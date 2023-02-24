Modular construction market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% from 2022 to 2027, Historic market size valued at USD 63.88 billion in 2017 - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global modular construction market size is estimated to grow by USD 33 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 33% of the market's growth. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 63.88 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) - Request a sample report
Why Buy?
Add credibility to the strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy The Report
Modular construction market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Residential and Commercial), and type (Permanent and Relocatable).
The residential segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing adoption of modular building technology in housing construction in APAC. Rising middle-class disposable income and growing urban populations in developing countries such as India and China are boosting the drywall industry. In these countries, more and more people choose modular construction because it is simple and economical. Therefore, all the factors mentioned above will boost the growth of the residential segment in the global modular construction market during the forecast period.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global modular construction market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global modular construction market.
North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growth in the U.S. construction industry is driven by infrastructure and transportation infrastructure such as single-family home construction, subway stations, bus stops, parking lots, schools, and water systems. Demand for single-family homes is increasing as mortgages become readily available, fueled by continued job growth in the country. Excessive demand for retail construction is also boosting the growth of domestic warehouse construction. The increasing use of online shopping has created a demand for local warehouses that can supply customers with goods purchased online, increasing the demand for modular warehouse construction across the region.
For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities
from 2017 to 2027 – Download a Sample Report
Modular construction market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
Increasing demand to remove site constraints is a key factor driving the growth of the market.
On-site construction can be hampered by various restrictions, such as unpredictable weather conditions and the need to stage multiple processes.
Not only does this lead to higher construction costs on site, but more time is spent managing day-to-day construction activities. Also, on-site construction is risky, and various safety measures must be followed to prevent accidents.
Such difficulties lower the demand for on-site construction and drive the demand for modular construction, which will fuel the growth of the global modular construction market during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
Increasing awareness of custom-built facilities with minimum budgets is the primary trend in the market growth.
The modular design takes into account the growing demand for condominiums. Large construction projects use modular construction methods to reduce costs and create affordable housing.
Modularity provides flexibility to contractors and is inherently eco-friendly as key structural components can be reused and rearranged without wasting resources to build a new home.
Growing awareness of the benefits of modular buildings for the construction of custom facilities is expected to drive the growth of the global modular building market over the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering market growth
Lack of awareness and volatility of transportation costs are major challenges for the growth of the global modular construction market.
Modular parts have to be transported to construction sites and this requires special vehicles. Also, shipping costs change from time to time, which can increase the cost of modular construction.
Transportation costs may vary depending on fuel price, mode of transportation, and required distance. Delays in transporting modular parts delay construction projects.
Moreover, people are unaware of modular construction methods as they are accustomed to traditional construction methods and the contractors also are unaware of the new construction methods, which could lead to their lower adoption. Such factors will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period
For information on other drivers, trends, and challenges Find some insights from a
sample report!
What are the key data covered in this modular construction market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the modular construction market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the modular construction market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the modular construction market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of modular construction market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The self-propelled modular transporter (SPMT) market in North America is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 4.43% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 50.25 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (construction, oil industries, shipyard, offshore industry, and other industries) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico).
The modular instruments market is expected to increase by USD 874.32 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (semiconductor and electronics, telecommunication, aerospace and defense, and others), product (PXI platform, VXI platform, and AXIe platform), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Modular Construction Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
161
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 33 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
6.69
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
ATCO Ltd., Bechtel Corp., McGRATH RENTCORP, Fluor Corp., KLEUSBERG GmbH and Co KG, Laing O Rourke, Lendlease Corp. Ltd., Modulaire Group, Red Sea International Co., Skanska AB, THE BOUYGUES GROUP, Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings LLC, ELEMENTS EUROPE, GUERDON LLC, KOMA MODULAR S.r.o, Kwikspace Pty Ltd., PREMIER MODULAR, STARRCO, Wernick Group Holdings Ltd., and WESTCHESTER MODULAR HOMES
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio industrials market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global modular construction market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Permanent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Relocatable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 ATCO Ltd.
12.4 Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings LLC
12.5 Bechtel Corp.
12.6 ELEMENTS EUROPE
12.7 Fluor Corp.
12.8 GUERDON LLC
12.9 KLEUSBERG GmbH and Co KG
12.10 KOMA MODULAR S.r.o
12.11 Laing O Rourke
12.12 Lendlease Corp. Ltd.
12.13 McGRATH RENTCORP
12.14 Modulaire Group
12.15 Red Sea International Co.
12.16 Skanska AB
12.17 THE BOUYGUES GROUP
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modular-construction-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-77-from-2022-to-2027---historic-market-size-valued-at-usd-63-88-billion-in-2017---technavio-301754310.html
SOURCE Technavio