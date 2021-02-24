GLENDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 /Robert Tweed, commonly known as Rusty Tweed, explains just how dangerous mold is and how it can cause many health problems. Some people are more susceptible to adverse reactions due to mold. If you have an allergy to mold, upper respiratory problems, or a weakened immune system, mold can have a serious effect on your health. Rusty Tweed began his career flipping houses in the 1980s. His company Mold Zero provides non-toxic mold remediation.

What is Mold

Mold is a word used for many types of fungus. Rusty Tweed explains that we are exposed to mold every day. It's an important part of nature because it helps break down dead plant matter. Mold can be white, orange, green, purple, or black. Health risks vary based on the individual and type of mold, according to Rusty Tweed. As mold grows, it damages the surface it's growing on. This can cause damage to areas of your home.

What Are Mold Spores?

Mold spores are released into the air by mold. When these spores land on an ideal surface, they begin to grow mold. Most mold health issues are actually caused by mold spores, because these are airborne particles, according to Rusty Tweed. It's rare that a homeowner will come into direct contact with mold through touch, according to Rusty Tweed. However, when mold is growing in your home, it releases mold spores. You then breathe in the spores.

Health Effects of Mold

Rusty Tweed explains that mold and its spores can release irritants, allergens, and mycotoxins. This can cause a range of symptoms, including stuffy nose, wheezing, itchy eyes, asthma, and shortness of breath. It can also cause headaches, fever, chronic fatigue, and sore throat. Rusty Tweed states it's also associated with an increased risk of respiratory infections like bronchitis and pneumonia, particularly in those with weakened immune systems.

Rusty Tweed states that the biggest cause of health effects due to mold exposure is allergies. If you are allergic to mold, you will experience allergic symptoms when you breathe in mold spores or come into contact with black mold. If you have a compromised immune system due to age or an autoimmune condition, you are more likely to develop a respiratory infection from mold exposure.

Types of Mold

It's estimated that there are over 100,000 different types of mold. Some of these are thought to be harmless, or even beneficial. Some are more likely to cause negative health effects. Rusty Tweed explains that penicillin was the original antibiotic, while black mold is considered the most harmful type of mold commonly found in homes. However, no amount or type of mold is good for you to breathe in.

It's hard to say how the mold will affect a specific person, because it depends on the type of mold and the person's sensitivity. However, even if mold isn't causing noticeable symptoms, it's not good for your health. Rusty Tweed states that mold remediation is a safe way to remove potentially harmful mold from your home.

You can check out Rusty Tweed's complete guide to mold exposure and your health here.

