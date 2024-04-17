Mojave Truck Stop slated for construction, a historic first

Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
2 min read
0

Truckers and commuters heading through the Victor Valley and northward will have a new place to fuel up.

Company executives told the Daily Press that The Mojave Truck Stop, the “first black-owned truck stop in America,” is slated for construction off Highway 58 and Minard Trail in Mojave.

Truck stop founders are Rich Marshall and Amir Faquir, the visionaries behind The Little Red Hen Travel Centers, the company said.

A one-stop shop

Mojave Truck Stop officials are looking to fill truck spot spaces in retail, entertainment, nutrition, and relaxation services.

The facilities will include maintenance services, security, travel and business centers, EV charging, hydrogen fueling, and more, according to officials. Additionally, The Mojave Truck Stop will offer over 150 truck parking stalls and 18 diesel lanes.

Inside, the 7,500-foot center will provide shops, hot foods, a restaurant, truck scales, truck service, truck wash, lounges, showers, charging stations, and solar energy generation.

The Mojave Truck Stop is projected to serve an estimated 2,120 customers daily and distribute over 14 million gallons of fuel annually.

In a commitment to environmental sustainability, The Mojave Truck Stop has entered an exclusive biodiesel partnership with Phillips 66 and is committed to powering its operations with solar electricity.

"We are excited to join forces with Phillips 66 to offer our customers access to high-quality renewable fuels," Marshall said. "This partnership aligns with our mission to provide sustainable solutions while delivering top-notch services to truckers."

Under the terms of the agreement, the truck stop will exclusively pump Phillips 66 biodiesel at its fueling stations. This commitment signifies The Mojave Truck Stop's dedication to reducing carbon emissions and promoting renewable energy solutions, the company said.

“Together, we aim to drive positive change within the trucking industry," Faquir said in a written statement.

Mojave Inland Port

It was announced in 2021 that Kern County agreed to support the intention of two private sector companies to finance, plan and construct a 402 or 410-acre inland port adjacent to Mojave Air and Space Port, according to Aerotech News.

Located 90 miles north of the Long Beach and San Pedro mega harbors, the Mojave Inland Port is designed to receive from the seaports an estimated 3 million cargo shipping containers a year arriving via Union Pacific Railroad and on trucks using State Route 14, the Antelope Valley Freeway.

Containers are expected to be distributed via Interstate 15 and State Route 58.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

