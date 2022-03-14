/C O R R E C T I O N -- MoistureShield/

In the news release, MoistureShield's New Outdoor Project Hub Makes Deck Design and Planning Easy, issued 14-Mar-2022 by MoistureShield over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the link in the sixth paragraph should have linked to: https://projecthub.moistureshield.com/. The complete, corrected release follows:

MoistureShield's New Outdoor Project Hub Makes Deck Design and Planning Easy

ATLANTA, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing a dream deck project to life has never been easier than with the MoistureShield® Outdoor Project Hub, a new online tool that helps users create the perfect outdoor oasis! MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG®, a CRH Company, today announced the launch of its Outdoor Project Hub to help homeowners design and build deck projects with ease by offering step-by-step planning and checklist features that are all accessible on one dashboard.

"Sometimes, it can be overwhelming to start out with a blank slate," said Molly Werner, Senior Brand Manager. "The Outdoor Project Hub is the perfect online tool for helping MoistureShield customers seek inspirational design ideas, select the right products and find a contractor who can turn their dream deck into a reality." She added the tool is both computer and mobile device-friendly, so planning can be done at home or on the go.

Starting with some quick questions to assess the project, the Outdoor Project Hub guides the homeowner through the entire planning process, complete with inspirational custom mood boards and curated MoistureShield collections.

The featured collections, which include Vision®, Meridian™, Elevate™ and Vantage™, are available in a variety of colors and textures with accessible price points for virtually any homeowner. MoistureShield innovations include protective cap and surface technologies for a durable and natural wood look with the ability to withstand ground contact and water submersion. Additionally, these collections come with the option of CoolDeck® Technology which offers a more comfortable deck experience by reducing heat absorption up to 35% over other composites in similar colors.

Once a user selects a MoistureShield product, the Outdoor Project Hub utilizes a checklist to stay on track with deck size, budget, timing and desired amenities. The final step is to search MoistureShield's "Find a Contractor" database and share the project as a PDF to start building.

Manufactured with 95% recycled content, MoistureShield capped composite decking is field-proven for 30 years with zero structural failures and is backed by a 50-year transferrable structural warranty for all decking series. Learn more at MoistureShield.com/ProjectHub.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of Outdoor Living Products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 30 countries. MoistureShield manufactures composite deck boards serving a range of retail and distribution customers. MoistureShield.com

Cision

SOURCE MoistureShield