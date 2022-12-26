U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    -0.21 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0628
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9070
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,837.93
    +22.73 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.96
    -0.98 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.87
    +170.62 (+0.65%)
     

Modular Kitchen Market is expected to grow from USD 21 billion in 2021 to USD 33 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·7 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Modular Kitchen Market Size By Design (L Shape, U Shape, Parallel, Straight, Island, and Other), By Product (Floor Cabinet, Wall Cabinet, and Tall Storage Cabinets), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

Pune India, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the modular kitchen market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the modular kitchen market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/modular-kitchen-market/222/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments formed by combining different prospects such as the design, product, distribution channel and region. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant players operating in the global modular kitchen market are Hafele, Nobia, Pedini, Lineadecor, Snaidero, Boston Cabinets, Inc., SieMatic, The Hettich Group  among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide modular kitchen market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

A modular kitchen is a contemporary kitchen that includes furniture that was constructed in separate modules or sections. The name "modular kitchen" derives from the module concept. They consist of little modules or sections that must be put together to form a whole kitchen. They are constructed using regular-sized cabinets or storage units that have been modified to match the kitchen's dimensions and configuration. Modular kitchen designs break down complex systems into its constituent parts to satisfy a variety of consumer needs, simulating flexibility and agility. They frequently include both base units and wall units. Modular kitchens are more affordable, simple to maintain, and hygienic than traditional kitchens. The fundamental advantage of modular kitchens is their flexibility in terms of assembly and disassembly. They allow for productive work even in cramped spaces. A popular feature of contemporary modular kitchens is their sleek, elegant finishes. They are pleasing to the eye because of their clean and elegant edges. Cabinets and other accessories come in a variety of styles, colors, and patterns. Rising sanitization concerns and the use of multiple appliances are driving the market expansion in developing nations like India, Brazil, and China. The growth of organised retail chains in these countries is also enhancing brand recognition in these regions. European-style goods are becoming more popular in India because of their simple design and muted colour palette.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/222

Scope of Modular kitchen market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2021-2029

Base Year          

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Market Share Unit

Billion

Segments Covered

Design, Product, Distribution Channel, and Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Hafele, Nobia, Pedini, Lineadecor, Snaidero, Boston Cabinets, Inc., SieMatic, The Hettich Group among others

Segmentation Analysis

The L shape segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The design segment is L Shape, U Shape, Parallel, Straight, Island, and Other. The L shape segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Small-space kitchens fit well with this design. Due to their efficient use of floor space and flexible work zones, these goods have become increasingly popular among growing nuclear families with limited living space. These products frequently have separate areas for cooking and cleanup areas. Additionally, because they optimise storage, they are simple to incorporate into open-concept floor plans. The middle class is expanding globally and adopting this economic paradigm swiftly.

The floor cabinets segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The product segment includes Floor cabinets, Wall cabinets, and Tall Storage Cabinets. The floor cabinets segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. These objects are essential parts of a kitchen because of their sturdy and solid surfaces. A floor product can also organise and store daily requirements.

The offline segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The distribution channel segment includes Online and Offline. The offline segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Direct sales, wholesale, and brick-and-mortar retail are the main offline distribution channels used by manufacturers. The wide variety of products on sale at offline businesses will continue to be one of the main factors enticing more customers there. In recent years, producers have been creating a hybrid business strategy that mixes offline and online shopping.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the modular kitchen include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

  • The Europe region witnessed a major share. The expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the presence of leading manufacturers who offer a range of goods. Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, and France are the top regional markets in terms of both production and consumption. On the other side, it is projected that Eastern nations would experience significant growth soon.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's modular kitchen market size was valued at USD 0.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.6 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2029. since both production and consumption have increased on the market. The market for modular kitchens in the region is also anticipated to be driven by increased demand for them.

  • China

China’s modular kitchen market size was valued at USD 0.28 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.39 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2029.  Rapid urbanisation and brisk expansion of the local construction sector.

  • India

India's modular kitchen market size was valued at USD 0.023 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.03 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2029. In order to meet the increasing regional demand for products, international brands are growing their operations in this area.
Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by the rising middle-class population and an increase in the number of housing units.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/222/single_user_license

Contact Us
Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com
Web: https://greyviews.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Gift Card Market Size by Card Type (Closed Loop and Open Loop), By Product Type (Physical Gift Cards and E-Cards), By End-User (Corporate and Retail), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/gift-card-market/288

Gel Socks Market Size By Type (Medical and Non-Medical), By End-User (Children, Men, and Women), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/gel-socks-market/287

Children Mattress Market Size By Type (Foam Mattress, Toddler Mattress, Crib Mattress, Twin Mattress, and Others), By Material (Memory-foam, Polyester, Cotton, Fabric, Vinyl, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Franchise Stores, and E-Retailers), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/children-mattress-market/279



Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Size By Product (Smart Refrigerators, Smart Cookware & Cook Tops, Smart Dishwashers, Smart Ovens, and Other Appliances), By Application (Commercial and Residential), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/smart-kitchen-appliances-market/273

Electric Shoe Dryer Market Size By Type (Stationary electric shoe Dryer and Portable electric shoe Dryer), By Application (Commercial and Individual), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/electric-shoe-dryer-market/269

Garbage Bag Market Size By Product (Recyclable Garbage Bags and Non-Recyclable Garbage Bags), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, and Industrial), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/garbage-bag-market/251

Flexible Bottle Market Size By Material Type (LDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, and Others), By Capacity (500-750 ml, 250-500 ml, 750-1000 ml, and 1 ltr & Above), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/flexible-bottle-market/250

Wearable Materials Market Size by Type (Polyurethanes, Silicones and Fluoroelastomers), By Function (Sensing, Warming, Harvesting, Cooling, Thermoelectricity and Others), By Application (Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/wearable-materials-market/239

Hair Color Market Size By Product (Permanent, Temporary, and Others), By End-user (Men and Women), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/hair-color-market/235

Contact Lens Market Size By Design (Spherical, Toric, Multifocal, and Others), By Application (Corrective, Therapeutic, Cosmetic, Prosthetic, and Lifestyle-Oriented), By Usage (Daily Disposable, Disposable, Frequently Replacement and Traditional), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/contact-lens-market/234


Recommended Stories

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • 5 Sleep-at-Night Microchip Stocks With Growing Passive Income

    It has been a rough year for semiconductor stocks, but all may not be lost. After all, semiconductors power all of today's big technology applications, from artificial intelligence, to the Internet of Things, to the Metaverse and electric vehicles. While somewhat cyclical, semiconductor stocks are usually generally quite profitable, and their stocks are less expensive than the high-flying software sector.

  • Oil Passes Natural Gas as Main Fuel for Power Plants in New England

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil took over from natural gas as the leading fuel for power plants in New England, a significant switch that signals how the grid is desperately trying to keep the lights on in the face of a winter massive storm.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts Refin

  • Year in Review, Top Stories of 2022 No. 9: Better times for natural gas

    The region’s natural gas and coal industries saw a rebound in 2022 amid the global energy crisis. But a lack of pipelines is hindering the industry’s ability to grow more in Appalachia.

  • After a Record $3.7 Billion Fine, More Could Be Coming for Wells Fargo. Should Investors Be Worried?

    Wells Fargo just entered into a record settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for past transgressions.

  • Warren Buffett vs. the Market: What It Means for Investors

    The legendary investor's portfolio is as concentrated as ever, and unlike many professional money managers, he's not weighting it in line with the S&P 500's sector weights. Here are three conclusions for investors drawn from looking at the contrasts between Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio and the S&P 500. The conglomerate's portfolio is overweight in information technology, finance, energy, and consumer staples.

  • Russia’s Gas Production, Exports Shrink Under Sanctions Pressure

    Western import bans and price caps have battered foreign demand, but their exact impact is unclear because Moscow stopped posting trade data.

  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 21, 2022 Operator: Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Niu Technologies Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that […]

  • Stocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks made small advances while currencies were mixed in Asia on Monday amid cautious trading and reduced liquidity with many markets closed for holidays.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You

  • Crypto is like the ‘World of Warcraft’ economy and legitimizing it with regulations would hurt the financial system, says economist

    "While there's money involved, I don't think any of us would call on [regulators] to supervise online massive multiplayer games," argued Stephen Cecchetti.

  • Sanctions forcing Russia's Sberbank to close UAE office, company says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's dominant lender Sberbank will be forced to close its office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early next year, First Deputy Chairman Alexander Vedyakhin said on Monday, blaming sanctions pressure. Sweeping Western sanctions targeted Russia's financial system after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Sberbank is one of several major Russian banks to have been blocked from the international SWIFT payments system and some senior executives have been personally hit by sanctions.

  • Features and Benefits of Sep IRAs and Roth IRAs

    There are a variety of individual retirement accounts (IRAs) on the investment landscape these days. The contribution limit is 25% of compensation or $61,000 for 2022 ($66,000 for 2023), whichever is less. For a sole proprietor, the contribution limit is 20% of the sole proprietor's adjusted net business income.

  • Is iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) a Strong ETF Right Now?

    Smart Beta ETF report for EMGF

  • China Banks Rush Traders Back to Office on Covid Disruptions

    (Bloomberg) -- Some Chinese financial institutions are rushing employees back to office as surging absences of traders and other key personnel due to the nation’s massive Covid-19 outbreak start to disrupt operations. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest No

  • Elon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk is warning against something he himself has done — borrowing against the value of securities one owns — because of the risk of “mass panic” in the stock market.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Gre

  • What the Fed’s December rate hike means for homebuyers and sellers

    The December rate hike was the seventh bump in 2022, a year that saw mortgage rates swing wildly from 3.4% in January all the way to 7.12% in October before inching back down again.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Aperam (APEMY) Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Disney and Nike Share a Tough and Wild Story Together

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average had a wild ride this year, facing multiple headwinds. Here's a look at the five worst performing stocks of the 30 companies the index tracks.

  • Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Splunk Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Why investing for the long run, especially if you buy certain popular stocks, could reap huge rewards.

  • Brazil Analysts See Higher Inflation, Benchmark Rate in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkBrazil analysts raised their estimates for the benchm