U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,385.75
    +36.75 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,448.00
    +263.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,304.50
    +163.75 (+1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,019.50
    +18.20 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.95
    +0.35 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.80
    -6.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1298
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.27
    -0.63 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3512
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0990
    +0.2330 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,625.63
    +1,466.25 (+4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    854.63
    +34.04 (+4.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.76
    +99.30 (+1.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, and Reagents Market to record USD 13.09 Bn growth | 39% of growth to originate from North America | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents is increasing continuously among end-users. Hospitals, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, and research organizations extensively use molecular biology kits that include enzymes and reagents for disease diagnosis.

Attractive Opportunities in Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, and Reagents Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, and Reagents Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The advent of molecular technologies and the development of genomics have significantly increased the demand for molecular biology consumables at the genomic level. Also, the increasing use of molecular biology kits in the identification of disease-related genes and management of infectious diseases will positively influence market growth.

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

Key Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, and Reagents Market Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2020-2025: USD 13.09 billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.61%

  3. YoY growth (%): 14.30%

  4. Performing market contribution: North America at 39%

  5. Key consumer countries: China, the US, Germany, the UK, and India

Regional Market Analysis

With 39% of the growth originating from North America, this region will record a faster growth rate during 2020-2025.

The presence of a large number of players and increasing investments in the field of biotechnology are driving the growth of the molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market in North America. The market growth in the region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The US is the key market for molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents in North America.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Agilent Technologies Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the dominant players in the molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market.

The molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players. The vendors in the market are constantly adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Some vendors are focusing on forming strategic alliances or acquiring other players in the market to remain competitive.

Agilent Technologies Inc.: The company offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) enzymes and reagents, inhibitors, and kits for various applications such as reverse transcriptase cloning, cDNA from an RNA template, and high-fidelity cloning.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.: The company offers a range of molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents under its subsidiary Kapa Biosystems, Inc.

Illumina Inc.: The company offers a range of common molecular biology reagents such as ribosomal RNA removal reagents, DNA/RNA extraction kits, PCR reagents, and others.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding of various vendors and their strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market.

  • Increased use of proteins and reagents in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies:

Pharmaceutical companies are increasing the use of proteins and reagents in the development of drugs for rare genetic disorders and diseases. For example, pharma companies are using glucose oxidase enzymes to detect the amount of glucose in the blood as an indicator for the diagnosis of diabetes. The increasing use of proteins and reagents in many such applications is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges,

Download our free sample report

Related Reports:

Affinity Chromatography Reagents Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, And Reagents Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.61%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 13.09 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.30

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agilent Technologies Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/molecular-biology-enzymes-kits-and-reagents-market-to-record-usd-13-09-bn-growth--39-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--technavio-301467581.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft beats Q2 estimates, stock falls

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines Microsoft's after-hours trading. Greg Swenson, Brigg Macadam Founding Partner, and John Kicklighter, DailyFX Chief Strategist, provide additional commentary on Microsoft's earnings during a volatile market.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) had declined more than 8% by 3:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Weighing on the utility's stock price was news of its management succession plan. NextEra Energy announced a series of senior leadership appointments that will take effect on March 1.

  • DataTrek: Big Tech unlikely to see selling relief despite Q4 earnings

    DataTrek Research thinks a couple of factors are sending technology deeper into a downward spiral.

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) climbed 5.7% on Tuesday after the technology giant's fourth-quarter report gave investors hope that its growth strategy was taking hold. The gains were driven by an 8.2% increase in IBM's software revenue, to $7.3 billion, and a 13.1% jump in its consulting revenue, to $4.7 billion. The company's hybrid cloud operations, which help businesses integrate their private computing resources with public cloud services, enjoyed particularly strong growth.

  • Microsoft stock’s post-earnings roller-coaster ride won’t be the last

    Microsoft Corp.'s roller-coaster ride on Tuesday is a good example of what tech investors are likely to experience during this volatile earnings season.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures add to losses ahead of Fed decision

    Stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening after another volatile session on Wall Street, as investors looked to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting and press conference to remove some uncertainty on the outlook for monetary policy.

  • Cash-Rich Energy Transfer Set for Highest Return in Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- A cash bonanza may help Energy Transfer LP deliver the highest return among major U.S. oil and natural gas pipeline operators. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseThe company owned by

  • Goldman Sachs: markets have not reached "danger zone" levels yet

    High valuations and one of the strongest recoveries from a bear market in history have left equities vulnerable to a correction but the recent fall is not indicative that markets have reached "danger zone" levels yet, Goldman Sachs said in a note. "While it has not reached danger zone levels that typically precede a bear market (a fall of at least 20%), it has reached levels which have typically been consistent with corrections and relatively low returns over the next one and five years," the U.S. investment bank said on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs said markets are in a correction phase within a bull market cycle and current levels signify relatively low returns over the next one to five years.

  • Market strategist: 'Until we get capitulation, we won't see a bottom'

    Baird Technology Strategist Ted Mortonson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the slides tech stocks are experiencing, investing in the software sector, growth in major companies developing emerging technologies, and Netflix's presence in the streaming space.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Again Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower again on Tuesday morning, as investors continued to sell down volatile growth stocks while awaiting results of the Federal Reserve Bank Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. As of 10:45 a.m. ET today, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.1% from Monday's closing price. Nio's recent share-price decline doesn't seem to be about the business itself.

  • Microsoft’s Shares Rebound as Forecast Focuses on Cloud Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. shares rose in late trading, reversing an earlier decline, after the software giant gave a forecast that reassured investors the company’s Azure cloud-computing business still has potential to drive growth. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Marke

  • Stocks Are Getting Hammered. Big Money Is Waiting to Buy the Dip.

    The stock market is down—a lot, but it was institutional money, not retail traders, that helped the major indexes turn around on Monday.

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • Thankfully, the Fed has decided to stop digging, but it has a lot of work to do before it gets us out of hole we’re in

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Project Syndicate)—The Federal Reserve has turned on a dime, an uncharacteristic about-face for an institution long noted for slow and deliberate shifts in monetary policy. While the Fed’s recent messaging (it hasn’t really done anything yet) is not as creative as I had hoped, at least it has recognized that it has a serious problem. Like the Fed I worked at in the early 1970s under Arthur Burns, today’s policy makers once again misdiagnosed the initial outbreak.

  • Tesla Inches Toward Blue-Chip Status via Moody’s Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service Inc.’s move to ramp up Tesla Inc.’s credit rating to the cusp of investment grade is bolstering expectations that the famous electric vehicle maker will secure blue-chip status as soon as early next year.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • Biden administration readies executive order on crypto

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss the White House's plans to release a National Security Council memorandum that will regulate cryptocurrencies as soon as early February.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Tanked 5% Today

    Shares of edge computing and internet infrastructure company Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were down over 5% today as of 3 p.m. ET. For the most part, this is simply a continuation of the selling pressure that has hit Cloudflare and other high-growth but richly valued tech stocks in recent months. With the Federal Reserve on course to start raising interest rates, high-growth business valuations are under pressure.

  • Crypto bull says ‘I look at the stock market and it is just starting to correct and that worries me more’: We could see ‘another 20%’ fall ‘for the Nasdaq’

    Wealthy investor Mike Novogratz says the days of easy money on Wall Street are coming to an end and sees more pain in store for the stock market.