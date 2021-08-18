U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

The modular data center market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.70% during the period 2020–2026

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Modular Data Center Market Report.

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Modular Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129715/?utm_source=GNW
70% during the period 2020–2026.

Increasing internet penetration, the deployment of 5G, the impact of COVID-19, and the increasing popularity of the modular data center design offering easy scalability and shorter time-to-market are some factors that have boosted the modular data center market over the past few years, that is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period. In 2020, the global market witnessed strong growth in terms of functional modules being deployed by data center operators. The growing adoption of AI and ML workloads at the edge is another key factor increasing the demand for modular solutions across the globe. Some major modular data center providers include Huawei Technologies, Rittal, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv Group, among others.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the modular data center market during the forecast period:
• Growing Popularity of Modular Design
• Increasing Modular Data Center Deployment
• Rising Innovative Data Center Technologies
• Positive Impact of COVID-19 on Modular Data Center Demand

The study considers the modular data center market’s present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by
• Infrastructure
• Functional Module
• Geography

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
• Telecommunication service providers deploying a 5G network also need to deploy all-in-one small micro edge facilities to support their network demand.
• Enterprise segments are more likely to adopt All-In-One data center modules due to easier deployment, portability, and small size.
• Colocation service provider Green Mountain in Norway has deployed a Schneider Electric modular data center to expand its facilities.
• In terms of functional modules, the adoption of power and cooling modules is higher among data center operators adopting modular design.
• The increasing adoption of modular IT enclosures with increasing rack capacity has also increased the demand for more sensible IT space modules.
• The introduction of single-phase UPS powered by lithium-ion UPS systems will increase edge deployment, comprising one rack with integrated power infrastructure.

Segmentation by Infrastructure
• All-In-One
• Function Module

Segmentation by Functional Module
• IT Module
• Power Module
• Cooling Module

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The US is one of the largest countries in the global modular data center market. Governments in the US and Canada are taking several initiatives for the deployment of 5G network in these countries. Virginia, Nevada, Florida, Texas, California, Oregon, New York, Michigan, Arizona, Toronto, Montreal, and Illinois are some of the major markets for modular operations across North America. The continuous growth in the data centers is surging the demand for facilities in the region amongst various business verticals. In North America edge colocation, 5G, and cloud computing are major contributors to the growth of the modular data center market share. These facilities are expected to increase in the region with land scarcity such as New York, Washington, and Toronto.

Segmentation by Geography
• North America
• Latin America
• Western Europe & Nordic Region
• Central & Eastern Europe
• Middle East
• Africa
• APAC
o China & Hong Kong
o Australia & New Zealand
o India
o Japan
o Southeast Asia
o Rest of APAC

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
Almost all the vendors are offering modular UPS systems with a power capacity of up to 20 kVA for these data centers. In addition, there are solutions provided by infrastructure vendors, such as prefabricated facilities, racks, and containment systems, to reduce the time needed to develop a new facility or create an additional data hall. ABB, Cisco Systems, Delta Power Solutions, Dell Technologies, Eaton, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Huawei Technologies are the key players in the market.

Key Vendors
• ABB
• Cisco Systems
• Delta Power Solutions
• Dell Technologies
• Eaton
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise
• Huawei Technologies
• IBM
• Iron Mountain
• NTT Communications
• Rittal
• Schneider Electric
• STULZ
• TAS
• Vertiv Group

Other Prominent Vendors
• Actemium
• American Tower
• Atos
• Attom Technology
• Automation Datacenter Facilities
• Amazon Web Services (AWS)
• BASELAYER
• Bladeroom Data Centres
• BMarko Structures
• BOX MODUL
• CANCOM
• Cannon Technologies
• Canovate
• CommScope
• Certified Technology Services (CTSL)
• Cupertino Electric
• DartPoints
• Datapod
• DC-Datacenter Group
• DDC Cabinet Technology
• DXN
• E3 NV
• EdgeMicro
• EDGE MISSION CRITICAL SYSTEMS (Edge MCS)
• Eltek
• FiberHome
• Fuji Electric
• Gesab
• Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
• Integra Mission Critical
• LiquidStack
• Master Power Technologies
• Microsoft
• Mission Critical Facilities International
• Motivair
• Pacific Star Communications (PacStar)
• PCX
• Portwell
• Prasa Infocom & Power Solutions (Prasa)
• Prime Modular Data Centers
• Rahi Systems
• RK Industries
• Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology
• Shenzhen Consnant Technology
• Silent-Aire (Johnson Controls)
• Sterling Generator
• Submer
• Swedish Modules
• The Mavin Group
• Vapor IO
• USDC Technology
• ZTE

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the global modular data center market?
2. Which region is projected to have the highest growth rate?
3. What is the leading segment in the modular data center market?
4. How much is the modular data center market worth?
5. What are the various segments that are covered in the modular data center market report?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129715/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


