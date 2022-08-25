U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market worth $2.7 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2022 to USD 2.7 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Key factors driving the demand for MIDs included the growing use of LDS process for the production of 5G antennas, which increases the speed and efficiency of wireless communication. Growing demand for IoT devices is bringing huge opportunities for MID providers.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=150539319

Browse in-depth TOC on “Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market
155 – Tables
45 – Figures
178 – Pages

Lighting Systems is expected to have second highest CAGR during the forecast period

Lighting systems are being mainly used in automotive and residential applications. MIDs are used in LED lighting to make them cost-efficient and effective by placing interconnects and electronic components on a 3D plastic body. In automotive, rear lamp cluster is an application area of lighting, where MID is used to integrate bulbs, unsoldered circuitry, and a port into a single unit.

Two-shot molding is expected to have second largest market size during the forecast period

Two-shot molding process is a mature and well-developed process for cost-efficient and repeatable production of MIDs. In Two-shot molding, two separate molding cycles and different thermostatic polymers and electroless plating process are used to manufacture the component. It requires the construction of different mold cavities for each shot. Two-shot molding produces MIDs by combining non-plateable and plateable injection molded resins. This process is mainly used for high-volume applications, typically, in telecommunications and automotive industries as the tooling costs are high in this process. It offers a few advantages over other processes like design flexibility for 3D geometries, ability to integrate multiple functions into one compound, and scalability improvement.

Consumer electronics to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

Consumer electronics include electronic equipment intended for everyday use, usually in entertainment, communications, and office productivity. Consumer electronics include almost all electronic devices used for entertainment, communications, and office work. Television sets, home theater devices, video game devices, cameras, refrigerators, and washing machines are a few examples of consumer electronics that are equipped with electronic components. Consumer electronics is the major revenue generator for the MID market. In consumer electronics, MIDs are being prominently used in smartphone antennae, smart wearable device antennae, and tablet or laptop antennae.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=150539319

China to grow with the highest CAGR in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period

China to grow with highest CAGR in Asia Pacific region. China is global manufacturing hub for electronics manufacturing process. The companies based in North America and other regions have their manufacturing plants in China. China is one of the fastest growing place for production of medical and consumer electronic devices through MID technology. All these reasons have led to China being fastest gowing country in the world during the forecast period.

The report profiles key players in the molded interconnect device (MID) market and analyzes their market shares. Players profiled in this report are Molex (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Amphenol Corporation (US), LPKF Laser & Electronics (Germany), and Taoglas (Dublin), Harting (Germany), Arlington Plating Company (US), MID Solutions (Germany), 2E Mechatronic (Germany), KYOCERA AVX (US) and Johnan (Japan), Teprosa(Germany), Sunway Communication(China), Axon Cable(France), S2P (France), Suzhou Cicor Technology (China), TactoTek (Finland), DuraTech (US), Tekra (US), Yomura Technologies (Taiwan), MacDermid Alpha Electronics (US), Galtronics (US), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Chogori Technology (Japan), Suzhou Zeeteq Electronics (Japan), Toyo Connectors (Japan) and SINOPLAST (China).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=150539319

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market by Structure Type (Single Sided Flex Circuit, Multilayer Flex Circuit), Application (Displays, Printed Sensors), Vertical (Consumer Electronics), and Geography (2021-2026)

Interconnects and Passive Components Market by Passive Components (Resistor, Capacitor, Inductor, Transformer, and Diode), Interconnect Type (PCB, Connector, Switch, Relay, Adapter, Terminal, Splice, and Socket), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022


CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


