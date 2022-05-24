U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,919.00
    -52.75 (-1.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,551.00
    -288.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,807.50
    -227.75 (-1.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.60
    -20.20 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.01
    -0.28 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.90
    +9.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    +0.16 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0709
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.47
    +0.04 (+0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2484
    -0.0104 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3500
    -0.5380 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,235.58
    -1,113.13 (-3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.57
    -20.31 (-3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.75
    -43.69 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,748.14
    -253.38 (-0.94%)
     

Moka.care raises $16 million for its corporate mental health service

Romain Dillet
·3 min read

French startup moka.care has raised a new $16 million Series A funding round (€15 million). The company is focused on mental well-being in the workplace. It offers a full-fledged service that sits in between employees and HR departments.

Left Lane Capital is leading today’s funding round. Existing investor Singular is participating once again. VC firm Origins (co-founded by Blaise Matudi, Ilan Abehassera and Salomon Aiach) as well as Antoine Griezmann are investing in the company for the first time.

When people are feeling down, they often mention work as an ongoing issue. That’s why mental health is becoming a key issue for companies of all sizes and industries. And there are many reasons why that’s the case.

First, companies want to create a positive company culture for their employees. But buying a pool table and displaying inspirational posters on the walls simply don’t cut it. Employees want to know that they can reach out for help when they need to.

Providing moka.care as a benefit to employees means that you care about your employees’ mental well-being. It’s both a good signal and a nice perk.

Second, employees who feel engaged at work tend to be more productive and stick around for longer. Making mental well-being a priority is common sense — but it also makes sense at a business level.

In some industries, such as the tech industry, it has become quite difficult to recruit new employees for specific roles. That’s why improving employee retention has become an important metric for HR departments.

The result is moka.care, a service that aims to align everyone’s interests. If you want to talk about your mental health, the most difficult step is the first step. Hence billing is based on usage, which means that the startup generates more revenue if people find the service useful and interact with it. That’s also why the startup wants to make it as easy as possible to interact with its service.

moka.care can be used to access self-serve mental health content. But employees can also use the service for personalized care.

When employees first reach out to moka.care, the company’s team of psychologists help you understand your personal situation. The startup can send you some recommendations for practitioners that work with the platform — it can be a psychologist, a certified coach or a licensed therapist.

After that, you can talk with a mental health professional either in person or remotely. Depending on your company’s moka.care contract, some sessions will be free and you may start paying if it becomes a regular treatment.

HR departments can’t spy on their employees. But they get a dashboard with various metrics, which help them feel the pulse of the company. moka.care also offers group sessions for managers and leaders so that they can improve their knowledge on mental well-being.

So far, 100 companies have signed up to the service, which means that 15,000 employees can access moka.care. Some clients include Spendesk, Qonto, ManoMano, RipCurl, Volcom, L'Oréal and Engie. With today’s funding round, the company plans to iterate on its product and expand to new European markets.

Recommended Stories

  • Great Outfits in Fashion History: Ali MacGraw's Printed Ossie Clark Dress and White Boots

    Vintage inspiration for the ideal spring outfit.

  • Zoom earnings beat expectations, stock soars 18% after hours

    Shares of Zoom soared after hours Monday as the company beat expectations on earnings.

  • Monkeypox cases are driving up stock prices for these companies

    Growing concern about the emergence of monkeypox in Europe and the U.S. has sent shares of several vaccine and drug companies soaring. At least three cases have been confirmed in the U.S. over the past year, including one in an adult male who recently traveled from Canada to Massachusetts. Several companies that have developed smallpox vaccines or therapeutics have seen their shares prices jump, and some of those drug makers may be familiar to investors who paid close attention to stocks that got a boost in early 2020 after China first disclosed the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Wuhan that was eventually identified as SARS-CoV-2.

  • DC attorney general sues Mark Zuckerberg, claims CEO was 'personally involved' in privacy failures

    D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed suit against Meta's Mark Zuckerberg on Monday, accusing the CEO of failing to protect consumer data in the lead up to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

  • Nvidia Slows Down Hiring, the Latest Tech Company to Cut Back

    The chip maker joins several other major technology companies that have decided to be more prudent with their operating budgets in recent weeks.

  • JPMorgan Fuels Rally in Banks and the US Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. jumped by the most in 18 months on Monday after chief executive officer Jamie Dimon gave the country’s largest bank, and the US stock market, a boost with upbeat comments about the state of the economy.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneRussian Diplomat Quits in Rare Public Protest Over War in UkraineWalm

  • Davos 2022: Intel CEO says 'we're about halfway through' the chip shortage

    Usually-optimistic Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger offered up a sobering view on when the semiconductor shortage roiling everything from auto producers to PC makers may abate.

  • Devon and 3 Other Energy Companies That Are Gushing Cash

    Oil and gas producers have shifted their business models to prioritize profitability. The new philosophy has helped their stocks and financial results.

  • Caterpillar plans $24M Schertz expansion, more new jobs

    Caterpillar Inc. is investing $24 million to expand its manufacturing facility in nearby Schertz. As part of a 10-year grant agreement with the Schertz Economic Development Corp., Caterpillar will maintain a total of 169 jobs and a base payroll exceeding $8 million. “Caterpillar is an incredibly important employer in the region,” Schertz Mayor Ralph Gutierrez said, noting that Caterpillar has been a “model corporate citizen” and continued to demonstrate its commitment to the community.

  • Top Energy Stocks for June 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Palantir, Trafigura aim to track carbon emissions for the oil, metals industry

    DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) -Palantir Technologies Inc and global commodities trader Trafigura have set sights on a new market, their chief executives told Reuters on Monday: tracking carbon emissions for the oil, gas, refined metals and concentrates sector. The companies are building a platform for oil majors and other commodities firms to vet the environmental impact of their supply chains, applying Trafigura's data to Palantir's operating system, known as Foundry. The effort represents a potentially lucrative long-term opportunity at a time when Palantir's revenue outlook has fallen short of expectations, with shares trading down 57% this year.

  • Teladoc - Done or Overdone?

    This pandemic rocket has come back to earth

  • Monkeypox Fears Push Up Antiviral, Vaccine Stocks. The Scale of the Threat Is Unknown.

    The outbreak still consists of fewer than a hundred cases, according to the World Health Organization.

  • ImmunoGen's stock is up 12% after the FDA accepts application for new ovarian-cancer therapy

    Shares of ImmunoGen Inc. jumped 12.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration accepted an application for its experimental ovarian-cancer treatment. The mirvetuximab soravtansine monotherapy has a Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of Nov. 28. ImmuoGen said it is still enrolling patients in a confirmatory trial, with plans to announce data from that study early next year. The company's stock has declined 51.7% this year, while the broader S&

  • Food Protectionism Spreads With Malaysia Poultry Export Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s government met with the country’s biggest poultry producers to discuss subsidies and ensure continuity of local supply as the nation moved to ban exports of chicken in the latest act of food protectionism. Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneRussian Diplomat Quits in Rare Public Protest Over War in UkraineWalmart’s

  • Bank of America is raising its hourly minimum wage to $22 — here’s how many people don’t even come close to pay like that

    The $22 hourly rate is more than triple the federal minimum wage of $7.25, which lawmakers last increased in 2009.

  • Monkeypox case in Florida? Should I be worried, other burning questions about rare disease

    Do I really have to worry about monkeypox in Florida? What are symptoms, and when was the last outbreak? The illness typically lasts for 2-4 weeks.

  • Transsexual pioneer criticizes modern trans activists, says they're indoctrinating kids: 'This isn't a game'

    Buck Angel, a transsexual pioneer, criticized modern trans activists and said they indoctrinate minors.

  • Aramco CEO warns of global oil crunch due to lack of investment

    DAVOS (Reuters) -The world is facing a major oil supply crunch as most companies are afraid to invest in the sector as they face green energy pressures, the head of Saudi Aramco told Reuters, adding it cannot expand production capacity any faster than promised. Amin Nasser, head of the world's largest oil producer, said on Monday he was sticking to the target of expanding capacity to 13 million barrels per day from the current 12 million by 2027, despite calls to do it faster. Before COVID the aviation industry was consuming 2.5 million bpd more than today.

  • Apple is reportedly looking to ramp up manufacturing outside China

    Apple is looking to bump up production outside China, the Wall Street Journal reports, echoing similar pre-pandemic headlines. This time the tech giant is apparently urging its manufacturing partners to consider shifting some production outside of China because of frustrations with the country’s strict covid-19 protocols, which have led to lengthy lockdowns of hundreds of millions of people and travel restrictions. Apple has long relied on China for the vast majority—more than 90%, writes the Journal— of its manufacturing.