Modular construction market size in US to grow by USD 5,641.62 million from 2022 to 2027, Market growth from residential segment will be significant - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Modular Construction Market by Application and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market is estimated to grow by USD 5,641.62 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.61%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (residential and commercial) and type (permanent and relocatable). The residential segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Modular buildings offer various benefits, such as time savings and quick return on investment. Rapid urbanization has led to an increase in the demand for new residential units. This, in turn, is expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. For comprehensive details on the market size for the historical period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Modular Construction Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The modular construction market in US is moderately fragmented due to the presence of various global and regional vendors. The rise in construction activities will offer immense growth opportunities to vendors. However, factors such as volatile input costs, complex decision-making, and complicated approval process are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. To gain a competitive edge in the market, vendors in the market are likely to offer new products and carry out acquisition strategies. This, in turn, is expected to intensify the competition among vendors in the modular construction market in US during the forecast period.

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest

developments. Buy Now

Market dynamics

Major drivers & challenges - The market is driven by factors such as robust infrastructure development. The number of new buildings in the US is rising. According to Associated General Contractors of America, total construction spending increased by 10.9% in 2022 when compared to 2021. Moreover, many private companies in the construction industry have initiated new commercial mega-projects. These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Story continues

However, the complicated approval process of modular construction is challenging the growth of the market. All construction projects in the US should comply with relevant local, state, and federal laws and regulations. The approval process for modular building construction is very lengthy in some state and local jurisdictions. Moreover, the approval and implementation can be challenging in areas with significant union influence. Such complicated approval processes will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key trends – The high demand for custom facilities on a budget is a key trend in the market. Large projects use modular construction to reduce costs for affordable housing. Modular construction provides flexibility to contractors and is considered eco-friendly, as the key components can be reused and rearranged to build new homes. Therefore, the growing awareness about the benefits of modular buildings is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will

help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a sample

report

Company profiles

The report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Abtech Inc., ATCO Ltd., Bechtel Corp., Black Diamond Group Ltd., Building Pro, Commercial Structures Corp., Fluor Corp., GUERDON LLC, JL Construction, Kwikspace Pty Ltd., Lendlease Corp. Ltd., McGRATH RENTCORP, Modular Genius, Nadler Modular, Pac Van Inc., Satellite Shelters Inc., Skanska AB, Specialty Modular, STARRCO, and Westchester Modular Homes.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed

annually at USD 5000

Competitive analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Related Reports

The modular construction market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 33 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (residential and commercial), type (permanent and relocatable), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The construction market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,123.8 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (buildings construction, heavy & civil engineering, land planning and development, and specialty trade contractors), end-user (private sector and public sector), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Modular Construction Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,641.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.51 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Abtech Inc., ATCO Ltd., Bechtel Corp., Black Diamond Group Ltd., Building Pro, Commercial Structures Corp., Fluor Corp., GUERDON LLC, JL Construction, Kwikspace Pty Ltd., Lendlease Corp. Ltd., McGRATH RENTCORP, Modular Genius, Nadler Modular, Pac Van Inc., Satellite Shelters Inc., Skanska AB, Specialty Modular, STARRCO, and Westchester Modular Homes Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Industrials Market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Modular construction market in US 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Permanent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Relocatable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Abtech Inc.

11.4 ATCO Ltd.

11.5 Bechtel Corp.

11.6 Black Diamond Group Ltd.

11.7 Fluor Corp.

11.8 GUERDON LLC

11.9 JL Construction

11.10 Kwikspace Pty Ltd.

11.11 Lendlease Corp. Ltd.

11.12 McGRATH RENTCORP

11.13 Pac Van Inc.

11.14 Satellite Shelters Inc.

11.15 Skanska AB

11.16 STARRCO

11.17 Westchester Modular Homes

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

US Modular Construction Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modular-construction-market-size-in-us-to-grow-by-usd-5-641-62-million-from-2022-to-2027--market-growth-from-residential-segment-will-be-significant---technavio-301795783.html

SOURCE Technavio