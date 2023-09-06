Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo announces additions of Nash, Hunt to its ownership group

Financial firm adds two, marks 25th anniversary

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC recently announced two additions to its ownership group, as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Sara Nash

Sara Nash and D.J. Hunt, certified financial planner, became co-owners on June 30. With their addition, the firm now has seven equity owners.

“We believe it is our obligation to assure our clients receive great advice and service, no matter what life may bring for any member of our team," said Dan Moisand, firm principal and certified financial planner. "Further, we do not want to place a ceiling on the careers of our very talented staff. Expanding the ownership group helps address both of these goals,”

D.J .Hunt

Nash started with the firm as the general office manager. Her responsibilities and impact on the firm grew steadily, and she now holds the essential role of chief compliance officer. She also is a member of the human resources team that is responsible for hiring, managing the firm’s benefits packages and administering performance reviews.

Hunt moved his family from Texas in 2020 to join the firm. The Satellite Beach resident is chairman of the firm’s Investment Committee.

“I am equal parts honored and humbled to be asked to join the ownership ranks of this firm,” Hunt said. “Our founders are luminaries in the financial planning world, and over the last 25 years have built a business and team that are the envy of our profession. While I’m excited to play a part in guiding the firm into the next generation, I rest easy knowing that our clients are in the most capable hands there are.”

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo has been named to multiple lists of America’s top truly independent wealth-management firms and one of the 75 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers in the U.S. by Investment News in four of the last five years.

One Senior Place adds three senior service providers

One Senior Place, a senior-focused information and resource center, recently announced the addition of three new businesses to its network of senior service providers.

Don Kramer

Joining One Senior Place affiliates are Parasol Melbourne, an active 55+ living community; MASA Medical Transport Solutions, providers of emergency transport coverage; and Virtuous Senior Living Management & Consulting Services, servicing the Central Florida senior living industry.

The 45 resident businesses at One Senior Place provide a wide range of quality care, services and products for seniors.

In addition, One Senior Place maintains relationships with dozens of local agencies and nonprofits that provide additional services for seniors and their families.

"In the nearly 20 years we have been open, One Senior Place has helped thousands of seniors and their families find the resources they need," said Don Kramer, founder and chief executive officer of One Senior Place. "Our resident businesses are a huge part of that. It would take seniors a lot of time and effort to search them out individually, so One Senior Place assembled a family of providers all under one roof. Regardless of the kind of information a senior is seeking, they can find help or a referral at One Senior Place."

The resident businesses at One Senior Place provide a wide range of quality care, services and products for seniors. They all are independent businesses, with established reputations for integrity and service.

For more information about the network of businesses or the dozens of events presented annually by One Senior Place, call 321-751-6771 or go to OneSeniorPlace.com.

Patel joins Mac Envoy Real Estate as licensed real estate agent

Shivani Patel recently joined the Mac Envoy Real Estate Co. as a licensed real estate agent.

Shivani Patel

Patel is a native of Brevard County, and graduated from the University of Florida. She has more than five years of experience in commercial business and experience in the hospitality industry.

In her free time, Patel enjoys cooking, relaxing by the water, traveling, nutrition and self-care. She is an active member of the community, serving on a local nonprofit board, with a passion for giving back.

Her goal as a real estate agent is to match competitive opportunities to those seeking to invest in commercial and residential real estate. She believes that everyone deserves to find the perfect property for their needs and is committed to helping her clients achieve their goals.

For more information, contact her at 321-506-6276 or shivanipatel@macevoy.org.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Nash, Hunt added to Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo ownership group