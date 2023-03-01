U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,983.75
    +8.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,723.00
    +41.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,112.50
    +40.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,905.90
    +6.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.61
    -0.44 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.50
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.10
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0654
    +0.0071 (+0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.41
    -0.54 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8260
    -0.3730 (-0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,755.35
    +448.65 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.78
    +7.25 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.12
    +34.84 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

Molded Pulp Packaging Market to be Worth $9.11 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global molded pulp packaging market size is expected to reach USD 9.11 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The growing demand for environment-friendly sustainable packaging by end-users, rising awareness toward waste management, and environmental concern on single-use plastic are attributed to be the key drivers of the market for molded pulp packaging.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The wood pulp segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 86.2% in the source segment in 2021. The abundant availability of virgin wood and wastepaper at a lower cost is responsible for the highest share of the segment in 2021.

  • The transfer type segment accounted for the highest share of 57.3% in 2021 owing to the high penetration of transfer molded pulp products such as clamshells and trays for fruits and eggs packaging.

  • Trays emerged as the dominant product segment with a revenue share of 41.6%. Wide availability, low cost, and good shock absorption capabilities for transport of fragile products including glass beverage bottles, wine bottles, eggs, and other glass products have contributed to the highest share of the segment.

  • The electronics end-use segment is anticipated to advance at the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Several electronic products such as modems, set-up boxes, refrigerators, inverters, and printers are packaged using molded pulp packaging products such as end caps. End caps protect electronic products during storage and transportation.

  • New product developments coupled with mergers & acquisitions, and capacity expansions are some of the strategies adopted by industry players. For instance, in December 2019, Huhtamaki launched a packaging product line called Future Smart Duo Fiber Lid, suitable for cold and hot beverages. It is a sustainable packaging solution produced using a mixture of bagasse and wood fibers.

Read 144-page market research report, "Molded Pulp Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Wood Pulp, Non-wood Pulp), By Molded Type (Thermoformed, Transfer), By Product, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Molded Pulp Packaging Market Growth & Trends

The escalated production and consumption of plastic has become a major global environmental problem due to inefficient waste management systems. According to a United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) report, less than 20% of the world's plastic gets recycled yearly. Plastic is a non-biodegradable substance, resulting in environmental pollution wherein the world's 40% of plastic waste comes from packaging. Therefore, end-use industries are moving toward sustainable packaging approaches, considering this global issue.

Lately, molded pulp packaging was limited to egg trays, and some basic packaging; however, the demand has increased considerably due to its sustainable properties. Molded pulp packaging is completely renewable and biodegradable as it is made from various plant-based fibers.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 created a positive impact on the molded pulp packaging sector, owing to the increased demand for eggs from the retail segment, followed by rising demand for home deliveries of fresh food, and fruits & vegetables. According to a report by the Council on Foreign Relations, Walmart's online sales grew by 87 percent, while Amazon experienced a 200 percent increase in profits during the pandemic.

Also, the National Representative Survey stated that 34% of households conducted grocery shopping online more frequently since the beginning of the pandemic, and 60% of these households planned to continue shopping online after the pandemic ends. The rise in online shopping increased the demand for packaging material for safe delivery. However, shortages of raw materials owing to supply chain disruptions have increased the prices of the packaging products.

The industry players are adopting several strategies including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnership agreements to increase the customer base and individual market share. For instance, in January 2020, Sonoco Products Company acquired Plastique Holdings, Ltd., and Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC, together known as TEQ, a manufacturer of thermoformed packaging products. It was acquired from ESCO Technologies, Inc. for USD 187 million. This acquisition has further widened the product offerings of Sonoco Products Company.

Molded Pulp Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global molded pulp packaging market on the basis of source, molded type, product, application, and region

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Wood Pulp

  • Non-wood Pulp

Molded Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Thick Wall

  • Transfer

  • Thermoformed

  • Processed

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Trays

  • End Caps

  • Bowls & Cups

  • Clamshells

  • Plates

  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Food Packaging

  • Food Service

  • Electronics

  • Healthcare

  • Industrial

  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Central & South America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Molded Pulp Packaging Market

  • Brodrene Hartmann A/S

  • Huhtamako Oyj

  • UFP Technologies, Inc

  • Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC

  • Genpak, LLC

  • Eco-Products, Inc.

  • Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

  • Fabri-Kal

  • Henry Molded Products, Inc.

  • Sabert Corporation

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Market - The Europe molded pulp packaging market size is expected to reach USD 1.43 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2028. Rising usage of molded fiber for the packaging of eggs and fruits in Europe is expected to fuel the growth of the market. The European Union (EU) is amongst the top four egg-producing regions globally. As per the European Commission, the overall egg production in the region was 6,313 thousand tons in 2020. Whereas, according to International Egg Commission, the average egg consumption in the European Union is 210 eggs per person per year. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for molded pulp packaging in the region.

  • India Molded Pulp Packaging Market - The India molded pulp packaging market size is expected to reach USD 600.7 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period. Growing demand for eco-friendly, biodegradable packaging solutions to replace its plastic counterparts is expected to drive market growth. The market is highly unorganized with several small- and medium-scale companies manufacturing egg trays and fruit trays using recycled pulp.

  • North America Molded Pulp Packaging Market - The North America molded pulp packaging market size is projected to reach USD 1.36 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The demand for molded pulp packaging is likely to be driven by the rising consumption of fresh fruits and eggs, coupled with the growing demand for sustainable packaging in the region.

Browse through Grand View Research's Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/molded-pulp-packaging-market-to-be-worth-9-11-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301759272.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's Expands Bold Breakfast Menu Experiment

    Alert Early Bird, the fast-food chain has a new morning menu item that could change the restaurant game.

  • Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s Chinese suppliers are likely to move capacity out of the country far faster than many observers anticipate to pre-empt fallout from escalating Beijing-Washington tensions, according to one of the US company’s most important partners.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit Chi

  • ‘Conscious quitting’ is the newest trend sweeping the workplace. Here’s what leaders can do to avoid it

    Move over, quiet quitting. This year, workers who don’t see eye to eye with their employer’s company values aren’t mentally checking out of their jobs—they’re voting with their feet.

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • 'Employment extenders' are in a 'power position': Experts say aging workers are the key to keeping the economy afloat — here’s why and how to make it work for you

    Take advantage while you can.

  • Oil Pushes Higher as China and India Combine to Boost Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as data showing a strong recovery in Chinese factory activity reinforced the outlook for energy demand in the world’s biggest crude importer and offset concern about rising US inventories.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins

  • Google's Waymo Prepared To Trial Robotaxi Services with Employees in Los Angeles

    Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) self-driving trucking unit Waymo proposed testing its autonomous Jaguar I-Paces without a human safety operator in Los Angeles in the next couple of weeks. Initially, only employees could hail rides in the driverless robotaxis, TechCrunch reports. Waymo's services will be available "outside of traditional rush hour times. Also Read: Uber And Motional Tap Las Vegas For Their Collaborative Robotaxi Debut While Waymo mapped several LA neighborhoods, inc

  • Biden to require chips companies winning subsidies to share excess profits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52-billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare. The Commerce Department on Tuesday released its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39-billion manufacturing subsidy program. The CHIPS Act plays a central role in the Biden administration's effort to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • Can I Retire at 50 With $2 Million?

    Two million dollars may seem like more than enough money for retirement, but even that amount can vanish quickly in the face of medical expenses, inflation and taxes. If you expect to retire at 50 with $2 million, careful planning is … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 50 With $2 Million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Target CFO: 'Organized retail crime' contributed to hundreds of millions in lost profits in 2022

    Target feels the sting of organized retail crime.

  • Credit Suisse personal & business banking boss Haux to leave

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse on Wednesday said its Head of Personal & Business Banking, Anke Bridge Haux, is to leave the bank. Haux, who has been with the Swiss bank for 15 years, is to take on a new role as CEO of the Swiss arm of LGT Bank in November. Credit Suisse's current chief operating officer of Personal & Business Banking, Michael Sager, will take over leadership of the business on an interim basis with immediate effect and become a member of the executive board of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd.

  • Paramount Turned Down $3 Billion-Plus Offer for Showtime From Former Executive

    Former Paramount Global executive David Nevins was the latest Showtime suitor to be rebuffed by Paramount over the past few years.

  • Coca-Cola and Dunkin' Bring 3 New Coffees to Grocery, Convenience Stores

    Coca-Cola has very little experience being the No. 2 brand. Coca-Cola does not own a major coffee brand in the U.S. What it does own is what some call the second-largest coffee-house chain in the world -- Costa Coffee -- and it also has a massive partnership with the actual second-largest coffee chain in the U.S. and the world, Dunkin'. While you can debate which brand takes the No. 2 slot -- it's Dunkin' by store count, Costa if you use a stricter definition of coffee house -- you can't debate that Starbucks leads the space in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • At Marc Benioff’s Salesforce, It’s One Big Family—Until Trouble Hits

    The $160 billion business-software company has joined the tech industry’s retrenchment, laying off thousands

  • Sanctions Headache Threatens to Dent India’s Russian Oil Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian buyers of Russian oil, a crucial lifeline for the Kremlin over the past months, are struggling under the weight of increasingly onerous demands from financiers wary of breaching Western sanctions, a headache that is slowing transactions and threatening to at least temporarily dent record flows to the Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billi

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for March 2023

    YPF, PBF Energy, and GasLog Partners lead oil and gas peers in the momentum category, even as crude oil prices have declined in recent months.

  • I'm Retired. How Much Income Can I Make Without Owing Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Analysis-Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs

    After a frenzied rush by electric vehicle makers to secure raw materials over the past two years, which drove prices for lithium carbonate up more than six-fold and spodumene up nearly ten-fold, the bubble has burst. The turning point for lithium prices came late last year as electric vehicle demand in China slowed sharply ahead of Beijing's planned halt to subsidies for the $87 billion industry, the world's biggest and fastest growing. The slide steepened, analysts say, as investors were spooked by a drop in China's January electric vehicles sales and by CATL's discount terms, which included an assumption that prices of lithium carbonate, a key component in auto batteries, would more than halve.