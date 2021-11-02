U.S. markets open in 7 hours 43 minutes

Modular Chiller Market to Reach USD 6.13 billion by 2026; Rising Technological Development by Key Players to Propel Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Companies Profiled in the Market: Frigel Firenze S.p.A. (Tuscany, Italy), LG Electronics (Seoul, Korea), Mitsu, ishi Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Haier Group (Shandong, China), Midea Group (Guangdong, China), Trane (Dublin, Ireland), Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai (Guangdong, China), Carrier Corporation (Florida, U.S.), Nanjing tica climate solutions co., ltd (Nanjing, China), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Osaka, Japan)

Pune, India, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global modular chiller market is set to gain momentum from the increasing application in the residential and commercial sectors. These chillers possess numerous features, such as optimization capacity, enhanced serviceability, and reliable performance. Nowadays, the development of unique technologies is refining the size of modules and thereby providing hassle-free usage. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a recently published report, titled, “Modular Chiller Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Air-cooled modular chiller, Water-cooled modular chiller), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the modular chiller market size was USD 3.82 billion and is anticipated to be at USD 6.13 billion in 2026, thereby exhibiting a CARG of 6.2% during the forecast period between 2019 to 2026.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

  • What are the modular chiller market trends and dynamics?

  • Which key companies would generate the highest shares?

  • What are the segments in the market?

  • Which region is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue?

  • What are the types of strategies adopted by companies?


Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/modular-chiller-market-102294


Trends & Drivers-

Urgent Need to Lower Carbon Emissions to Accelerate Growth

Industry giants present in the market are aiming to examine the sustainability and energy aspects of buildings according to the leadership in energy and environmental design (LEED) certification. The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) first introduced the LEED to reduce carbon emissions in the environment. In the U.K., it has to be strictly followed by commercial buildings.

Moreover, these organizations are emphasizing more on the aggregate size of the system, as well as the design of the module. The main reason behind this is that if one unit fails, then the operator can easily turn the additional parallel unit on. It is also surging the cooling capacity.

Segment-

Commercial Segment to Grow Considerably Stoked by High Demand for HVAC Systems

Based on the application, the market is segregated into commercial, industrial, and residential. Out of these, the commercial segment is anticipated to grow by exhibiting a substantial CAGR during the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the high demand for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in infrastructures, namely, shopping malls, educational institutions, and commercial offices. The commercial segment procured 39.0% modular chiller market share in 2018. The industrial segment would also showcase steady growth.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/modular-chiller-market-102294

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019 to 2026

Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR

6.2 %

2026 Value Projectio4n

USD 6.13 Billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2019

USD 3.82 Billion

Historical Data for

2015 to 2017

No. of Pages

120

Segments covered

By Type, By Application, By Region.

Growth Drivers

Simultaneous Heating and Cooling Ability of Modular Chillers to Aid Growth

Growing Demand for HVAC Solutions to Boost the Market Growth

Water-cooled Modular Chillers Segment to Grow Rapidly Stoked by Their Possession of Several Features

Pitfalls & Challenges

High Initial Capital Investments to Impede Market Growth


Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Exhibit Highest CAGR Backed by Increasing Industrialization

In terms of region, the market is fragmented into Latin America, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR on account of the ongoing expansion of the industrial sector. In addition to that, factors, namely, rapid industrialization, an increasing number of economically emerging countries, and rising awareness programs regarding energy-efficient products, would contribute to the growth of the market in this region. Besides, industry giants are at present focusing on growing their businesses owing to the rising number of industrial projects.

North America is likely to grow significantly in the coming years because of the ever-increasing demand for these products from various industries. Also, manufacturers are expanding the business line across region by focusing on mergers and acquisitions. Europe is anticipated to experience fast growth stoked by the ongoing technological advancements and improvements in energy-efficient products. Apart from that, the presence of several key manufacturers in this region would spur growth. Lastly, Latin America and the Middle East, and Africa would showcase steady growth fueled by the rising adoption of chillers in countries, such as Argentina, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Aim to Gain Competitive Edge through Product Launches

The market is highly fragmented and competitive. The upsurging demand for cooling across various sectors is, in turn, increasing the key players’ interest in extensive research and development activities to introduce novel products. Below are a couple of the latest key industry developments:

  • May 2019: Frigel, a provider of intelligent process cooling systems based in Italy, announced the launch of its line of central chillers called Modular Chiller 3FX. The products can be used with Ecodry 3DK, the company’s internationally patented central adiabatic dry-cooler systems. The new chillers would provide automatic and engineered free-cooling capability. Also, they are a key element of an integrated and digitally controlled cooling system best suitable for delivering reliable performance and saving energy.

  • November 2017: Carrier Corporation, a provider of heating, air-conditioning, and refrigeration solutions headquartered in the U.S. introduced the latest version of its AquaSnap® 30MP chiller equipped with advanced features. It is mainly designed for cost-effective, faster installation in high-rise applications. This model is slimmer than the pre-existing model, and it meets all the ASHRAE 90.1 efficiency requirements.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/modular-chiller-market-102294

Fortune Business Insights™ profiles some of the most prominent companies operating in the modular chiller market. They are as follows:

  • Frigel Firenze S.p.A. (Tuscany, Italy)

  • LG Electronics (Seoul, Korea)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Haier Group (Shandong, China)

  • Midea Group (Guangdong, China)

  • Trane (Dublin, Ireland)

  • Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai (Guangdong, China)

  • Carrier Corporation (Florida, U.S.)

  • Nanjing tica climate solutions co., ltd (Nanjing, China)

  • Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Osaka, Japan)

  • Other key market players


Quick Buy – Modular Chiller Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102294


Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Key Technological Development

  • Global Modular Chiller Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

      • By Type (Value)

        • Air-cooled

        • Water-cooled

      • By Application (Value)

        • Industrial

        • Commercial

        • Residential

      • By Geography (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • The Middle East and Africa

        • Latin America

Continued..!!!


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/modular-chiller-market-102294


Browse Related Reports:

Chillers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Screw Chillers, Scroll Chillers, Centrifugal Chillers, and Others), By Application (Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Food and Beverages, Plastics, Rubber, Medical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Water Chiller market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Scroll, Screw, Centrifugal), By Capacity (0 – 100 Kw, 101 – 350 Kw, 351 – 700 Kw, >700 Kw) By Industry (Plastic & Rubber, Food & Beverage, Chemical & Petrochemical, Pharmaceuticals and Other) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Install Vehicle (Van & Light Truck, Heavy Truck, Trailer), By Mode of Operation (Single Temperature, Multi-Temperature), By Power Source (Vehicle Powered, Self-Powered), By Application (Food and Beverage Products, Pharmaceutical and Other Healthcare Products, Floral Products) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Commercial Refrigeration Compressor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Reciprocating, Rotary, Screw, Others), By Cooling Capacity (Upto 1 kW, 1 – 15 kW, 15 – 100 kW, Above 100 kW), By Application (Refrigerator and freezer, Refrigerated Display Cases, Transport Refrigeration, Beverage Coolers and Freezers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Commercial Air Conditioner (AC) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Packaged Air Conditioners, VRF/VRV), By Refrigerants (R-32, A-410A/R-407C, R600A/R-290, Others), By End-User (Healthcare, Educational/Institutional, Public/ Government, Retail, Hospitality, Manufacturing) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Cryogenic Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Tank, Valve, Vaporizer, Pump, and Others), By Cryogen Type (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and Others), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Metallurgy, Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Marine, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Press Release- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/modular-chiller-market-9619


