U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,738.75
    -25.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,936.00
    -187.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,267.50
    -91.00 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,732.60
    -14.30 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.07
    -1.98 (-2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.20
    -6.10 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    19.07
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9838
    -0.0024 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.83
    +0.85 (+2.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3490
    +1.7190 (+1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,336.67
    +155.03 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.81
    +9.05 (+2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,934.52
    -35.21 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Modus acquires Saudi Arabia-based Agile Ventures to expand its network of Venture Builders to KSA

·3 min read

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modus has announced its acquisition of Saudi Arabia-based Agile Ventures to expand its Venture Builder (VB) network to the Kingdom. New York-based Modus is a Venture Platform operating in MENA comprising VC funds, Venture Builders, and a Corporate Innovation arm. The acquisition will allow Modus to launch Venture Builders in KSA to build with, and invest in the country's most talented founders.

Modus acquires Saudi Arabia-based Agile Ventures to expand its network of Venture Builders to KSA.
Modus acquires Saudi Arabia-based Agile Ventures to expand its network of Venture Builders to KSA.

The acquisition of Agile Ventures marks Modus' official expansion and set up in the Saudi market. Modus aims to directly support Saudi's ambitious Vision 2030 of boosting the country's innovation ecosystem by educating and supporting entrepreneurs, and increasing the pipeline of top-tier startups through venture building.

Modus' KSA-based builder is its third to launch in the region as part of its VB network and $50M Venture Builder Fund. It will have several industry agnostic Venture Building teams, and one exclusively focused on developing the country's gaming industry following HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz recently unveiling plans to make Saudi Arabia a global hub for the gaming sector by 2030.

The Venture Platform, which launched its first Venture Builder in Egypt in 2019, has expanded rapidly in the past 18 months. Its Abu Dhabi Venture Builder in collaboration with Mubadala's Hub71 (Ventures Lab) launched last year and recently doubled in size following its success, having received over 1,600 applications and its startups securing investment prior to the completion of the program.

The region's aggressive demand for Venture Building expertise has also led Modus' Corporate Innovation arm to launch Venture Building programs with family offices, corporates, and governmental institutions.

Kareem Elsirafy, Managing Partner at Modus commented, "We're thrilled to partner with the Agile Ventures team as we continue on our journey of building companies that bring value to the ecosystem.

"Our KSA Venture Builders will provide access for Modus' existing portfolio companies to enter the Saudi market, will leverage the country's highly skilled workforce to grow the Saudi VB to include over 100 teammates, and generate new job opportunities through the companies we build.

"This is already reflected in our acquisition of Agile Ventures, who are a rockstar team with extensive experience in the Saudi ecosystem, and we're looking forward to building startups and supporting founders alongside them."

Agile Ventures is a Jeddah-based Venture Builder that was established in 2016 to develop new digital platforms in KSA. As one of the pioneers of Venture Building in the MENA region, Agile have built startups across several sectors, including Ananas - a fruit & vegetable app, ASAS - a platform for personal construction project management, FastCircle - a platform to manage daily logistics between factories and clients, and Nawra - a platform helping to simplify the journey for Umrah.

Its team of serial entrepreneurs have spent their careers building startups from scratch and are made up of product designers, engineers, and growth hackers who operate in, and intimately understand the KSA market.

Ahmad Abutaleb, Co-Founder and CEO at Agile Ventures commented, "Successful Venture Building is about an empowering culture and proper processes; that's what we love about Modus. We share similar values, cultural beliefs, and each have robust Venture Building frameworks.

"Modus believes in Vision 2030 and together, we are building a solid team to develop innovative startups that can add value to the economy and equip Saudi talent with the skills required in the 21st century. We believe together, we will do extraordinary work."

The KSA-based VB will build 30 companies over the next 3 years, and will hire the best local KSA talent while leveraging Modus' existing global team of seasoned startup building experts. Each VB company selected will receive up to $750K in both cash and operational support throughout the program, growing them to late Seed and Series A, with follow-on investment opportunities from Modus' VC fund upon graduation.

Modus' KSA Venture Builder will open for applications towards the end of the year.

For more information, please reach out to:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1927098/Modus_acquires_Agile_Ventures.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1927099/Modus_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modus-acquires-saudi-arabia-based-agile-ventures-to-expand-its-network-of-venture-builders-to-ksa-301656328.html

SOURCE Modus

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Markets Tumble as Xi’s Tightening Grip Alarms Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan weakened and country’s stocks tumbled to the lowest level since the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis in Hong Kong, a stark rebuke of President Xi Jinping’s move to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Terrific Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These bargain-priced growth stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq Composite plunging by as much as 38%.

  • Alibaba, JD.com Tumble in US as Xi Asserts Full Control in China

    (Bloomberg) -- US-listed Chinese stocks tumbled in premarket trading, with investors spooked by President Xi Jinping’s tightening grip on China’s ruling party, as he embarks on a precedent-breaking third term with rivals gone and no successor in sight.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as

  • Hong Kong Stocks Dive After China Party Meeting

    Almost all shares in the Hang Seng Index were trading lower, but Chinese technology stocks were particularly hard hit.

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • Tesla Cuts Prices In China. Bears Are Likely to See Demand Problems.

    Electric-vehicle maker Tesla looks to be cutting prices in China, the largest market for new cars and new electric vehicles on the planet. Trading Monday will give investors some idea of how the market views the move. Tesla Chinese website on Sunday showed lower prices to buy Tesla vehicles.

  • After $13 Trillion Stock Crash, Signs of a Turn Are Now Mounting

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesJudging by the ominous pronouncements from Wall Street luminaries, every trader under the sun should be prepping for fresh turmoil in the world’s biggest stock mar

  • US$11.86: That's What Analysts Think Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

    There's been a major selloff in Snap Inc. ( NYSE:SNAP ) shares in the week since it released its quarterly report, with...

  • When Should You Buy Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)?

    Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during...

  • Insiders who sold US$4.1m worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD were amply compensated

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) stock rose 5.1% last week, but insiders who sold US$4.1m worth of stock...

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.68

    Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable...

  • Forget Timing the Market Bottom, These 3 Tech Stocks Are a Fantastic Deal

    The bear market has been brutal this year even as businesses have continued to report higher revenue and earnings. Many investors specifically are looking for this Fed pivot as a sign of a market bottom, holding off on making stock purchases until that happens. If this is the case for you, three Fool.com contributors think The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are fantastic deals right now.

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in

  • Tesla Cuts China Prices, Partly Reversing Previous Increases

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. cut the price of its cars in China by about 5% as it ramps up production at its Shanghai factory, partly reversing price hikes imposed earlier this year.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Philippine

  • Big Investor Bought Nvidia and Rivian Stock. It Sold Ford and GM.

    Financial-services giant DNB loaded up on shares of firm Nvidia and electric-vehicle maker Rivian in the third quarter. It cut investments in Ford and GM.

  • Philips to cut 4,000 jobs 'immediately' after bigger-than-expected loss

    Royal Philips on Monday said it will "immediately" cut 4,000 jobs after reporting a bigger-than-expected loss on Monday. Roy Jakobs, chief executive officer, announced the layoffs in a shareholder note, saying the company faces "multiple challenges and our earnings reflect this." He said Philips plans to strengthen patient safety and quality management, address "various facets" of the Philips Respironics recall and "urgently" improve supply chain operation. The job cuts will help improve product

  • IRS releases new federal tax brackets and standard deductions. Here’s how they affect your family’s tax bill.

    America’s high inflation rate will produce a 7% increase in the size of the standard deduction when workers file their taxes on their 2023 income, according to new inflation adjustments from the Internal Revenue Service. It’s also going to pump up tax brackets by 7% as well, according to the annual inflation adjustments the IRS announced this week. Start with the standard deduction, which is what most people use instead of itemizing deductions.

  • Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now: 5 Top Tech Stocks For October

    The technology sector is home to many of the best stocks to buy or watch, although it's slim picking these days.

  • Verizon CEO: ‘This is our peak year’ for network investments

    Verizon made a calculated decision to raise some fees for customers knowing subscribers might balk — meanwhile the company is spending $22 billion on network enhancements.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Pinduoduo looks healthy, but most Chinese stocks are struggling in the bear market. BYD, Nio and Li Auto reported September sales.