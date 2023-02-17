Modular Construction Market to Receive Anticipated Boost Through Robust Urbanization

Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd

Fairfield Market Research Concludes Increased Sustainability to Influence Growth Trajectory

London, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing need for adequate infrastructure is a challenge faced by most around the world due to ever-growing population figures. Modular construction is either relocatable or permanent formats, offers a bespoke solution to this issue. This form of construction allows for a given structure to be built off-site and then assembled in portions or as a complete design at a location. There are many benefits attached to this mode of construction, for example, the factory-controlled process generates less waste, and results in fewer site disturbances. Additionally, modular construction offers other benefits such as better quality, price, safety, speed, and interior integrity. As such, there has been a notable increase in the number of individuals opting for this mode of construction, boosting market growth prospects in the process. Fairfield Market Research’s comprehensive report analysis indicates that greater emphasis is now being placed on the need for construction projects to be completed in a sustainable manner. This is primarily attributed to growing concerns regarding the impacts various construction projects have on the environment. Moreover, modular construction allows for a higher degree of control by optimally reducing waste and making use of available resources more effectively. This is another factor that is expected to have a major influence on the growth trajectory of the global modular construction market in the years to come.

Get Sample Copy of Modular Construction Market: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/modular-construction-market/request-toc

Insights into Segmental Analysis

The modular construction market has been segmented accordingly – By Type, Material, Module, End-Use Sector, and Region. Based on the ‘Type’ market segmentation, the ‘Permanent’ sub-segment is expected to account for the majority share of this market as this type is capable of meeting international standards of quality. With respect to the ‘Material’ market segmentation, the ‘Steel’ sub-segment is expected to reserve the majority market share as this material exhibits excellent mechanical and chemical properties. Concerning the ‘End-Use Sector’ segmentation of this market, the ‘Residential’ sub-segment is slated to account for the majority market share over the forecast period due to significant reductions in building cost and time taken.

Story continues

Insights into Regional Analysis

Post extensive regional analysis, Europe is expected to remain the frontrunner in the modular construction market owing to demand from nations such as Germany, the UK, Sweden, and Finland. In recent years, there has been a steady influx of migrants apart from a noticeable increase in domestic populations, all of whom require housing that may be either permanent or temporary in nature. Significant importance is given by respective governments and other authorities to the use of sustainable solutions to cater to increasing infrastructure demands. Moreover, markets in the Asia Pacific are expected to index a high rate of growth over the forecast timeline. This can be attributed to the increase in investments being made towards infrastructure development, a greater demand for sustainable infrastructure, higher disposable incomes, and ever-growing population figures.

Key Players in the Modular Construction Market

Apart from Katerra, Taisei Corporation, Skanska AB, Balfour Beatty, and Bouygues Construction, this report will also cover other prominent players in the modular construction market, particularly detailing their respective key strategic developments that lend a competitive edge. Some of these other major profiled companies include Laing O’Rourke, Sekisui House Ltd., Red Sea Housing, Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg., and DuBox.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/modular-construction-market/request-customization

The Global Modular Construction Market Is Segmented As Below:

By Type

Permanent Modular Construction

Relocatable Modular Construction

By Material

Wood

Steel

Concrete





By Module

Four Sided

Open Sided

Partially Open Sided

Mixed Modules and Floor Cassettes

Modules Supported by Primary Structure

Others

By End Use Sector

Residential

Commercial

Office

Hospitality

Education

Healthcare

Others





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Key Elements Included In The Study: Global Modular Construction Market

Modular Construction Market by Product/Technology/Grade, Application/End-user, and Region

Executive Summary (Opportunity Analysis and Key Trends)

Historical Market Size and Estimates, Value, 2018 - 2021

Market Value at Regional and Country Level, 2022 - 2029

Market Dynamics and Economic Overview

Market Size in Value, Growth Rates, and Forecast Figures, 2022 - 2029

Competitive Intelligence with Financials, Key Developments, and Portfolio of Leading Companies

Regional and Product/Grade/Application/End-user Price Trends Analysis

Value Chain and Five Force’s Analysis

Regional/Sub-region/Country Market Size and Trend Analysis

Company Market Share Analysis and Key Player Profiles





Learn More About the Report Inclusions, and Research Methodology: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/modular-construction-market/more-information

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com



