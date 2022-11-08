Molded Fiber Packaging Market Size Worth USD 3,521 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.4% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Molded Fiber Packaging Market Insights and Industry Analysis By Product (Trays, Clamshell Containers, Boxes, End Caps), by Type (Transfer Molded, Thick-wall, Thermoformed Fiber, Processed Pulp), by Source (Wood Pulp, Non-wood Pulp), by End Use (Food & Beverage, Electronics, Personal Care, Healthcare) And Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molded Fiber Packaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Molded Fiber Packaging Market Information By Product, Type, Source, End Use, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach USD 3,521 Million by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Today, a wide variety of applications use molded fiber packaging. Additionally, it is utilized for conventional protective packaging’s like end caps and egg cartons. For many years, molded fiber packaging was only used in egg trays, but thanks to its eco-friendly features, demand is increasingly growing in other applications. As it is formed of cellulose and wood fiber, it is entirely biodegradable and renewable and satisfies the criteria established by the organization and governmental organizations. One kind of packaging that makes use of molder fiber is molded fiber packaging.

Typically, recycled newsprint and paperboard are used to make it. Protective packaging, food service trays, beverage carriers, and other products use molded fibers. Clamshells and containers of various shapes and sizes make up the packing. It is a marketable, sustainable packaging option that is affordable and created from recycled pulp. One of the main factors influencing the market is the rising demand for environmentally friendly packaging options for foods and beverages. The need for molded fiber packaging is also driven largely by recycled paper and pulp usage. The growing packaging industry is projected to have a beneficial effect on the market expansion.

Story continues

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3916

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 3,521 Million CAGR 4.4% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Type, Source, End Use, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing demand in end-use industries Use of sustainable, environment-friendly protective packaging solutions.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The foremost companies in the molded fiber packaging market are :

Huhtamäki Oyj (Europe)

Brødrene Hartmann A/S (Europe)

EnviroPAK (U.S.)

Heracles Packaging Co. S.A. (Europe)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Henry Molded Products Inc. (U.S.)

Robert Cullen Ltd (U.K.)

Pacific Pulp Molding, Inc. (U.S.)

Primapack SAE (Egypt)

Keiding, Inc. (U.S.)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The retail sector is gradually transforming, guided by elements including omnichannel supply chains, the need for sustainable packaging, and shifting consumer preferences for recycled and eco-friendly packaging. Omni-channel supply chains offer a real-time, comprehensive view of customers as they switch between channels. Utilizing molded pulp fiber, primary packaging has been redesigned to offer protection regardless of the delivery method. In addition, the market is anticipated to benefit from adopting impulse drying as a viable commercial option. The method also aids in lowering energy usage and production costs. The application of such cutting-edge methods is a notable development supporting market growth for molded fiber pulp packaging. Because they safeguard the goods throughout shipments, molded fiber packaging products are frequently employed in the handling and packing of various items. Because they can offer three-dimensional shapes, they offer convenience to the customer. They are created from papers and other post-consumer materials, are simple to recycle, and offer several environmental advantages. Due to the negative consequences of plastics, the packaging industry is moving away from plastic and Styrofoam-based packing material and toward molded fiber products.

Market Restraints:

One of the crucial components of the global market for molded fiber packaging is raw materials, which make up a sizable portion of the entire cost of production. Water, waste paper, and additives are the main raw materials used to make molded fiber packaging items, and the cost of each ingredient depends on its specific features. Poor-quality molded fiber packaging may be produced if a wastepaper of a polluted or subpar quality is used in the manufacturing process. The acquisition of raw materials for this kind of packaging is ineffective, nevertheless. Managing the sourcing and manufacturing of packaging material becomes challenging as a result. This will restrain market expansion.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (153 Pages) on Molded Fiber Packaging: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/molded-fiber-packaging-market-3916

COVID 19 Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 viral epidemic, supply chains and production facilities had to be restricted. Only significant industries, including the medical and beverage, and food sectors, were allowed to produce and provide goods. Due to its protective packaging solution, which prohibits product tampering, the demand for molded fiber pulp packaging increased in the medical and food and beverage industries. The expansion of the entire molded fiber pulp packaging industry was not significantly impacted by the growing demands for molded fiber pulp packaging.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market includes trays, clamshell containers, boxes, and end caps. By source, the market includes wood pulp and non-wood pulp. By end use, the market includes food & beverage, electronics, personal care, and healthcare. The market includes transfer molded, thick-wall, thermoformed fiber, and processed pulp by type.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3916

Regional Insights

The region with the biggest market share in Asia-Pacific, where there is an increasing need for environmentally friendly packaging materials. Additionally, the rising demand for food and beverage packaging in nations like China and India propels the molder fiber packaging market. Because there are so many OEMs in the area, the market for electronics manufacturing in the industry is anticipated to expand quickly throughout the forecast period. The region's industry will benefit from the low cost and accessibility of labor and raw resources. The food and beverage sector is likewise expanding at the quickest rate in Asia-Pacific. It has been noted that the area is becoming a major worldwide automobile hub.

It has grown to be a significant vehicle supplier and buyer. The Middle East & Africa players primarily concentrate on enhancing their position in the region by providing high-quality molded fiber packaging materials. Additionally, expanding food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries in the area are some of the major factors anticipated to encourage the expansion of the molded fiber packaging market throughout the projected year. Due to the increased use rate of environmentally friendly packaging solutions, North America is anticipated to occupy a sizable position. Because of the boost in disposable income and significant spending on packaging and aesthetics, Europe is predicted to experience significant growth. It is anticipated that growth in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa will be moderate.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/3916

Discover more research Reports on Packaging & Transport Industry , by Market Research Future:

Produce Packaging Market Research Report: Information by Packaging Type (Corrugated Boxes, Bags and Liners, Plastic Containers and Trays), Application (Vegetables, Fruits and Salads), End User (Growers/Shippers, Re-Packers and Retail Stores) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2030

Fiber Drum Market Research Report: Information by Closure (Metal Closure, Plastic Closure and Fiber/Cardboard Closure), Capacity (Up to 25 Gallons, 26–50 Gallons, 51–75 Gallons and Above 75 Gallons), End-Use Industry (Chemical, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Building and Construction and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2030

Dunnage Packaging Market Research Report: Information by Material Type (Corrugated Plastics, Molded Plastics, Aluminum, Steel, Fabric Dunnage, Corrugated Paper, Wood, Foams and others), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods and Healthcare) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com



