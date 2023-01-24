Moist wound dressings market size to increase by USD 1,365.75 million: North America will account for 41% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The moist wound dressings market by product, end-user and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,365.75 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Moist Wound Dressings Market 2023-2027

Company profiles

The moist wound dressings market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

3M Co.: The company offers moist wound dressings made with a thin, semi-permeable film that enables long wear time and full site visibility to minimize unnecessary dressing changes.

Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd: The company offers a surgical hemostat based on Protonated Bioadhesive Technology, which is a sterile surgical bleeding control and surgical wound dressing that controls bleeding effectively by providing an active mechanical barrier to the bleeding site.

B. Braun SE: The company offers transparent polyurethane film dressing with high MVTR films that are semi-permeable and suitable for the protection of newly formed skin.

Beiersdorf AG: The company offers moist wound dressings that are ultra-thin, flexible, and breathable and are free of fragrances, colorants, preservatives, and animal-derived substances.

Cardinal Health Inc.: The company offers moist wound dressings that consist of a thin polymer film coated with a hypoallergenic adhesive, which are ideal dressings for IV sites, donor sites, burns and ulcers.

Coloplast Corp.

ConvaTec Group Plc

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

Essity Aktiebolag

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global moist wound dressings market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of people with acute and chronic wounds, the rising adoption of technologically advanced dressings, and the strong presence of leading market vendors. The US and Canada are the key countries in the market. The growing awareness about advanced wound care treatments will further drive market growth in the region.

Story continues

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing incidence and prevalence of acute and chronic wounds, the launch of novel products, and the increasing geriatric population. However, the high cost of wound treatment is hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on product, the market is segmented into foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, alginate dressings, film dressings, and others. The foam dressings segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, home healthcare, and others.

Related Reports:

The bioactive wound dressing market size is expected to increase by USD 1.17 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63%. This report extensively covers bioactive wound dressing market segmentation by type (moist wound care, active wound care, and antimicrobial care) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The patch-based wound healing market size is expected to increase by USD 329.13 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.8%. This report extensively covers patch-based wound healing market segmentation by application (acute wounds and chronic wounds) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging

technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to

Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this moist wound dressings market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the moist wound dressings market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the moist wound dressings market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of moist wound dressings market vendors

Moist Wound Dressings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,365.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd, B. Braun SE, Beiersdorf AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast Corp., ConvaTec Group Plc, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Essity Aktiebolag, Exciton Technologies, Goldwin Medicare Ltd., Hollister Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, Medline Industries LP, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Smith and Nephew plc, Trusetal Verbandstoffwerk GmbH, Van Heek Medical, and Vernacare Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global moist wound dressings market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Foam dressings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Hydrocolloid dressings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Alginate dressings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Film dressings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Specialty clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 3M Co.

12.4 Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd

12.5 B. Braun SE

12.6 Beiersdorf AG

12.7 Cardinal Health Inc.

12.8 Coloplast Corp.

12.9 ConvaTec Group Plc

12.10 DeRoyal Industries Inc.

12.11 Hollister Inc.

12.12 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

12.13 Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG

12.14 Medline Industries LP

12.15 Molnlycke Health Care AB

12.16 Smith and Nephew plc

12.17 Vernacare

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Irish Whiskey Market (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moist-wound-dressings-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-1-365-75-million-north-america-will-account-for-41-of-market-growth---technavio-301727992.html

SOURCE Technavio