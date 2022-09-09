U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,073.10
    +66.92 (+1.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,199.82
    +425.30 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,116.09
    +253.96 (+2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.57
    +36.67 (+1.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.46
    +2.92 (+3.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.60
    +6.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    18.75
    +0.31 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0048
    +0.0046 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1592
    +0.0091 (+0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6790
    -1.4080 (-0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,222.23
    +1,980.62 (+10.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.90
    +19.30 (+3.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Mohegan Sun Voted #1 "Best Casino Hotel" For Fifth Consecutive Year by USA TODAY's 10Best.com Readers' Choice Awards

·4 min read

Mohegan Sun also Finishes in the Top 5 for "Best Casino outside of Las Vegas" and "Best Player's Club"

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Sun has once again finished #1 in the "Best Casino Hotel" category as part of USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. This is the fifth year in a row that Mohegan Sun has won this award. Mohegan Sun also notched top five rankings for "Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas" and "Best Player's Club." Voting for the 10Best Readers' Choice Awards took place this summer after nominees were chosen by a panel of relevant experts, which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY, 10Best.com and other relevant contributors.

"It is quite an honor for Mohegan Sun to be voted Best Casino Hotel for five consecutive years," said Jeff Hamilton, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun. "We pride ourselves on incredible guest service, world-class amenities and delivering one of the best casino resort experiences that guests can find anywhere. Recognitions like this from USA TODAY are a testament to the hard working and talented team we have across the board at Mohegan Sun."

These 10Best.com Readers' Choice Awards that focused on well-known casinos and resorts in the United States also landed Mohegan Sun in fifth place for "Best Casino outside of Las Vegas" and in fifth place for "Best Player's Club," in recognizing Momentum rewards. Voting took place over a four-week period this summer through 10Best.com, which averages 5 million visitors per month.

Additionally, Mohegan Sun's parent company, Mohegan, was again recognized as part of the Forbes annual America's Best-In-State Employers List 2022. America's Best-in-State Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 70,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the USA. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,380 employer brands were ranked among the top employers.

Mohegan Sun's Sky Tower and Earth Tower combine for nearly 1,600 spacious and elegantly appointed guest rooms and more than 200 suites. Mohegan Sun's signature spa & salon, Mandara Spa, stretches 19,000 square-feet and is located on the 3rd floor of Sky Tower, with a sister location on the main level of Earth Tower. Guests can also take advantage of fitness centers, room service, pool relaxation, an outdoor terrace with seasonal cabana rentals, sweeping views of the Thames River and much more at Mohegan Sun's hotel.

This year, Mohegan Sun also launched the 11,000 square-foot Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook, which features 220+ seats, a full bar and dining menu, a private mezzanine level, endless ways to bet on the big games and the largest video wall (140-feet) on the East Coast! In partnership with FanDuel, Mohegan also offers online sports betting and online casino action, by way of MoheganSunCasino.com, (+ iOS and Android apps).

ABOUT 10BEST.COM: 10Best.com provides users with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world. The core of the site's uniqueness is its team of local travel experts: a well-traveled and well-educated group who are not only experts in their fields - and their cities - but discriminating in their tastes. These local experts live in the city they write about so the content is constantly updated. 10Best.com averages 5 million visitors per month. It was acquired by USA TODAY in January of 2013.

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN: Owned by Mohegan, Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States.  Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic Southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, a golf course, over 70 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat Arena. Mohegan Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country. More information is available by calling 1.888.226.7711 or visiting mohegansun.com. Connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @mohegansun, view us on YouTube and find us on Snapchat at username MoheganSun.

Media Contact: Mohegan PR; mohegan@coynepr.com 

(PRNewsfoto/Mohegan Sun)
(PRNewsfoto/Mohegan Sun)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mohegan-sun-voted-1-best-casino-hotel-for-fifth-consecutive-year-by-usa-todays-10bestcom-readers-choice-awards-301621372.html

SOURCE Mohegan Sun

Recommended Stories

  • Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change

    Carnival Cruise has made many changes since it closed due to covid. Now, it's changing a popular dining option and bringing back another.

  • Jeff Bezos Double Dips On His Airbnb Play

    Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos made an early bet on the short-term rental platform Airbnb Inc during the company’s Series B round in 2011, nearly a decade before its initial public offering (IPO). His investment came long before the now popular accommodations marketplace was a household name and a common term used to describe virtually any short-term rental. It’s unclear exactly how much Bezos profited off his pre-IPO investment in Airbnb, but it’s clear that the billionaire investor had incr

  • Disney Channels Amazon: Could This Stock Be Any More of a Buy?

    A new member loyalty program could provide the entertainment giant with multiple cross-selling opportunities.

  • Disney World, Disneyland Raise Prices, Customers Happy About It

    The theme park giant keeps making things more expensive and its visitors actually seem to like the change.

  • As Southwest launches spring schedule, largest hubs in Denver, Las Vegas take off

    Southwest is doubling down at its two biggest hubs in Denver and Las Vegas, and also bringing back dozens of seasonal routes for spring break.

  • Booking Holdings Chairman Buys Its Sliding Shares

    Robert J. Mylod recently bought nearly $4 million of shares of the parent of online-travel brands Booking.com, Priceline, and Kayak.

  • MSP airfare increases among biggest in country

    Since 2021, airfare at MSP has increased by about a third. And prices might continue to increase headed into the holidays.

  • Google "Tightening Its Belt" Regarding Employee Travel And Certain Perks

    As reported by Insider, “Google is reportedly tightening its belt when it comes to certain employee perks,” including travel.

  • Bezos-Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Capitalizing On Growing Demand For Vacation Rentals

    Single-family rental properties have always been one of the most popular asset classes among real estate investors because of the steady demand and lower barriers to entry compared to multifamily and commercial properties. Those barriers have grown significantly over the past several months as higher home prices and interest rates have brought housing affordability to its lowest level in 30 years. The investment platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, has given inves

  • Fast-Growing Budget Airline Adds Major New Routes

    After all, Vegas has that fancy festival Life Is Beautiful festival on September 16-18, headlined by the Arctic Monkeys, one of the band's first U.S. dates since 2019, and the show might be your last chance to catch Lorde for a while. Suffice to say, there are plenty of solid reasons to hit up Vegas right now, and an upstart budget airline is now offering even more routes to visit the entertainment capital of the world. What Budget Airline Just Added Vegas Flights?

  • JW Marriott brings in renowned — and virtual — chef to attract local foodies to its restaurant

    The JW Marriott Washington, D.C., has recruited an internationally renowned chef to help drum up business from locals as it waits for tourist visits to return to pre-pandemic levels. It’s dinner and a show, and while the show goes on, real-life chefs and servers deliver such dishes as braised beef short rib and porcini roasted butternut squash, bringing Le Petit Chef's concepts and techniques to life. The JW Marriott at 1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW began hosting "Le Petit Chef: An Immersive Dining Experience" on Sept. 1.

  • Airline Stock Roundup: RYAAY's Rosy August Traffic, UAL's Upbeat 3Q Revenue View

    UAL expects a 12% rise in third-quarter 2022 revenues from third-quarter 2019 actuals. Buoyant air-travel demand aids RYAAY's August traffic results.

  • Airbnb Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has reshaped the travel and hospitality space, and the business is back to posting substantial sales growth now that pandemic-related pressures have eased. Keith Noonan: While Airbnb's share price has fallen roughly 32% year to date, that performance has much more to do with macroeconomic pressures and the market's overall appetite for growth stocks than the state of the business. Airbnb posted an 81% gross margin last quarter, and the business notched record free cash flow (FCF) and net income for the period.

  • Yes, even the Queen of England has an Airbnb — and you can stay there. Take a look

    Now we’ve seen it all.

  • Eyeing tourism boom, Saudi scrambles to train hotel staff

    Under the watchful eye of an instructor, Munira al-Rubaian spreads fresh bed linen in a mock hotel room in the Saudi capital, aiming to land a job in the desert kingdom's growing tourism sector.

  • Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

    Real estate in general has long been a way for Americans to generate wealth. However, most Americans don't venture outside of their primary residence when it comes to investing in real estate....

  • United Airlines talks fall travel demand, a possible Emirates partnership — and more hiring at SFO

    United Airlines isn’t seeing the typical post-summer travel slowdown this month, which is a good sign for the Bay Area’s tourism sector. Summer travel gets a lift with vacations and kids out of school. Premium economy service, offering more spacious seats and other amenities than regular economy class, has become increasingly popular.

  • Universal Orlando trademarks possible names for Epic Universe hotels

    Universal Parks & Resorts has trademarked two names that may hint at the monikers of the new Epic Universe theme park's future hotels. On Sept. 1, the theme park giant, owned and operated by Philadelphia-based cable giant Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA), trademarked two names — Universal's Stella Nova Resort and Universal's Terra Luna Resort. The description of both of those is for "hotel catering services, hotel service, provision of conference, exhibition and meeting facilities, resort hotel services [and] restaurant services," said the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

  • 2 House chairs seek probe into airlines' use of federal aid

    Two leading House Democrats want a federal investigation into whether airlines used any of the $54 billion they received in pandemic relief to encourage employees to quit. The lawmakers on Friday asked the Treasury Department’s inspector general to examine whether money that was intended to keep airline workers on the payroll instead went to buyouts or early-retirement offers. After air travel plunged in early 2020, airlines offered incentives that encouraged tens of thousands of workers to quit or take long-term leaves of absence.

  • Arrived Homes Adds Shares Of Vacation Rentals To Its Real Estate Investment Platform

    The first SEC-qualified real estate investing platform to make shares of individual rental properties available to non-accredited investors has just added short-term vacation rentals to its investment offerings. Arrived Homes has already attracted thousands of investors to its platform by providing access to the financial benefits of property ownership at a time when housing affordability has hit a 30-year low. In a press release, CEO and Co-Founder of Arrived Homes Ryan Frazier said “We are exc