Modular construction market size to grow by USD 33 billion from 2022 to 2027: Rising demand to eliminate on-site constraints to boost the market growth - Technavio

The global modular construction market size is estimated to increase by USD 33 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77%. The increasing need to remove on-site constraints is driving the growth of the market. Various restrictions, such as unpredictable weather conditions and the need to stage multiple processes, can hamper on-site construction. This leads to more time spent on managing day-to-day construction activities and high construction costs. In addition, on-site construction involves high risks, and various safety measures need to be followed to prevent accidents. Such issues will lower the demand for on-site construction and drive the demand for modular construction, which will fuel the growth of the market in focus.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Modular Construction Market

Modular construction market – Customer landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global modular construction market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global modular construction market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Modular construction market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global modular construction market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer modular construction in the market are ATCO Ltd., Bechtel Corp., McGRATH RENTCORP, Fluor Corp., KLEUSBERG GmbH and Co KG, Laing O Rourke, Lendlease Corp. Ltd., Modulaire Group, Red Sea International Co., Skanska AB, THE BOUYGUES GROUP, Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings LLC, ELEMENTS EUROPE, GUERDON LLC, KOMA MODULAR S.r.o, Kwikspace Pty Ltd., PREMIER MODULAR, STARRCO, Wernick Group Holdings Ltd., and WESTCHESTER MODULAR HOMES and others.

In order to make the most of the opportunities available in the market, vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Factors such as high fixed costs and high exit barriers have intensified the competition in the market. However, due to moderate product differentiation and market growth, the competition in the global modular construction market will be moderate during the forecast period.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor offerings -

ATCO Ltd. - The company offers modular constructions for commercial offices, government or custodial buildings, sporting facilities, and educational buildings.

Fluor Corp. - The company offers modular constructions for hostels, residential buildings, and hospital spaces.

KLEUSBERG GmbH and Co KG - The company offers modular constructions for residential buildings and medical care homes.

Modular construction market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (residential and commercial), type (permanent and relocatable), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The residential segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The residential building construction industry is one of the major end-users of modular construction techniques. Modular construction enables builders to save time significantly and receive a quicker return on investment. The total time needed to build a structure can decrease significantly with modular construction, as it enables industrialized assembly. Modular construction can also be used to manufacture turnkey homes that adhere to local, state, and federal building codes.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global modular construction market.

North America is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. There is a high demand for modular construction in this region due to the high construction quality standards in the US and Canada. The construction industry in the US is driven by the construction of single-family housing, infrastructure, and transportation infrastructure. The rise in the use of online shopping has led to a demand for the construction of local warehouses. In Canada, the construction industry is expected to grow due to government initiatives such as affordable housing initiatives such as Made in Canada and New Building Canada Plan. Such plans may drive residential construction activities, which will increase the demand for modular construction during the forecast period.

Modular construction market – Market dynamics

Key Trends – The increasing awareness about custom-built facilities with minimum budgets is a key trend in the market. Modular construction methods are used for large projects to reduce costs and create affordable housing. It offers flexibility and is environment-friendly. The major components used in modular construction are reusable, and they can be transported easily without wasting new resources. The awareness about the benefits of modular construction for constructing custom facilities is expected to rise, which will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges – The volatility of transportation costs is challenging market growth. The transportation of modular parts to construction sites requires special vehicles. In addition, shipping costs change from time to time, which can increase the overall cost of construction. They may vary based on fuel price, mode of transportation, and distance. Delays in transporting modular parts further lead to a delay in construction projects. Such factors will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this modular construction market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the modular construction market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the modular construction market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the modular construction market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of modular construction market vendors

Modular Construction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ATCO Ltd., Bechtel Corp., McGRATH RENTCORP, Fluor Corp., KLEUSBERG GmbH and Co KG, Laing O Rourke, Lendlease Corp. Ltd., Modulaire Group, Red Sea International Co., Skanska AB, THE BOUYGUES GROUP, Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings LLC, ELEMENTS EUROPE, GUERDON LLC, KOMA MODULAR S.r.o, Kwikspace Pty Ltd., PREMIER MODULAR, STARRCO, Wernick Group Holdings Ltd., and WESTCHESTER MODULAR HOMES Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

