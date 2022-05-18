U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,076.75
    -8.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,537.00
    -44.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,517.25
    -43.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,833.00
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.37
    +0.97 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.80
    -13.10 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    -0.26 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • Vix

    26.10
    -1.37 (-4.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2468
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1180
    -0.2400 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,909.53
    -374.88 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.90
    +430.22 (+177.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,851.15
    +191.40 (+0.72%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

MoEngage Launches a New WhatsApp Business Integration for Enterprises

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage announces a new WhatsApp Business Integration that will allow enterprises to gather insights and run personalized WhatsApp campaigns for different customer segments to boost engagement, retention, and revenue.

(PRNewsfoto/MoEngage)
(PRNewsfoto/MoEngage)

Since 2019, there has been a pivotal shift in consumer buying patterns – consumers have started making more and more important buying decisions on their smartphones. According to a study by Google, mobile searches for "best place to buy XYZ" have increased by 70%, and 59% of consumers mentioned that the convenience of shopping on their mobile device is important when deciding which brand or retailer to buy from.

As consumer preferences and buying patterns evolve, it is crucial for enterprises to keep up and capture a touchpoint with their customers at the right stage in the buying journey. Since smartphones have become an integral part of this journey, enterprises need to expand their available communication channels to include WhatsApp.

MoEngage's insights-led engagement platform allows enterprises to learn what their customers are looking for on their mobile app or website, use AI to predict what next steps their customers are going to take, and help them automatically send contextually relevant recommendations, alerts, and reminders on multiple communication channels.

With this partnership, enterprises can now have personalized communication with their tech-savvy, mobile-first customers on WhatsApp.

Why enterprises cannot afford to ignore WhatsApp

Available across 180 different countries and supporting 20 vernacular languages, WhatsApp is used the most by consumers in the age group of 26 to 35 – the internet-savvy audience.

According to AISensy, while 54% of consumers prefer using WhatsApp to receive shipment status and delivery updates, 50% of consumers use WhatsApp for appointments and to get notifications of upcoming events and 23% of consumers want to receive promotional offers from their favorite brands via WhatsApp.

As more enterprises adopt WhatsApp, the WhatsApp team is improving how businesses can communicate with their customers. For example, earlier enterprises were limited to sending timely notifications, making it difficult to follow up with their customers outside of a 24-hour window. To enable seamless and timely interactions between enterprises and their customers, WhatsApp now supports more types of messages, for example, to let customers know when an item is back in stock. After witnessing the importance of periodic updates from health authorities about responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team is also working on making a similar kind of service available for more types of conversations.

Personalized and relevant communication is key

Assume that customers search for home gardening kits, browses a few products, and gets distracted by an important email, causing them to abandon their shopping process. MoEngage will observe this behavior, gather insights, and prompt enterprises to send this particular customer a WhatsApp message reminding them of ongoing discounts on home gardening kits as long as they have requested to receive them.

"By teaming up with Meta, we aim to bridge the gap between enterprises and their customers by allowing them to leverage insights about their customers, their journeys, and the long-term impact of WhatsApp campaigns on key business metrics like LTV, revenue, retention, and product stickiness", added Raviteja Dodda, the CEO and co-founder of MoEngage.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1000 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Nestle, T-Mobile, Travelodge, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power the digital experiences for over 1 billion customers every month. With offices in nine countries, MoEngage is backed by Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moengage-launches-a-new-whatsapp-business-integration-for-enterprises-301549412.html

SOURCE MoEngage

Recommended Stories

  • Euro and sterling helped by improved market sentiment

    Overnight surges left the euro and pound sitting pretty in early Asia helped by good U.K. jobs data and a general improvement in investor sentiment on solid U.S. retail sales and hopes of easing lockdowns in China. "The pound got a boost from the very strong jobs report yesterday, and on top of that there has been a slight improvement in the broader risk sentiment in financial markets driven by some positive news out of China on the lockdowns and strong data out of the U.S.," said Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. U.S. retail sales rose strongly in April as consumers bought more motor vehicles amid an improvement in supply and increased spending at restaurants.

  • Singapore’s Jungle Ventures Raises $600 Million to Back Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Jungle Ventures has raised $600 million to continue backing early-stage startups in Southeast Asia and India, amid a market rout pummeling valuations of tech companies.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of DefaultMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims

  • Can Bitcoin and top Altcoins Have a Bullish Week Ahead?

    Bitcoin investors and traders could be cautious of a pullback towards Monday’s low at $29,027 as bulls eye the $35,000 level for BTC in the coming week.

  • A Guide to Creating Your ESG Action Plan

    With Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) becoming increasingly relevant in the business landscape, many are feeling the pressure to take action. ESG disclosures are being tallied more now t...

  • Leaning on Mentors To Reimagine What's Possible

    Every community faces tough challenges and needs passionate people to find solutions. Liliana Pulido, a marketing activation supervisor for the 3M Transportation and Electronics Business Group (TEB...

  • Weber Shares Fall as Barbecue Brand Cuts Profit View Again

    The company now expects sales to fall due as supply-chain disruptions and retail slowdowns take a toll.

  • Small business microlender TMC Community Capital names new CEO

    The lender's first full-time CEO has deep roots in microfinance, which is focused on making business loans to women, minority and low-income entrepreneurs.

  • Keelvar raises $24M to automate procurement in the supply chain

    Supply chain disruptions caused -- or exacerbated -- by the pandemic continue to affect businesses in a range of industries. In a 2021 Deloitte survey, more than 40% of chief financial officers indicated that supply chain shortages or delays increased their companies’ expenditures by 5% or more. Supply chain technology companies have risen to prominence during the shortages, promising a solution to a problem that looks unlikely to abate anytime soon.

  • China Tech Stocks Surge on Bets Crackdown to Ease, JPM’s Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks jumped as traders bet a key meeting Tuesday between the nation’s top regulators and corporate giants would result in Beijing dialing back its yearlong clampdown of the industry. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of DefaultMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must

  • Oil falls 2% on Powell comments, hopes for Venezuela supply

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -After hitting seven-week highs, oil prices slumped 2% on Tuesday as Reuters reported that the United States could ease some restrictions on Venezuela's government, raising hopes that the market could see some additional supplies. Prices also fell after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned the economy could be hurt by attempts to reduce inflation. Brent crude fell $2.31, or 2%, to settle at $111.93 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.8, or 1.6%, to settle at $112.40 a barrel.

  • Oil ends lower, pulling back from 7-week high on Venezuelan supply prospects

    Oil futures end lower Tuesday, pulling back from their highest levels since late March as the U.S. moves to ease some sanctions against Venezuela.

  • Chimerix Shares Plummet After Divesting Its Only Marketed Product For Over $300M

    Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) has agreed to acquire Chimerix Inc's (NASDAQ: CMRX) exclusive worldwide rights to Tembexa (brincidofovir), the first FDA-approved antiviral for all age groups for smallpox. "It exemplifies our thoughtful M&A strategy as part of our 2024 growth plan and positions us better to deliver value for our shareholders," said Robert Kramer, president & CEO of Emergent. Also See: Chimerix's CMX521 Antiviral Program Shows Potential Against COVID-19 In Preclinical Studie

  • Microsoft to boost employee pay in effort to stop attrition

    The Redmond-based software maker is increasing performance pay and annual stock award ranges, CEO Satya Nadella said in a memo to employees. The move comes as Microsoft faces intense competition for talent, including from rival Amazon.

  • Evgo Inks Commercial Agreement With This Auto Giant

    EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has signed a commercial agreement with General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) brand Cadillac to offer drivers of the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ the option of two years of unlimited public fast charging. The financial terms were not disclosed. Under the agreement, Cadillac offers eligible LYRIQ drivers the choice of 2 years of unlimited charging on EVgo's network or a home charger installation credit. The agreement builds on the broader collaboration between EVgo and GM, which includes pla

  • CVC Capital in Deal Talks With Australia’s Brambles as Logistics Assets Stay Hot

    The takeover approach for the pallet supplier comes after private-equity firms invested more than $50 billion in logistics last year.

  • Gold Update – Prices Nearing a Bottom After Dipping Below $1800

    Gold futures dipped to an intraday low of $1785.

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Sees Rising Price Performance With Jump To 81 RS Rating

    Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Tuesday, rising from 78 to 81. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock A Buy?

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Grind Higher Against the Japanese Yen

    The US dollar has been very noisy on Monday as we continue to see a lot of volatility throughout the currency markets.

  • Citi Says Fallout From Terra Collapse Unlikely to Hit Wider Financial System

    Recent weakness in bitcoin and equities doesn’t show any lag or lead effect, the bank’s analysts said.

  • Zoom Gloom: Microsoft Gains Ground in Corporate Videoconferencing, Analyst Says

    Citi analyst Tyler Radke cut his target for the stock price to $118 from $139. He warned that the company faces more difficult days.