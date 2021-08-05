U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Announces Corporate Human Resources Appointments

·3 min read

MGE Appoints Kim Cowan as Vice President of Talent Management and Naketrice Snow as Director of Corporate Employee and Guest Experience

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE), developer of awe-inspiring integrated entertainment resorts (IER) worldwide, today announced the appointment of Kim Cowan as Vice President of Talent Management and Naketrice Snow as Director of Corporate Employee and Guest Experience to lead and execute a robust, integrated human resources strategy across the brand's properties.

Kim Cowan
Kim Cowan

"Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment is pleased to have Kim Cowan and Naketrice Snow join our corporate human resources team to support the continued organizational development of our company throughout the U.S. and abroad," said Ray Pineault, President & Chief Executive Officer of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment. "Our team members are vital to enabling MGE's continued global success, and I look forward to Kim and Naketrice's leadership to ensure each MGE team member achieves their full potential, while engaging the Spirit of Aquai."

Kim Cowan as Vice President of Talent Management
As Vice President of Talent Management, Kim will be responsible for leading the growing organizational capability of MGE through talent sourcing and recruitment, new hire onboarding and cultural immersion, as well as learning and performance management, leadership effectiveness, succession/career planning, and diversity/inclusion strategies. In this role, Kim will report to Patricia Smith, SVP & Chief Human Resource Officer, implementing a global strategy that will support the brand's ongoing development and drive significant business results.

Prior to joining MGE, Kim served as the Principal for KWConsulting and has held the position of Vice President, Human Resources for Prudential Financial for eight years, where she served as a key advisor to senior leadership on organization effectiveness and performance improvement.

Naketrice Snow as Director of Corporate Employee and Guest Experience
Naketrice Snow joins the MGE team as Director of Corporate Employee and Guest Experience and is responsible for defining, creating, communicating, aligning, and measuring the MGE strategic vision across the global enterprise for the employee and guest experience. Reporting to the Vice President of Talent Management, Naketrice will lead the creation and implementation of employee and guest experience programs at all MGE properties.

Naketrice brings over 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry, serving various resorts and hotels across Florida. Most recently, Naketrice held the role of Director of Catering and Senior Event Manager for Waldorf Astoria Orlando & Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, where she led a team that exceeded overall revenue budgets year over year, as well as reimaged guest processes, resulting in extraordinary guest journeys and experiences.

To learn more about Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, please visit: www.mohegangaming.com.

About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment
Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Niagara Casinos in Niagara, Canada. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, as well as Northern Asia and Niagara Falls, Canada, and Las Vegas, Nevada. MGE is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com.

Media Contact: Mohegan@coynepr.com

Naketrice Snow
Naketrice Snow
Mohegan Gaming &amp; Entertainment (MGE) (PRNewsfoto/Mohegan Gaming &amp; Entertainment)
Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) (PRNewsfoto/Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mohegan-gaming--entertainment-announces-corporate-human-resources-appointments-301349671.html

SOURCE Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

