Modular construction market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% from 2022 to 2027, Historic market size valued at USD 63.88 billion in 2017 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global modular construction market size is estimated to grow by USD 33 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 33% of the market's growth. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 63.88 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Modular Construction Market 2023-2027

Modular construction market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Residential and Commercial), and type (Permanent and Relocatable).

The residential segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing adoption of modular building technology in housing construction in APAC. Rising middle-class disposable income and growing urban populations in developing countries such as India and China are boosting the drywall industry. In these countries, more and more people choose modular construction because it is simple and economical. Therefore, all the factors mentioned above will boost the growth of the residential segment in the global modular construction market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global modular construction market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global modular construction market.

North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growth in the U.S. construction industry is driven by infrastructure and transportation infrastructure such as single-family home construction, subway stations, bus stops, parking lots, schools, and water systems. Demand for single-family homes is increasing as mortgages become readily available, fueled by continued job growth in the country. Excessive demand for retail construction is also boosting the growth of domestic warehouse construction. The increasing use of online shopping has created a demand for local warehouses that can supply customers with goods purchased online, increasing the demand for modular warehouse construction across the region.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities

from 2017 to 2027 – Download a Sample Report

Modular construction market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Increasing demand to remove site constraints is a key factor driving the growth of the market.

On-site construction can be hampered by various restrictions, such as unpredictable weather conditions and the need to stage multiple processes.

Not only does this lead to higher construction costs on site, but more time is spent managing day-to-day construction activities. Also, on-site construction is risky, and various safety measures must be followed to prevent accidents.

Such difficulties lower the demand for on-site construction and drive the demand for modular construction, which will fuel the growth of the global modular construction market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing awareness of custom-built facilities with minimum budgets is the primary trend in the market growth.

The modular design takes into account the growing demand for condominiums. Large construction projects use modular construction methods to reduce costs and create affordable housing.

Modularity provides flexibility to contractors and is inherently eco-friendly as key structural components can be reused and rearranged without wasting resources to build a new home.

Growing awareness of the benefits of modular buildings for the construction of custom facilities is expected to drive the growth of the global modular building market over the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Lack of awareness and volatility of transportation costs are major challenges for the growth of the global modular construction market.

Modular parts have to be transported to construction sites and this requires special vehicles. Also, shipping costs change from time to time, which can increase the cost of modular construction.

Transportation costs may vary depending on fuel price, mode of transportation, and required distance. Delays in transporting modular parts delay construction projects.

Moreover, people are unaware of modular construction methods as they are accustomed to traditional construction methods and the contractors also are unaware of the new construction methods, which could lead to their lower adoption. Such factors will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period

What are the key data covered in this modular construction market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the modular construction market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the modular construction market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the modular construction market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of modular construction market vendors

Modular Construction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ATCO Ltd., Bechtel Corp., McGRATH RENTCORP, Fluor Corp., KLEUSBERG GmbH and Co KG, Laing O Rourke, Lendlease Corp. Ltd., Modulaire Group, Red Sea International Co., Skanska AB, THE BOUYGUES GROUP, Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings LLC, ELEMENTS EUROPE, GUERDON LLC, KOMA MODULAR S.r.o, Kwikspace Pty Ltd., PREMIER MODULAR, STARRCO, Wernick Group Holdings Ltd., and WESTCHESTER MODULAR HOMES Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

