Mohr Partners Expands Project & Development Management Services with Recruitment of Industry Veteran Kevin Williams

·2 min read

DALLAS, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a leading global full-service end-to-end corporate real estate services firm, is pleased to announce that Kevin Williams, a 15-year construction management veteran, has joined Mohr Partners in the Dallas office.

Kevin Williams, CCM

In his new role, Williams will be a senior member of the Mohr Partners Project & Development Management Services division, overseeing both ground-up development and tenant improvement projects for the occupier clients that utilize industrial, office, retail and healthcare real estate to support their businesses.

Williams will report to Craig Bull, a 30-year industry veteran, who oversees business development, client management and operations for Mohr Partners' project & development management services division, which has been one of the firms fasted growing service lines.

"I am pleased to have Kevin join my team as he and I both started in the design industry before transitioning to project management, which allows us to execute complicated design-build and build-to-suit projects" stated Craig Bull.

Kevin Williams commented, "I am excited to join Mohr Partners. The firm's full-service corporate real estate platform will allow me to leverage my experience and add value throughout the total occupier real estate life cycle."

About Mohr Partners, Inc.:
Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

Mohr Partners, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Mohr Partners, Inc.)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mohr-partners-expands-project--development-management-services-with-recruitment-of-industry-veteran-kevin-williams-301523263.html

SOURCE Mohr Partners, Inc.

