Mohamed El-Erian says the US is in the second stage of the banking turmoil – and lists 4 ways to avoid a 'significantly damaging' third phase.

File photo of Mohamed El-Erian speaking at the 2009 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills. Thomson Reuters

Mohamed El-Erian said conditions in the US banking sector have stabilized, but more can be done to prevent further damage.

The Allianz economic adviser listed four ways the US can avoid a "damaging" third phase of banking tumult.

He said banks must exercise care in what they say, generally, and urged the Fed to strengthen its "supervision regime."

Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the US is in the second stage of the banking turmoil – and outlined 4 ways to avoid a "significantly more damaging" third phase of financial tumult.

In a Financial Times op-ed, the chief economic adviser to Allianz stated the first phase of the turmoil – when depositors fled with their money from poorly-managed lenders and caused a string of bank failures – has stabilized.

El-Erian was seemingly referring to the failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and, most recently, First Republic, over the past two months.

"The current phase, which focuses on funding cost and balance sheet issues of less problematic banks that happen to operate in a highly unsettled neighbourhood, can also be stabilized. Indeed, it must if we are to avoid a third phase entailing considerably more financial and economic damage," El-Erian, president of Queen's College, Cambridge University, said.

The good news is that the US is unlikely to see another "dramatic institutional collapse" similar to that of Silicon Valley Bank, according to El-Erian. That's thanks to the federal government's handling of the stunning bank failure by signalling unlimited insurance on deposits and opening a funding window for lenders.

But US regional banks still operate with "mismatches between their short-term liabilities and longer-term assets," El-Erian said. "Their balance sheets are further encumbered by dodgy commercial real estate loans," he added.

"This second phase can also be contained. First, banks must be careful in what they say and, generally, have very responsive communication with investors, El-Erian said. "Second, the Fed must strengthen its supervision regime. Third, public-private resolutions for banks need to be made to work to a tighter timeline if needed," he added.

"Fourth, the public sector needs to assure markets that, rather than the ad hoc approaches that have dominated so far, it will work to revamp both the deposit insurance system and the regulation of banks erroneously deemed to involve no systemic threat," the former PIMCO CEO continued.

"Doing so is necessary if the US is to avoid a third, and significantly more damaging, phase of the banking turmoil," El-Erian said.

