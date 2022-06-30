U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,764.77
    -54.06 (-1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,634.71
    -394.60 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,955.30
    -222.60 (-1.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,690.18
    -29.19 (-1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.67
    -4.11 (-3.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.80
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    20.24
    -0.50 (-2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0446
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0040
    -0.0890 (-2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2146
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8890
    -0.6560 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,053.69
    -1,103.96 (-5.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.78
    -23.69 (-5.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,135.62
    -176.70 (-2.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Modular closes $30 million seed round to simplify the process of developing AI systems

Kyle Wiggers
·5 min read

AI has transformative potential. But if you ask the co-founders of Modular, a startup emerging from stealth today, the software used to develop it is "monolithic," fractured into silos piled with layers of complexity. Big Tech companies have made helpful contributions, like TensorFlow and PyTorch -- AI development frameworks maintained by Google and Facebook, respectively. But these companies, the Modular co-founders posit, show a preference for their tooling and infrastructure at the expense of the AI's progress.

Modular aims to change that. Founded by former Apple and Google engineers and execs, the company today closed a large ($30 million) seed round led by GV (formerly Google Ventures), with participation from Greylock, The Factory and SV Angel to realize its vision of a streamlined, platform-agnostic AI system development platform.

"The industry is struggling to maintain and scale fragmented, custom toolchains that differ across research and production, training and deployment, server and edge," Modular CEO Chris Lattner told TechCrunch in an email interview. "Many of the world’s largest, non-big tech firms naively believe that the open-source community and the open-source infrastructure owned by Google, Meta, and Nvidia, will eventually provide this, when their priorities and limitations show otherwise."

Lattner has an impressive resume, having spearheaded the creation of Swift, the programming language that powers much of the Apple ecosystem. He previously was the VP of Tesla's self-driving division and president of engineering and product at SiFive, which provides intellectual property to chip design companies. During a tenure at Google, Lattner managed and built a range of AI-related products, including TPUs at Google Brain, one of Google's AI-focused research divisions, and TensorFlow.

Modular's other co-founder, Tim Davis, is accomplished in his own right, having helped set the vision, strategy and roadmaps for Google machine learning products spanning small research groups to production systems. From 2020 to early 2022, Davis was the product lead for Google machine learning APIs, compilers and runtime infrastructure for server and edge devices.

Modular
Modular

Image Credits: Modular

"The most pressing issue facing companies who aren’t 'Big Tech' is how to productionize AI within performance, cost, time, and talent bounds. The opportunity cost of this challenge is enormous. For individual companies, this means innovations not making it to market, inferior product experiences, and ultimately a negative impact on their bottom line," Lattner said. "AI can change the world, but not until the fragmentation can be healed and the global developer community can focus on solving real problems, not on the infrastructure itself."

Modular's solution is a platform that unifies popular AI framework frontends via modular, "composable" common components. Details are a bit murky -- it's early days, Lattner cautioned -- but the goal with Modular is to let developers plug in custom hardware to train AI systems, deploy those systems to edge devices or servers and otherwise "seamlessly scale [the systems] across hardware so that deploying the latest AI research into production 'just works,'" Lattner said.

By one description, Modular fits into the emerging MLOps category of vendors, delivering tools for gathering, labeling and transforming the data needed to train AI systems as well as workflows for authoring, deploying and monitoring AI. MLOps, short for "machine learning operations," seeks to streamline the AI life cycle by automating and standardizing development workflows, much like DevOps was meant to accomplish for software.

"Modular's founders are headed down a familiar road -- reimagining foundational infrastructure with a modular software layer to prioritize simplicity and usability," he told TechCrunch when contacted for comment. "The hardware and software ecosystems supporting AI have reached a familiar inflection point, where enthusiasm for new capabilities has spawned complexity and fragmentation that are ripe for simplification."

Driven by the accelerating adoption of AI, analytics firm Cognilytica predicts that the global market for MLOps solutions will be worth $4 billion by 2025 — up from $350 million in 2019. In a recent survey, Forrester found that 73% of companies believe MLOps adoption would keep them competitive while 24% say it would make them an industry leader.

"Modular’s main competition is the mindset that dominates AI software development within Big Tech, and Big Tech itself," Lattner said. "The reason those companies are successful at deploying AI is that they amass armies of developers, incredibly talented AI tinkerers, and use their vast compute and financial resources to further their own efforts and products -- including their own clouds and AI hardware. Despite their incredible contributions to the field, their self-preferencing highlights a deep chasm in AI and places an industry-limiting ceiling on the rest of the world’s ability to use this technology to fight some of our most significant socioeconomic and environmental problems."

Lattner -- without naming names -- claims that Modular is already working with "some of the biggest [firms] in tech." The near-term focus is expanding Modular's 25-person team and readying the platform for launch in the coming months.

"Changing economic conditions mean that the world’s largest AI companies have spent billions on AI to focus on production -- and making money -- from AI, rather than tinkering," Lattner said. "Many of the best and brightest computer scientists -- effectively, the 100x engineers within organizations where 10x engineers are the norm -- are fighting just to maintain and make these systems work for basic use cases -- most of which are focused on revenue optimization projects, not changing the world. To that end, technical decision makers are looking for infrastructure that is more usable, flexible, and performant, streamlining e2e AI development and deployment and enabling AI research to move to production faster. They are really just looking to realize much greater value from AI at lower deployment cost."

Recommended Stories

  • OPEC, Allies Agree to Boost Oil Production Ahead of Biden’s Saudi Visit

    OPEC and its allies agreed to boost oil production, endorsing a plan they announced earlier this month that has done little to alleviate concerns over supply ahead of President Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia in July.

  • Spirit Airlines delays shareholder vote on proposed Frontier merger

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Spirit Airlines decision to delay the shareholder vote on its proposed Frontier merger.

  • Oracle Continues to Struggle to Make a Durable Low

    Computer technology corporation and software giant Oracle has seen its shares decline since making an island top reversal pattern in December. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a decline from September as traders have been more aggressive sellers. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator shows improvement from late May but remains below the zero line.

  • Sell Exxon Mobil and other energy stocks before these headwinds hit prices once again

    Take advantage of a stock market that's now focused on short-term catalysts, not long-term problems.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Tesla workers are returning to office only to find there aren’t enough desks or parking spots for them

    Weeks after Elon Musk's in-office mandate, Tesla workers find they have nowhere to park their seats or cars at work. Managers are telling them to WFH.

  • Fans take BYD to task as recall confusion clouds Chinese EV maker's image

    Customers of China's BYD Co Ltd, the world's biggest electric vehicle (EVs) maker by sales, have taken the unusual step of urging regulators to expand a battery replacement recall to safeguard the reputation of a national champion. BYD has been a major beneficiary in the auto industry's rapid shift toward electrification, propelled by the backing of U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffet. A maker of both electric cars and buses, BYD also builds batteries which it has portrayed as the industry's safest and which it is close to supplying U.S. EV peer Tesla Inc, BYD's executive vice president has said.

  • Walgreens earnings top estimates, sales drop 4.2%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Walgreens.

  • Big food shakeup ‘already underway’ amid Kellogg's split — here's who could be next

    As investors digest Kellogg's decision to split the food conglomerate into three separate companies, the next question on analysts' minds — who's next?

  • Bitcoin Tumbles Towards Washout as Crypto Enters 'Get Me Out' Phase

    In our June 13 review of bitcoin futures we gave a sober outlook for prices including a price target: "In this daily Point and Figure chart of bitcoin, below, we can see the breakdown and a price target of $15,750." In this daily bar chart of the continuous bitcoin futures contract, below, we can see that prices topped out in October/November. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weakening since late October as traders of bitcoin have been more aggressive with heavier trading volume on days when the cryptocurrency has closed lower.

  • AMD Is Still Searching for a Tradable Low

    In this updated daily bar chart of AMD, below, we can see that in early April AMD closed below $100 and a deeper decline ensued. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has made new lows this month and tells us that sellers of AMD have been more aggressive than buyers. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of AMD, below, we can see that prices are trading below the declining 40-week moving average line.

  • JPMorgan Says Crypto Market Deleveraging Cycle Won’t Be Lengthy

    Stronger crypto companies are stepping in to help contain contagion and venture capital funding is still healthy, the bank said.

  • Natural-gas futures trade lower as EIA reports a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. supplies

    MARKET PULSE The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic natural-gas supplies rose by 82 billion cubic feet for the week ended June 24. That compared to an average forecast for an increase of 74 billion cubic feet from analysts polled by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

  • Amazon Shares Could Nearly Triple From Here, One Analyst Says

    Amazon Web Services just might be the most valuable business on Earth. Clearly, the optimistic view of the long-term potential of AWS isn’t reflected in the current valuation for Amazon.com stock (ticker: AMZN), which has fallen 35% so far this year and more than 40% since its November peak. Now valued at about $1.1 trillion, Amazon shares have been hurt by a combination of factors which go well beyond the general market malaise.

  • Ford’s Talk of New EV-Selling Rules Rattles Some Dealers

    Ford Motor is preparing new rules for how it sells electric vehicles, a shift that is concerning some dealers and seen as challenging the traditional franchise model.

  • Oil prices fall as demand destruction concerns prevail after OPEC+ pledge to boost output as expected

    Oil futures traded lower on Thursday, as a weekly increase in U.S. gasoline and distillate supplies raise worries over the demand outlook and major oil producers pledge to boost production in August, as expected.

  • RBC sees ‘the strongest fundamental oil market set up in decades, maybe ever’

    RBC energy strategist Michael Tran says the supply-side of the oil price equation has been largely de-risked by recent events.

  • You're More Likely to Have Guaranteed Retirement Income If You Do This

    A new study by the financial services company Allianz says that a higher percentage of Americans working with financial advisors buy products that provide guaranteed sources of retirement income. That's compared to folks who've never used a financial professional. The … Continue reading → The post You're More Likely to Have Guaranteed Retirement Income If You Do This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell After Signing Lithium Supply Deal?

    Ford is trying to rebound, recently sold part of its Rivian stake and increased investments in EV production. Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • Hyundai reveals the IONIQ 6 EV sedan, the eagerly anticipated follow-up to its IONIQ 5

    Hyundai previewed the IONIQ 6 sedan Wednesday, the heavily-anticipated follow-up to the brand's popular first battery-electric model, the IONIQ 5 SUV. The first model from Hyundai’s IONIQ sub-brand, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 SUV, swept the World Car Awards at this year's New York International Auto Show thanks to its sleek looks, performance and futuristic interior. A similar excitement appears to be growing around the forthcoming Hyundai IONIQ 6.