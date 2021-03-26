Mohegan Sun Casino At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Opens As The First Native American Casino In The Entertainment Capital Of The World

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas officially opened the 60,000-square foot premium gaming venue to the public, welcoming invited guests, celebrities, locals and visitors to the newly reimagined casino-resort on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 6 p.m.

(PRNewsfoto/Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment )

The evening kicked off with a ceremonial door unlocking with property executives, local officials, and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Interim CEO Ray Pineault and Mohegan Tribal Councilors Joe Soper and Ken Davison. In traditional fashion, Tribal Councilors Joe Soper and Ken Davison presented a gift to Richard "Boz" Bosworth, President & CEO of JC Hospitality and owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and Lou Serafini, President and Chief Executive Office of Fengate, including a hand-crafted Mohegan gourd, sweetgrass and a Mohegan blanket.

Following the opening ceremony, guests were welcomed into the casino-resort featuring more than 650 slot machines and over 50 table games including favorites like Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Craps and Three-Card-Poker. Every gamer will want to become a member of the Momentum Loyalty Program that delivers maximum excitement with incredible rewards and benefits. Members earn Momentum Dollars to spend on world class dining, premium brand shopping, hotel stays, spa treatments, partner benefits and more.

Throughout the night, celebrities, were spotted enjoying the casino and toasting the celebratory evening. Actor and TV host Mario Lopez tossed the ceremonial first dice roll at the craps table and "The Bachelor" Matt James and Chrisell Stause of "Selling Sunset" and "Dancing with the Stars" were spotted trying their luck at blackjack and craps. Stars of "Vanderpump Rules," Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz hit the Desert Star Bar and sipped on cocktails. "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Melissa Gorga was joined alongside husband Joe Gorga and friends celebrating her birthday at One Steakhouse. Both Matt James and Chrisell Stause hit Nobu for the world-renowned sushi and cocktails.

Story continues

Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas promises to deliver memorable guest experiences, best in-class operations and unmatched personalized service. Welcoming guests to the casino were over 300 team members returning to the reconceptualized property, seasoned veterans of the gaming and hospitality industry.

(Credit: Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment)

About Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a state-of-the-art casino operated by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE), master developer of awe-inspiring integrated entertainment resorts (IER) worldwide. Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas signifies the first tribal casino presence in the prestigious Las Vegas market, featuring a 60,000-square foot gaming venue located within Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, a Curio Collection by Hilton. The re-imagined Las Vegas lifestyle casino is slated to open on March 25, 2021. For more information on Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas or MGE properties visit www.MoheganSunLasVegas.com. Keep up with the latest Mohegan Sun news via Facebook , Twitter, Instagram and Linkedin.

About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Niagara Casinos in Niagara, Canada. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, as well as Northern Asia and Niagara Falls, Canada, and Las Vegas, Nevada. MGE is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com.

About Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a reimagined and re-conceptualized casino resort. The property is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton™. The integrated resort intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture and features three hotel towers totaling over 1,500 Chambers and suites; the 60,000 sq. ft. Mohegan Sun Casino, operated by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment; a five-acre desert pool oasis including a multi-functional event lawn; live music and entertainment theater with 4,500 capacity; 24 Oxford showroom accommodating 650 guests; an exclusive portfolio of twelve food and beverage venues including Todd English's Olives, Kris Yenbamroong's Night + Market, the legendary Nobu, Michael and David Morton's One Steakhouse, Kassi Beach House from restauranteur Nick Mathers, Casa Calavera by global hospitality company Hakkasan Group, the sports entertainment, daylife and nightlife venue Money, Baby! from Justin Massei and Mikis Troyan of Clive Collective, famous Afters Ice Cream, Pizza Forte by the Ferraro Family and signature Virgin Hotels restaurants and bars including The Kitchen at Commons Club, The Bar at Commons Club, The Shag Room and Funny Library Coffee Shop. The property is owned by JC Hospitality, LLC, in partnership with Juniper Capital Partners, Virgin Group, LiUNA, Fengate Asset Management, Dream and Orlando Development. The off-Strip playground is located at 4455 Paradise Road. For more information, visit www.virginhotelslv.com.

