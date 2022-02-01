U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,534.31
    +18.76 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,317.47
    +185.61 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,282.80
    +42.92 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.88
    +12.43 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.16
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.70
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.21 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1270
    +0.0034 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    +0.0180 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3528
    +0.0084 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7020
    -0.4220 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,549.92
    +159.46 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.49
    +2.49 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

MOHAWK ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP. ANNOUNCES ANOTHER PURCHASE OF A MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING IN CHICAGO (LISLE), ILLINOIS

·1 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Mohawk Asset Management Corp. ("Mohawk"), a Toronto-based alternative asset management firm specializing in healthcare real estate, announced today its purchase of a medical/professional office building in Lisle, Illinois by the previously formed Mohawk Chicago (DuPage County) Opportunity Partners (III) LP.

The 4300 Commerce Court Office Building is a 48,000 square foot, three story office, building in the growing town of Lisle, DuPage County, a western suburb of Chicago. The building's tenancies include engineering, software, aesthetics, and behavioral sciences in a suburban, commuter setting.

The property was financed by an amortizing bank mortgage at 4.1% for a five-year term.

The equity offering was placed by way of a non-brokered selling group including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Richardson Wealth Limited and direct investment from a private family office in New York City.

This acquisition represents a continuation of Mohawk's cross-border investment platform called 'Mohawk America' which invests in U.S. healthcare real estate with cash flow stability and growth potential, syndicated to Canadian and American investors.

Mohawk Medical Management Corp. will bring its expertise in medical office building management to provide specialized professional management services to tenants and patients at the building.

Mohawk anticipates closing on future opportunities in Illinois and New York in 2022.

SOURCE Mohawk Asset Management Corp.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/01/c3822.html

Recommended Stories

  • UPS boosts dividend by 48%, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss UPS earnings as e-commerce booms.

  • AT&T to spin off Warner Media, AMC stock rises on Q4 guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the latest headlines moving AT&T and AMC stocks.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.022

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:SIRI ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.022 per share on 25th of...

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) will increase its dividend on the 14th of February to US$1.45. This makes the dividend...

  • Why Shares of loanDepot Are Falling Today

    Total revenue is significantly down from what the company put up in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was a particularly good time for the industry: The low-rate environment drove incredibly strong origination volume and higher gain-on-sale margins. "Conditions like those we enjoyed in 2020 are when loanDepot drives revenue, but the conditions we expect in 2022 present an incredible opportunity for us to capture market share," loanDepot founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh said in a statement.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Moved Down Then Back Up Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV)-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported its January 2022 vehicle deliveries today, and investors had a mixed reaction. Nio said its EV deliveries jumped more than 30% year over year for the month but results dropped sequentially from December 2021. Nio's American depositary shares initially dropped after the news, moving as much as 4% below Monday's closing price.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • AT&T Is Getting Closer to a Clean Slate. Here’s What Comes Next.

    AT&T elaborated on the mega-transaction to spin off WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery. After a saga of misguided M, there’s still work to be done.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • Electric vehicles: XPeng, Li Auto deliveries double in January

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report on Xpeng, Li Auto, and Chinese EV stocks.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq so far in 2022, some of its components stand out as too cheap to ignore. Sure, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) have cyclical business units where performances can ebb and flow with the broader economy. Caterpillar reported its Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings last week.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in February (and Beyond)

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underwent their largest corrections in more than a year. The first top stock that's begging to be bought after the recent sell-off is the nation's largest electric utility by market cap, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). NextEra has delivered a positive total return, including dividends paid, in 19 of the past 20 years, but has opened 2022 with a loss of 22% through the first four weeks.

  • Cedar Fair's stock soars toward more-than 2-year high after confirming SeaWorld's buyout bid

    Shares of Cedar Fun L.P. rocketed 14.7% toward a more-than two-year high in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the amusement park operator confirmed that it had received an unsolicited buyout bid from SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. . The company did not disclose terms of the bid, but Bloomberg, which first reported the on the bid, indicated it was for around $3.4 billion. Trading volume spiked to 4.3 million shares, compared with the full-day average of around 309,000 shares. At the current stock pri

  • AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for joining AGNC Investment Corp.'s fourth quarter 2021 earnings call. This conference call and corresponding slide presentation contains statements that to the extent they're not recitations of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by the Reform Act.

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • AT&T’s Move to Spin Off WarnerMedia Disappoints Investors. The Annual Dividend Will Be $1.11.

    Advisors with clients in AT&T will want to make sure they know the math on this spinoff, including how it will effect dividends. The move may disappoint investors who were hoping for a split-off, or exchange offer, which would have resulted in the retirement of more than 20% of AT&T’s shares outstanding. AT&T also said that it planned to pay a $1.11 annual dividend, down from the current $2.08 a share.