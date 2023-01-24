Moist wound dressings market size to increase by USD 1,365.75 million: North America will account for 41% of market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The moist wound dressings market by product, end-user and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,365.75 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report
Company profiles
The moist wound dressings market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
3M Co.: The company offers moist wound dressings made with a thin, semi-permeable film that enables long wear time and full site visibility to minimize unnecessary dressing changes.
Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd: The company offers a surgical hemostat based on Protonated Bioadhesive Technology, which is a sterile surgical bleeding control and surgical wound dressing that controls bleeding effectively by providing an active mechanical barrier to the bleeding site.
B. Braun SE: The company offers transparent polyurethane film dressing with high MVTR films that are semi-permeable and suitable for the protection of newly formed skin.
Beiersdorf AG: The company offers moist wound dressings that are ultra-thin, flexible, and breathable and are free of fragrances, colorants, preservatives, and animal-derived substances.
Cardinal Health Inc.: The company offers moist wound dressings that consist of a thin polymer film coated with a hypoallergenic adhesive, which are ideal dressings for IV sites, donor sites, burns and ulcers.
Coloplast Corp.
ConvaTec Group Plc
DeRoyal Industries Inc.
Essity Aktiebolag
Regional Analysis
Based on region, the global moist wound dressings market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of people with acute and chronic wounds, the rising adoption of technologically advanced dressings, and the strong presence of leading market vendors. The US and Canada are the key countries in the market. The growing awareness about advanced wound care treatments will further drive market growth in the region.
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increasing incidence and prevalence of acute and chronic wounds, the launch of novel products, and the increasing geriatric population. However, the high cost of wound treatment is hindering market growth.
Competitive analysis
Market segmentation
Based on product, the market is segmented into foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, alginate dressings, film dressings, and others. The foam dressings segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, home healthcare, and others.
What are the key data covered in this moist wound dressings market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the moist wound dressings market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the moist wound dressings market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of moist wound dressings market vendors
Moist Wound Dressings Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
173
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1,365.75 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.98
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key countries
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
3M Co., Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd, B. Braun SE, Beiersdorf AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast Corp., ConvaTec Group Plc, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Essity Aktiebolag, Exciton Technologies, Goldwin Medicare Ltd., Hollister Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, Medline Industries LP, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Smith and Nephew plc, Trusetal Verbandstoffwerk GmbH, Van Heek Medical, and Vernacare
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's health care market reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global moist wound dressings market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Foam dressings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Hydrocolloid dressings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Alginate dressings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Film dressings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.8 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Specialty clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 3M Co.
12.4 Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd
12.5 B. Braun SE
12.6 Beiersdorf AG
12.7 Cardinal Health Inc.
12.8 Coloplast Corp.
12.9 ConvaTec Group Plc
12.10 DeRoyal Industries Inc.
12.11 Hollister Inc.
12.12 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.
12.13 Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG
12.14 Medline Industries LP
12.15 Molnlycke Health Care AB
12.16 Smith and Nephew plc
12.17 Vernacare
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
