Modular Hydroponic Farms From ACTX Can Turn Anyone into a Farmer

·3 min read
  ACTX

We are changing the definition of what it means to be a farmer

CORONA, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced that GrowPods – transportable modular hydroponic farms - can help democratize food production around the world.

Since the arrival of the plow thousands of years ago, technology has made farming easier. Now, farmers have access to advanced robots, automated facilities, self-driving tractors, and pollinator drones. Technology can enable community groups, entrepreneurs, schools, and all types of organizations to grow their own fruits and vegetables, as automated systems like GrowPods have made is simple for anyone to become a farmer.

The market has exploded in the last few years, and now people are growing everything from tomatoes and lettuce to strawberries and mushrooms in transportable hydroponic farms.

For years, proponents have hailed indoor growing techniques like hydroponics and vertical farming as ways to "democratize farming" giving almost anyone the ability to grow healthy, nutritious food, regardless of whether they own any farm land.

According to ABC News, the middle of a heavily urban environment is probably the last place you would expect to find a farm growing the equivalent of two acres of production. But tucked away in Peter Handy's backyard is a controlled environment unit that houses vertical pastures.

"It's here because I need to be as close to my clients and my customers, the chefs and restaurants," Mr. Handy said. "I aim to use the least amount of food miles as possible and make this a super-efficient and lean business."

As the news outlet summarized, "Mr Handy is changing the definition of what it means to be a farmer."

GrowPods can be placed virtually anywhere, and can grow the equivalent of three acres of traditional farmland in an automated environment that can be controlled and monitored remotely. Some units have been configured to grow up to 720 heads of lettuce each week, without pesticides, harmful chemicals, or risk of contamination.

With GrowPods, a new breed of "farmers" can grow fresh, healthy food, without needing hundreds of acres of farmland or dozens of workers to tend the fields.

Science writer Julian Cribb believes a world food crisis is imminent, due to a combination of loss of water, loss of topsoil, climate change and overuse of poisons.

"We're going to need to change the nature of the way we produce food," he said. "Once upon a time, you had to have a lot of soil and a lot of water to be a big food producer. Now you don't. You just need the technology."

For more information on Advanced Container Technologies or GrowPods, call: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Statements about ACTX' beliefs and expectations, involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may,"  "expect," "anticipate,"  "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," or other similar expressions. All information is as of the date of this press release, and ACTX undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modular-hydroponic-farms-from-actx-can-turn-anyone-into-a-farmer-301576679.html

SOURCE Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.

