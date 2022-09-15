U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

Mohegan Launches New, Innovative Online Gaming Platform in Ontario, Canada

·2 min read

Mohegan Digital launches the new mobile app for PlayFallsview, Fallsview Casino Resorts' Official Online Sportsbook and Real Money Online Casino in Partnership with Industry-leading Tech

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan, the developer of awe-inspiring integrated entertainment resorts (IER) in North America and Asia has announced the latest innovative offering from its iGaming division, Mohegan Digital. In conjunction with industry leading partners such as Kambi, Pala Interactive and Intelitics, Mohegan Digital has created PlayFallsview, a digital gaming experience for the iconic Fallsview Casino Resort in Ontario, Canada.

"We're thrilled to be launching playfallsview.com with the help of some of the most powerful technology in the industry," said Todd Stender, Director of Product for Mohegan. "Our partnerships with Pala Interactive and Kambi's powerful sports betting platform has allowed us to deliver a full suite of the best casino content. We're excited to be offering the top slot games our customers know and love, in addition to live dealer games via Evolution, and expanded sports wagering content powered by Kambi."

"This is the next iteration of gaming in Ontario and we are excited to be partners with Mohegan Digital to offer PlayFallsview to our customers," said Richard Taylor, President, Niagara Casinos.

Operated by Mohegan, Fallsview Casino Resort is the largest gaming resort facility in Canada and one of the most recognisable gaming brands in the country. PlayFallsview is the resorts online mobile sportsbook brand which is now live at play.playfallsview.com/ and app stores.

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.

Mohegan Digital and PlayFallsview operate pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario ("iGO"). All Players must be age 19 or older to participate in any iGaming game or event. All iGO gaming must occur exclusively within the Province of Ontario. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1.866.531.2600 or visit connexontario.ca.

Media Contact: Mohegan; mohegan@coynepr.com

(PRNewsfoto/Mohegan)
(PRNewsfoto/Mohegan)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mohegan-launches-new-innovative-online-gaming-platform-in-ontario-canada-301625708.html

SOURCE Mohegan

