Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call on the Web

CALHOUN, Ga, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) Third Quarter 2021 earnings release on Thursday October 28, 2021 you are invited to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday October 29, 2021 at 11:00 am ET.

What:

Mohawk Industries, Inc. 3rd Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

When:

October 29, 2021

11:00 am ET

Where:

www.mohawkind.com

Select Investor Information

How:

Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the web at the address above or

Live Conference Call:

Dial 1-800-603-9255 (US/Canada)

Dial 1-706-634-2294 (Int’l)

Dial 1-253-237-1879 (Int’l)

Conference ID: 4259806

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay over Mohawk Industries, Inc. investor relations website through November 29, 2021 or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (US/Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (Int’l/Local) and entering Conference ID # 4259806.

Contact:
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
James Brunk, Chief Financial Officer
706-624-2239


