillers segment is predicted to account for 47.5% of the overall market share by the end of 2032.



Growth Drivers:

Growing advancements in construction and building activities is projected to bolster the sales of modular chillers in the coming years.

Surging demand for cooling systems, especially water-cooled modular chillers, in industrial sectors will boost the market.

Integration of advanced technologies such as internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning in modular chillers will propel the sales.



Restraints:

High maintenance cost and power consumption are the factors likely to restrain the growth in the modular chiller market.

Inconsistency in output is likely to inhibit the application of modular chillers in energy & power, automotive, and oil & gas industries.

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers operating in the global modular chiller market are advancing their manufacturing facilities to strengthen their foothold in the industry. In addition to this, they are also updating their product portfolio by integrating technologies such as AI and IoT to gain competitive edge.

For instance,

In 2019, Frigel Firenze S.p.A. developed a new modular chiller named “3FX chiller.” They are available in 12 different models, from which 7 are integrated with screw compressors while the rest are scroll compressors.

In 2019, Trane Technologies plc acquired Arctic Chiller Group to upgrade its product portfolio comprising of high-efficiency water-cooled and air-cooled modular chillers. This acquisition also helped advance magnetic bearing chillers for further application in process cooling and commercial HAVCs.

Key Companies Profiled

Amrta

Daikin Industries, Ltd

Airwoods

Frigel Firenze S.p.A.

Haier Group

Blue Star Ltd.

Carrier Corporation

Changzhou Vrcoolertech Refrigeration Co., Ltd

Dekon

Euroklimat

Gree Electric Appliances, Inc.

Jiangsu Huazhao Refrigeration Equipment CO., Ltd.

Johnson Controls

Hitachi Air Conditioning

Holtop

HUALI GROUP CO., LTD, Ingersoll Rand

Jinan Mgreenbelt Machinery Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics

McQuay Air-Conditioning Ltd

Midea Group, Mitsubishi Electric

Multistack, LLC.

Trane Technologies plc.

Shanghai Elan Industry Co., Ltd

PowerWorld

Ruidong, Senho Machinery (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd

Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in Modular Chiller Industry Research

By Product Type : Compressor Chillers Screw Chillers Centrifugal Chillers Scroll Chillers Reciprocating Chillers Absorption Chillers

By Capacity : Up to 30 Ton 30 - 50 Ton 50 -70 Ton 70 - 100 Ton 100 - 150 Ton Above 150 Ton

By Cooling Technology: Air-cooled Water-cooled Evaporative Condensed Modular Chillers

By Coolant Type : R134A R744 R717 HCFC (R2, R123, R124, R151) Modular Chillers HCS (R600A, R290) Modular Chillers R407C R404A R410A R448A R449A Others

By End-use Sector : Commercial Modular Chillers Corporate Offices Data Centers Hospitality Sector Industrial Modular Chillers Chemicals & Petrochemicals Healthcare Plastics & Polymers Food & Beverages Oil & Gas Energy & Power Automotive Discrete Manufacturing



