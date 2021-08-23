U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

Mohr Capital Welcomes Lee Loftis as National Director of Land Acquisitions

·3 min read

Loftis will lead land acquisitions for development opportunities in new and existing markets

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Capital, a Dallas-based privately held real estate investment firm, has welcomed Lee Loftis as national director of land acquisitions. Based in Dallas, Loftis will locate and acquire land sites for the firm's speculative and build-to-suit industrial development projects.

Mohr Capital welcomes Lee Loftis as national director of land acquisitions.
Mohr Capital welcomes Lee Loftis as national director of land acquisitions.

As demand for industrial product continues to exceed supply, Loftis will work with brokers and landowners to find off-market properties to help the firm grow its development presence in both new and existing markets, including Dallas, Austin, Columbus, Savannah, Charleston, Charlotte, Lakeland and Phoenix.

"We're pleased to welcome Lee to the Mohr Capital team," said Bob Mohr, chairman of Mohr Capital. "His experience in land acquisition, longstanding broker relationships, and unique ability to find and vet land opportunities that meet users' needs will expand our industrial development efforts in key markets nationwide."

Loftis brings more than 15 years of experience in land acquisition and commercial, multifamily and retail real estate brokerage to the firm. He joins Mohr Capital from Copart Inc., where he served as a real estate acquisition specialist, sourcing and negotiating developed and undeveloped acquisition opportunities. During his time with Copart, Loftis identified, entitled and closed on $93 million of industrial property, $70 million of which was off market.

"The industrial market is moving so rapidly that available sites with zoning are diminishing quickly. For developers to be successful, they need to be both creative and forward-thinking when sourcing new land opportunities," said Loftis. "Mohr Capital encourages this type of outside-of-the-box approach to development, and I'm excited to join such a collaborative firm where the sky is the limit."

Prior to his time at Copart, Loftis served as vice president with SRS Real Estate Partners, senior associate with Revere Commercial Realty and associate with Presidio Realty. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from The University of Texas at Austin and is a licensed real estate broker in the state of Texas.

Mohr Capital develops speculative and build-to-suit office, industrial and retail properties for users across the nation. Current development projects include 827K-SF and 1.057-MSF speculative facilities within Mohr Logistics Park – a 475+ acre master-planned, industrial park in Whiteland, Indiana – and a 596K-SF speculative facility in Reno, Nevada.

About Mohr Capital
Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value enhancement of office, industrial and retail assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $2.5 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued or underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns. For more information, visit mohrcap.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

(PRNewsfoto/Mohr Capital)
(PRNewsfoto/Mohr Capital)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mohr-capital-welcomes-lee-loftis-as-national-director-of-land-acquisitions-301360683.html

SOURCE Mohr Capital

