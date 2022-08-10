U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

Molded Pulp Packaging Machines Market to Surpass US$ 570.8 Mn by 2022 as Demand for Eco-friendly Disposable Packaging Rises: Future Market Insights, Inc.

·6 min read

Rising Demand for Molded Pulp Packaging Machines in Food & Beverage Sector to Push Sales. 2 Out of 5 Molded Pulp Packaging Machines Sales to be Contributed by Trays. U.S. molded pulp packaging machines market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2022-2032

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the molded pulp packaging machines market is slated to expand at 3.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, surpassing US$ 797.1 Mn by 2032. The molded pulp packaging machines recycle the paper or cardboard into trays, clamshells, boxes, plates etc. and help in customizing the products according to the requirement.

FMI_Logo
FMI_Logo

Molded pulp machine ensures that the products are manufactured efficiently and are less expensive as compared to the other packaging solutions. Molded pulp is a sustainable packaging solution and is produced from recycled materials.

Request a Sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15393

Molded pulp packaging machines are used by various industries such as food & beverage, electrical & electronics etc. as they can produce packaging products very cost-efficiently and helps in reducing the carbon footprints of the company. In addition, the rising concerns due to single-use plastic have also increased the demand for the molded pulp packaging machines.

Key Takeaways from Molded Pulp Packaging Machines Market

  • In terms of application, the trays segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

  • South and East Asia are expected to have the highest growth in the global molded pulp packaging machines market through 2022 & beyond.

  • Based on machine type, the automatic machines segment is expected to witness fastest growth during the assessment period.

  • Sales of molded pulp packaging machines in food & beverage sector are expected to surge by 1.4x during the forecast period.

 "Manufacturers are trying to increase their market share by developing advanced and automatic machines for the production of molded pulp applications owing to cater the increasing demand for sustainable and convenient packaging." – says FMI analyst

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15393

Increased Initiatives to Reduce the Usage of Plastic Packaging to Boost Molded Pulp Packaging Machines Market

Governments across the globe has strengthened the rules owing to the increasing concerns about the environment. One of the key challenges the packaging industry faces is the harmful effects of single-use plastic.

The government and various other organisations across the globe have increased their efforts to reduce plastic as a packaging material. For instance, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Government of India has kept a ban on manufacturing, importing and selling single-use plastic items.

Owing to such strict restrictions, manufacturers are opting for molded pulp packaging, as it is a sustainable packaging option. Thus, an increase in the demand for molded pulp packaging owing to rising environmental concerns is expected to increase the demand for molded pulp packaging machines.

Molded Pulp Packaging Machines Market Landscape

Huhtamaki Oyj, TRIDAS, Eurasia United Equipment Group Co., Ltd (EAMC), Brødrene Hartmann A/S and Beston Group Co. ltd. are the key players operating in the global molded pulp packaging machines market. Also, some of the noticeable players operating in the molded pulp packaging machines are Inmaco, PulPac, BeSure Technology Co.,Ltd., HGHY PULP MOLDING PACK CO., LTD, Southern Pulp Machinery (Pty) Ltd, ZH MOULDED PULP CO., LTD., Taiwan Pulp Molding Co., Ltd, Parason, Maspack Limited, SODALTECH, DKM Manufacturing, Inc., HCMP and others.

Ask Us Your Questions About This Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15393

Molded Pulp Packaging Machines Market Report

Future market insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global molded pulp packaging machines market, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals market growth projections on the molded pulp packaging machines based on the machine type (automatic, semi-automatic and manual), application (trays, cups, clamshells, boxes, plates and carriers), and end-use industry (food & beverage, healthcare, electrical & electronics, automotive, personal care & cosmetics and consumer durables) across seven regions.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15393

Molded Pulp Packaging Machines Market by Category

By Machine Type:

  • Automatic

  • Semi-automatic

  • Manual

By Application:

  • Trays

  • Cups

  • Clamshells

  • Boxes

  • Plates

  • Carriers

By End-use Industry:

  • Food & Beverage

  • Healthcare

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Automotive

  • Personal Care & Cosmetics

  • Consumer Durables

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia

  • East Asia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Oceania

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Packaging Market Insights Landscape

FMCG Packaging Market  - FMCG Packaging Market By Product Type (Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging), Material Type (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Glass), End Use (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Beverage Packaging Market  - Beverage Packaging Market By Product Type (Liquid Cartons, Beverage Cans, Glass Bottles, Plastic Bottles), Material (Glass, Plastic, Metal, Paper/Paperboard), Application (Alcoholic Drinks, Non-Alcoholic) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2027

Flexible Packaging Paper Market – Flexible Packaging Paper Market value was US$ 48 Bn in 2020, surge at a vigorous 4% CAGR during the assessment period 2022-32.

Biodegradable Packaging Market – A recent FMI study shows the effect of COVID-19 on Biodegradable Packaging Market Global Industry Analysis and Review of Biodegradable Packaging Market for 2020-2030

Molded Pulp Basket Market - Molded pulp products are made from cellulose fiber. Molded pulp baskets are used as a protective packaging for many products in food and beverage.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 10 years.

Contact:
Future Market Insights, Inc
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com 
Browse All Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/molded-pulp-packaging-machines-market
LinkedInTwitterBlogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/molded-pulp-packaging-machines-market-to-surpass-us-570-8-mn-by-2022-as-demand-for-eco-friendly-disposable-packaging-rises-future-market-insights-inc-301603411.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

