Modular Kitchen Market: 31% of Growth to Originate from Europe | By Product (floor cabinets, wall cabinets, and tall storage) and Geography | Market Size, Share, Trends, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025

·7 min read

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modular Kitchen Market by Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) and Product (floor cabinets, wall cabinets, and tall storage) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Modular Kitchen Market by Product, Design, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market value is set to grow by USD 7.88 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.33% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Download Our FREE Sample Report to get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate
O-Y growth rate

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the modular kitchen market is the high demand for convenient and customized kitchens with a wide design variety. A traditional kitchen provides limited design options, unlike a modular kitchen that offers a wide variety of designs to choose from. Changes in lifestyles and consumer preferences have induced a growing demand for organized facilities and kitchens that would enhance ease in cooking. A modular kitchen can be designed and customized to meet the user's requirements. It provides convenience and higher accessibility to kitchen tools. Tall storage can store all sizes of food containers, even in a small area. Corner spaces in a modular kitchen also enable maximum utilization of space. Several modular kitchen companies, such as Sleek, provide easy replacement and contracts for regular services to maintain high kitchen quality.

  • Market Challenges

The market fragmentation and challenges from local carpenters will be a major challenge for the modular kitchen market during the forecast period. The modular kitchen market is fragmented, not only in terms of the number of manufacturers but also in terms of the product range. Unorganized players in many countries command a significant portion of the category. The market is expanding, and the demand is no longer restricted to the upper-middle-class alone. However, one of the major challenges faced by the modular kitchen market is the substantial number of local players budding in the market. The local players provide products and services at a lower price than the established players. Additionally, many consumers who are price conscious opt for semi-modular kitchens. These modular kitchens are made by local carpenters. This kitchen is a combination of traditional kitchens and has some features of modular kitchens. The local carpenters are preferred since this traditional medium offers a more customized solution to the customers. A myth that also prevails within customers is that factory-made furniture is not as strong and durable as hand-made furniture is by a carpenter.

Download our FREE Sample Report right now! to learn about additional key drivers,
trends, and challenges available with Technavio.

Regional Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by geography into following regions: Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. 31% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key markets for modular kitchens in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The increased adoption of smart homes will facilitate the modular kitchen market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Download for a FREE sample now! for more insights on the market share of various regions
regions

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by product (floor cabinets, wall cabinets, and tall storage). The modular kitchen market share growth by the floor cabinets segment will be significant during the forecast period. Floor cabinets are anticipated to foresee steady growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as the increasing number of modular kitchen providers, rising number of color and design options, and increasing need for floor cabinets in modular kitchens. Floor cabinets are also known as under-counter cabinets or base modular kitchen cabinets. These cabinets are mostly used for storing heavy-duty cookware, hobs, appliances, sink, and other heavy objects. With the increasing use of heavy appliances, utensils, and cutlery, floor cabinets are gaining popularity as these cabinets are mostly used for storing heavy-duty cookware, hobs, appliances, sink, and other heavy objects.

Download for a FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments
various segments

Some Key Companies Mentioned

Download Our FREE Sample Report to gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio
key offerings available with Technavio

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

Related Reports:

Furniture Market in Europe by Distribution channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The furniture market share in Europe is expected to increase by USD 35.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 2.95%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Furniture Market in Indonesia by Type and Delivery Mode - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The furniture market share in Indonesia is expected to increase by USD 3.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 12.08%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Modular Kitchen Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 7.88 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.67

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Boston Cabinets Inc., Hafele GmbH and Co. KG, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Snaidero Rino Spa, Nobia AB, Pedini SPA, nobilia-Werke J. Stickling GmbH and Co. KG, SieMatic Mobelwerke GmbH and Co. KG, Hacker Kuchen GmbH and Co. KG, and Hettich Holding GmbH and Co. oHG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Floor cabinets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Wall cabinets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Tall storage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Design

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Design

  • L-shaped - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • U-shaped - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Straight kitchen or one-walled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • G-shaped - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Design

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Boston Cabinets Inc.

  • Hacker Kuchen GmbH and Co. KG

  • Hafele GmbH and Co. KG

  • Hettich Holding GmbH and Co. oHG

  • Inter IKEA Holding BV

  • Nobia AB

  • nobilia-Werke J. Stickling GmbH and Co. KG

  • Pedini SPA

  • SieMatic Mobelwerke GmbH and Co. KG

  • Snaidero Rino Spa

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modular-kitchen-market-31-of-growth-to-originate-from-europe--by-product-floor-cabinets-wall-cabinets-and-tall-storage-and-geography--market-size-share-trends-and-segment-forecasts-2021-2025-301505191.html

SOURCE Technavio

