On February 23, 2024, Chairman and CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,677 shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $52.61 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $6,771,995.97.

Moelis & Co is a global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments, and financial sponsors. The firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive financial advisory services across all major industry sectors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 221,740 shares of Moelis & Co and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Kenneth Moelis is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys.

Moelis & Co Chairman and CEO Kenneth Moelis Sells 128,677 Shares

Following the sale, shares of Moelis & Co were trading at $52.61, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.597 billion. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that it is significantly overvalued. The GF Value, which is $40.16, suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts monitoring insider transactions often look for patterns and frequency of insider sales as indicators of confidence in the company's future prospects. The consistent selling by insiders at Moelis & Co, particularly by the Chairman and CEO, may be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

