Moisture Analyzer Market worth USD 2.4 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The moisture analyzer market value is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2028 , according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing prevalence of foodborne ailments is anticipated to expand the market size during the analysis timeframe.

Rising awareness for the protection & maintenance of industrial products will drive the business landscape. For instance, the World Health Organization has recently issued safety guidelines related to safe food supplies to support national economies & trade and contribute to food and nutrition security. Such favorable initiatives are the factors promoting the demand for moisture analyzers in several industries comprising the food & beverage industry. Further, the current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMPs) aid to establish the foundation for quality drug products. These regulations enhance awareness and provide systems that assure appropriate monitoring & control of manufacturing processes and facilities.

Moisture analyzer market from in-line segment is estimated to expand at 6.5% CAGR to reach more than USD 562 million by 2028. This is owing to significant technological advancements in in-line moisture analyzers. Novel in-line moisture analyzers ensure the provision of accurate moisture analysis and meet the requirements of a broad range of applications that need continuous inline analysis. The robust construction and advanced electronics of this equipment ensure a provision of accuracy through a long and reliable service life.

These devices are suitable for continuous monitoring and can be connected to evaluation software & process controllers for optimum outcomes. These advanced analyzers are widely used to perform moisture analysis procedures for different industrial products such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles, and foods products among others. Thus, ongoing innovations in in-line moisture analyzers, offering several advantages are likely to boost the adoption of these devices.

Some major findings of the moisture analyzer market report include:

Technological advancements in moisture analyzers will foster the market expansion.

Increase in awareness for protection & maintenance of industrial products is further expected to amplify the market demand.

Competitors are emphasizing strategic activities such as product launches, partnerships, and geographical expansion to gain significant revenue share and cater to larger customer base.

Moisture analyzer industry from chemical and petroleum segment surpassed USD 281 million in 2021. This is attributed to rising demand for both commodity & specialty chemicals, an upsurge in the demand for petroleum products, etc. Rising economies are stimulating the demand for petroleum products in general and specifically for transporting goods and materials from producers to consumers. Petroleum products made from crude oil and other hydrocarbon liquids account for around a third of total worldwide energy consumption. Moisture content is considered an important factor in chemical & petroleum products processing. Hence, the demand for moisture analyzers is considerably growing in the chemical and petroleum industry.

China moisture analyzer market held 27% business share in 2021 and is anticipated to cross USD 207 million by 2028. This is driven by the rapidly growing manufacturing sector, rising prevalence of food borne ailments, process automation in pharmaceutical industry, etc. This considerable disease prevalence has led to the implementation of stringent regulations related to food safety and quality control standards. Disproportionate moisture content can negatively impact the physical properties of an industrial product, that in turn affect the chemical reactivity and binding properties that define the shelf life, product expiring date, etc. Thus, analyzing moisture content at each step is crucial in several industries. Such scenarios are significantly boosting the adoption of moisture analyzers in China.

Some of the major industry players operating in the moisture analyzer market include Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Ametek Inc., and Baker Hughes Company.

