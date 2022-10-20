U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,697.00
    -10.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,464.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,095.50
    -57.75 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,728.70
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.58
    +1.03 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.30
    +2.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.44
    +0.08 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9804
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1690
    +0.0420 (+1.02%)
     

  • Vix

    30.91
    +0.41 (+1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1262
    +0.0041 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8900
    +0.0750 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,156.75
    +7.43 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.11
    -3.57 (-0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,913.57
    -11.42 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Modular Data Center Global Market Report 2022: Continuing Popularity of Working From Home to Propel Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Modular Data Center Market

Global Modular Data Center Market
Global Modular Data Center Market

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Data Center Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global modular data center market size reached US$ 21.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 52.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.19% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The modular data center is a portable data processing system with individual purpose-engineered modules and components that are assembled at the site of deployment. The individual units vary in scale, load capacity, configuration and cooling and management system. Modular data centers can be shipped, integrated or retrofitted into prefabricated data systems or combined into multiple modules.

They operate independently without sharing resources and are commonly used for disaster backup, edge computing, power distribution and data center expansion. In comparison to the traditionally used data centers, they are highly scalable, energy-efficient, standardized, stable and environment-friendly. As a result, they find extensive application across various industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), transportation, information technology (IT), healthcare and entertainment.

Global Modular Data Center Market Trends:

Significant growth in the information technology (IT) industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of cloud computing solutions across medium- and large-scale organizations is providing a thrust to the market growth. Enterprises are increasingly deploying micro modular data centers with advanced 5G cell towers for improved network connectivity and enhanced data storage capabilities.

In line with this, the advent of the work-from-home (WFH) trend due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to the increasing demand for modular data centers for remote storage and access of organizational data. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of power-efficient, compact, easy to deploy green data centers with minimal carbon footprint, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

These units can also be integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation systems for enhanced operational efficiency. Other factors, including significant improvements in the telecommunication infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

  • Solutions

  • All-in-One Module

  • Individual Module

  • Services

  • Design and Consulting

  • Integration and Deployment

  • Support and Maintenance

Breakup by Data Center Size:

  • Small and Medium-sized Data Centers

  • Large Data Centers

Breakup by Application:

  • Disaster Backup

  • High Performance/ Edge Computing

  • Data Center Expansion

  • Starter Data Centers

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

  • BFSI

  • IT and Telecom

  • Retail and Manufacturing

  • Healthcare

  • Energy

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Government and Defense

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Modular Data Center Market

6 Market Breakup by Component

7 Market Breakup by Data Center Size

8 Market Breakup by Application

9 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • BASELAYER Technology LLC (Intermountain Electronics Inc.)

  • Cannon Technologies Ltd

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • Eaton Corporation plc

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corporation

  • Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Vertiv Group Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1sa5qr

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Snatch Apple's Crown

    You never get bored with Elon Musk, people in business circles tend to say. The whimsical and charismatic CEO of Tesla has completely rewritten all the practice manuals in business. It is in view of this context that we must understand his animosity towards Apple , the Cupertino, California-based tech giant.

  • Biden Scolds Oil Producers on Buybacks as Ukraine War Rages

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said US oil producers shouldn’t be returning record profits to shareholders via higher stock buybacks and dividends while Russia wages war in Ukraine, stepping up his administration’s criticism of the energy industry and its role in high gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special M

  • Tankers Line Up Off Europe’s Coast Waiting for Gas Prices to Rise Again

    Dozens of ships laden with natural gas are floating off the coast of Europe, many of them waiting for berths to unload as the continent races to top up storage ahead of a winter without Russian gas.

  • Shares of Chinese EV Makers Fall on Slowing Sales

    The American depositary receipts of Chinese electric-vehicles makers dropped on Wednesday due to signs of softening sales. Shares of EV makers Nio, Li Auto, and XPeng fell more than 10% after leading Chinese brokerage CMBI suggested that inventories at car dealers are building up amid slowing retail demand-- a recipe for weaker sales in 2023. The CMBI research published on Wednesday also noted that increased competition would make it more difficult to raise retail prices for electric vehicles an

  • U.S. sells oil reserves as Biden tackles pump prices ahead of elections

    U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan on Wednesday to sell off the rest of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end and begin refilling the stockpile as he tries to dampen high gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 8. Biden is seeking to add enough supply to prevent near-term oil price spikes that could punish Americans, and assure U.S. drillers that the government will enter the market as a buyer if prices plunge too low. He said 15 million barrels of oil will be offered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) - part of a record 180 million-barrel release that began in May, and added the United States is ready to tap reserves again early next year to rein in prices.

  • Factbox-Europe's alternatives if Russia shuts off gas supply

    Unexplained damage to the Nord Stream pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea have dashed hopes that Russian gas flow to Germany will resume anytime soon. Nord Stream 1 had been idle since the end of August for maintenance work, prompting concerns about supply to Europe if the outage was extended. It has also cut off supply to several European countries such as Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Poland, and reduced flows via other pipelines since launching what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Why Oil Stocks Are Surprisingly Rallying Today

    Oil prices are rising today. West Texas Intermediate, the leading U.S. oil price benchmark, closed up 3% to top $85 a barrel. Several notable names moved higher on the day, including Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Transocean (NYSE: RIG), and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB).

  • Oil Rises as China Considers Easing Quarantine Rules

    Crude prices picked up even after President Joe Biden announced the release of more reserves from strategic stockpiles.

  • Biden’s tacit endorsement of fossil fuels

    A little-noticed move to repurchase oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve could get drillers to produce more.

  • Analyst Report: Altria Group, Inc.

    Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Helix Innovations, and Philip Morris Capital, although the company plans to wind down Philip Morris Capital by the end of 2022. It holds a 10% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 43% share in 2020. Altria holds strategic investments in JUUL Labs (35% economic interest) and Cronos (42%).

  • Exxon Mobil exits Russia after Kremlin’s ‘expropriation blackmail’

    Exxon Mobil announced its exit from Russia this week after Moscow grabbed the company’s 30% stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas venture. Exxon Mobil has operated in Russia for more than 25 years.

  • Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

    Electric-vehicle startup Mullen is buying a manufacturing plant in Mishawaka, Ind., and other assets out of bankruptcy for $92 million.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway closes $11.6 billion purchase of Alleghany insurance group

    Warren Buffett's company completed its largest acquisition in years Wednesday with its $11.6 billion purchase of the Alleghany insurance conglomerate.

  • China Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s sweeping chip restrictions and pledging support for the critical sector.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government

  • Spirit Airlines shareholders approve sale to JetBlue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Spirit Airlines shareholders accepting a $3.8 billion buyout from JetBlue.

  • International company plans $400M electric battery factory in St. Louis

    The new 120,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will add 150 high-paying union and professional jobs, the company said. Here's where it's going.

  • Oil rises on tight supplies, China possibly easing COVID curbs

    Oil prices rose by more than $1 on Thursday in response to tighter supplies and on news that China is considering a cut in the duration of quarantine for inbound visitors. "Oil prices are extending their ascent at the time of writing amid reports that China is considering cutting COVID quarantine measures for visitors," PVM Oil's Stephen Brennock said. China, the world's largest crude importer, has stuck to strict COVID-19 curbs this year, which weighed heavily on business and economic activity, lowering demand for fuel.

  • Biden Release of More Oil From Reserve Has Little Impact on Prices

    The White House said on Wednesday that another 15 million barrels of oil from the emergency reserve will be sold to combat volatility in crude oil and gasoline prices. "With my announcement today, we're going to continue to stabilize markets and decrease the prices at a time when the actions of other countries have caused such volatility," President Joe Biden said at a White House event. The decision to release more oil was made about two weeks after OPEC agreed to a cut in the production of oil globally and took Russia's side.

  • US Chipmakers Will Reap Rewards From Chips Act

    The amount of chips used in devices and automobiles will increase exponentially over the next several years.

  • These 2 Stocks Are Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in an S&P 500 and Nasdaq Bear Market

    Investors have become increasingly pessimistic over the past year, worried that runaway inflation would cause the economy to sink into a recession. The S&P 500 is now down 23% from its high, and the Nasdaq Composite is down 34%, putting both indexes in a bear market. E-commerce leaders Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) have seen their share prices fall sharply.