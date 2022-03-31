U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,530.41
    -72.04 (-1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,678.35
    -550.46 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,220.52
    -221.76 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.12
    -20.94 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.99
    +0.71 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.30
    -13.70 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.21 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1078
    -0.0084 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    -0.0310 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7190
    -0.1410 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,823.15
    -1,154.98 (-2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,063.97
    -32.29 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

MOHR CAPITAL SELLS $65 MILLION OF DEALS IN THE PAST 80 DAYS

·3 min read

Deals combine to more than 292,000 square feet of medical industrial and office space, including the Crothall Healthcare industrial building in Gilroy, California

GILROY, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Capital, a Dallas-based privately held real estate investment firm, sold $65 million of deals over the past 80 days. This includes the recent sale of a 102,466-square-foot industrial building in Gilroy, California, to Four Springs Capital Trust. Mohr Capital sold two additional office buildings in Florida and Wisconsin, totaling more than 292,000 square feet of space, leading into 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Mohr Capital)
(PRNewsfoto/Mohr Capital)

Mohr Capital sold $65 million of deals over the past 80 days.

Located at 8190 Murray Ave., the property is fully leased to Crothall Healthcare. This mission-critical facility provides state-of-the-art laundry processing services to Northern California hospital systems, enabling them to continue providing medical care to patients. Kevin Moul with Colliers San Jose represented Mohr Capital throughout the transaction.

"We are pleased to have worked closely with Four Springs Capital Trust on this transaction. As our third transaction with Four Springs over the last 12 months, this transaction speaks to our deep partnership with Four Springs that we hope continues," said Rodrigo Godoi, managing director of investments for Mohr Capital. "Mission-critical facilities that serve regional hospitals like this still provide value in a market where occupiers and investors are redeveloping dysfunctional R&D product to suit their needs. We're pleased with the performance of this property, and we hope to continue to invest in the Bay Area's bustling industrial market in the future."

Additionally, Mohr sold a two-story, 78,449-square-foot office building in Orlando's Lee Vista Center business park to Falcon Global Real Estate Advisors. Located at 6272 Lee Vista Blvd., the building is fully leased to Accredo Health Group Inc., an Express Scripts company and subsidiary of the global health service company, Cigna. Prior to the sale, Mohr Capital worked with CBRE and CIGNA to secure CIGNA's long-term occupancy while at the same time lowering its occupancy costs.

Mohr also sold Riverwood Corporate Center II in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, in an off-market transaction to IRA Capital. The office building is fully occupied by ProHealth Care, the largest healthcare provider between Milwaukee and Madison. Shortly after acquiring the building, Mohr Capital worked closely with ProHealth to secure its long-term occupancy at the property through 2032.

"These three transactions support our trajectory to be a leading investor in mission-critical industrial and office facilities for the healthcare field," said Bob Mohr, founder and CEO of Mohr Capital. "We are always on the lookout for cutting-edge investment opportunities, and these sales were a great start to 2022."

About Mohr Capital
Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value enhancement of office, industrial and retail assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $1 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued or underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns. For more information, visit www.mohrcap.com or follow Mohr Capital on LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mohr-capital-sells-65-million--of-deals-in-the-past-80-days-301515396.html

SOURCE Mohr Capital

