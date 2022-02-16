U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

Mojio Launches 4G Connected Car Program for Automotive OEMs as Sun Sets on 3G Network Technology

Mojio
·3 min read
Mojio
Mojio

New program gives OEMs a turnkey solution to rapidly deploy 4G connected car services to customers impacted by the 3G sunset. OEMs purchase prepaid vouchers and provide them to impacted customers who can redeem them for Mojio’s updated 4G LTE connected car service, Motion by Mojio, which includes new e911 emergency service. Motion by Mojio is also available for direct purchase by consumers in the United States.

Motion by Mojio 4G LTE Connected Car Service

Motion by Mojio includes a plug-and-play 4G LTE telematics device, automatic crash notification and e911 emergency response service, plus access to a growing range of app-based features that enhance the driving experience.
Motion by Mojio includes a plug-and-play 4G LTE telematics device, automatic crash notification and e911 emergency response service, plus access to a growing range of app-based features that enhance the driving experience.

San Jose, CA, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mojio, a leading connected mobility platform and SaaS solutions provider, has launched a new program and upgraded 4G connected car service specifically designed to help automotive OEMs navigate the imminent shutdown of 3G cellular networks. These shutdowns will impact millions of American drivers and disrupt critical, telematics-based emergency services.

Mojio’s 4G Upgrade Program gives OEMs the ability to purchase vouchers to be exchanged for an 18 month subscription to Motion by Mojio, which includes a plug-and-play 4G LTE telematics device, new automatic crash notification and e911 emergency response service, plus access to a growing range of app-based features that enhance the driving experience. Vouchers can be purchased from Mojio at a one-time cost of $295 per vehicle and distributed digitally to customers impacted by the 3G shutdown.

“We’ve made it easy for automakers to keep their customers connected beyond the 3G sunset,” said Mojio CEO, Kenny Hawk. “Our OEM-grade solution is affordable, ready for deployment and most importantly, provides drivers and passengers with a high-value mix of features, including life-saving emergency services.”

Volkswagen of America is the latest automaker to collaborate with Mojio on a customer-centric response to the 3G sunset. VW is offering Mojio’s new voucher program for certain model year 2014-2016 Car-Net equipped vehicles and is providing certain eligible customers with Motion by Mojio free of charge. Volkswagen customers can learn more about the 3G Sunset by entering their VIN on the 3G sunset information page.

Mojio is also collaborating with Audi of America to provide affected customers with a dealer-installed connected vehicle service called Motion for Audi connect, developed alongside Audi to address certain telematics-based services impacted by the 3G sunset. Audi customers are encouraged to contact their Audi dealer to determine eligibility and schedule the required service.

Motion by Mojio subscribers will also receive access to a growing range of helpful app-based features, including live vehicle trip tracking; vehicle timeline with trip history, driving statistics and RoadScore; nearby fuel station finder with real-time pricing; vehicle diagnostics and safety recall information; Mojio’s latest AI-powered predictive maintenance alerts for battery failure and air filter replacement; and customizable notifications for a range of vehicle health, status and security alerts.

Consumers can purchase Motion by Mojio directly via credit card or by redeeming a voucher from their automotive manufacturer. To learn more about Motion by Mojio and the 3G network shutdown, please visit www.MotionbyMojio.com

Automakers that are interested in learning more about Mojio’s 4G Upgrade Program can submit their interest via www.moj.io.

--- END ---

About Mojio

Scalable, secure and hardware-agnostic, Mojio is the platform and SaaS provider of choice to build, launch and scale connected mobility services. Mojio’s platform and mobile apps deliver a smarter, safer and more convenient car ownership experience for the global driving community. Force by Mojio helps small businesses manage, monitor and maintain their fleets, while delighting their customers with real-time tracking feeds. With over 20 billion miles of telematics data gathered from more than a million vehicles, Mojio’s big data analytics framework uses machine learning to generate actionable insights, unlocking the next generation of revenue streams for companies throughout the automotive value chain.

Founded in 2012, Mojio counts some of the world’s biggest brands as customers, investors and partners, including Amazon, Audi, Bosch, Deutsche Telekom, Microsoft, T-Mobile and Vivint. Mojio is a career-accelerator for driven tech professionals looking to fuel the future of connected mobility. To learn more about joining our team, please visit Mojio’s careers page.

Attachments

CONTACT: Kyle MacDonald Mojio +1-408-594-5438 kylem@moj.io


