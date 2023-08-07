Mohammed bin Salman relies on oil to plug Saudi Arabia’s ballooning deficit

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been trying to reduce Riyadh's reliance on oil revenues - AFP

Saudi Arabia’s state oil company will help plug the Gulf nation’s widening budget deficit after massively increasing its dividend payout despite falling revenues.

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil producing company, on Monday said it would increase its payout to investors by 56pc to $29.4bn (£23bn).

Nearly $29bn will go directly to the government in a boost for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, who has been battling a growing budget deficit.

The Saudi government announced last week that its quarterly deficit has leapt by 80pc to 5.3bn riyals (£1.1bn), following huge investment in efforts to diversify the economy away from fossil fuels.

MBS’s spending on diversification projects include the $500bn development of the Neom city, a futuristic project intended to boost tourism.

Riyadh’s continued reliance on oil revenues shows that MBS’s aim of making Saudi Arabia less dependent on fossil fuels remains a pipedream.

Aramco increased its payout to the state despite profits tumbling from last year’s record highs, hit by a combination of lower oil prices and major production cuts.

Net income in the three months to June fell to $30.1bn, down 38pc from $48.4bn a year earlier when the energy crisis sent oil prices soaring.

Saudi Aramco said it would make a quarterly dividend payment of $19.5bn, as well as a performance-linked payout of $9.9bn.

Jason Turvey, Middle East economist at Capital Economics, said Aramco’s higher dividends showed “the government is trying its hardest to ensure that the slump in oil earnings does not impact its fiscal plans”.

Saudi Arabia has been trying to prop-up the price of oil to help underpin state spending.

The country, which leads the Organisation for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) bloc, slashed production by one million barrels per day in July and announced last week that it would extend this cut through September.

Russia, an Opec ally, has also announced it will extend export cuts through September.

The action has helped push up the price of Brent crude to around $85 per barrel, up from $75 at the end of June. However, prices remain far below the high of $127 per barrel seen last year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Aramco’s chief executive Amin Nasser said: “The second quarter of 2023 was characterised by continued global economic uncertainty and market volatility.

“This obviously affected energy prices, yet Aramco delivered strong earnings thanks to our low cost production, high supply reliability and strong demand for our products.”

Saudi Aramco reaffirmed plans for its biggest capital expenditure programme in history and signalled it would make further investments in China as it diversifies its activities overseas.

Investment rose by 13pc to $19.2bn in the six months to the end of June, despite falling profits. Aramco said this spending was “to capture unique growth opportunities”.

In July, Saudi Aramco purchased a 10pc share in Rongsheng Petrochemical, a Chinese chemical company, for RMB 24.6bn (£2.7bn), with a long-term sales agreement to enable it to significantly expand its presence in the country.

The Saudi government sold around 1.5pc of Saudi Aramco to investors during an initial public offering (IPO) in April 2019.

