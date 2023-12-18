Mohawk Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:MHK) P/S Is Still On The Mark Following 25% Share Price Bounce

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 25% gain and recovering from prior weakness. Taking a wider view, although not as strong as the last month, the full year gain of 10% is also fairly reasonable.

Even after such a large jump in price, it's still not a stretch to say that Mohawk Industries' price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the Consumer Durables industry in the United States, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.7x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does Mohawk Industries' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

While the industry has experienced revenue growth lately, Mohawk Industries' revenue has gone into reverse gear, which is not great. Perhaps the market is expecting its poor revenue performance to improve, keeping the P/S from dropping. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

How Is Mohawk Industries' Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Mohawk Industries would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 5.7%. Regardless, revenue has managed to lift by a handy 20% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the revenue growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 2.0% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 4.0% growth per year, the company is positioned for a comparable revenue result.

With this information, we can see why Mohawk Industries is trading at a fairly similar P/S to the industry. It seems most investors are expecting to see average future growth and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Mohawk Industries appears to be back in favour with a solid price jump bringing its P/S back in line with other companies in the industry While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our look at Mohawk Industries' revenue growth estimates show that its P/S is about what we expect, as both metrics follow closely with the industry averages. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in revenue isn't great enough to push P/S in a higher or lower direction. If all things remain constant, the possibility of a drastic share price movement remains fairly remote.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Mohawk Industries, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

