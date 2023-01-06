U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,845.70
    +37.60 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,254.91
    +324.83 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,379.70
    +74.46 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.23
    +11.04 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.62
    +0.95 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.10
    +21.50 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    +0.52 (+2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0581
    +0.0057 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6620
    -0.0580 (-1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1993
    +0.0082 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8330
    -0.5590 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,777.20
    -84.15 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.94
    -0.62 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,678.61
    +45.16 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Molecular Breast Imaging Market will worth USD 10.65 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·6 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Molecular Breast Imaging Market Size By Application (Diagnosis, Detection and Others), By End -User (Research Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the molecular breast imaging market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the molecular breast imaging market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/molecular-breast-imaging-market/289/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the application, end-user, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.
The significant players operating in the global molecular breast imaging market are ESAOTE SPA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, ONEX Corporation,Sanrad Medical Systems Private Limited, Hologic, Inc., Koning Health, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Aurora Health Care, Imaging Diagnostic Systems, Inc., General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Bruker, Aspect Imaging Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Neusoft Corporation, FONAR Corp., Agfa-Gevaert Group, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide molecular breast imaging market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.
Molecular breast imaging involves taking pictures of tissues in the breast using a special camera and radioactive tracer to look for signs of breast cancer. Several technologies have been developed for detecting breast cancer since the number of women suffering from the disease has increased significantly. There are some factors which are hindering the growth of the market such as a lack of awareness about breast cancer, the high cost of technology etc. A major challenge preventing the growth of the market in developing regions is the high cost of technology. Furthermore, researchers and developers are continually improving the treatment options available, shaping the market and the technology is advancing, which results in a faster acquisition time, higher sensitivity, and greater specificity.
Enquiry Before Buying This Report @  https://greyviews.com/inquiry/289

Scope of Molecular Breast Imaging Market Report:

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Application, End-User, and Regions.

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

ESAOTE SPA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, ONEX Corporation,Sanrad Medical Systems Private Limited, Hologic, Inc., Koning Health, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Aurora Health Care, Imaging Diagnostic Systems, Inc., General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Bruker, Aspect Imaging Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Neusoft Corporation, FONAR Corp., Agfa-Gevaert Group, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Diagnosis is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The application segment includes diagnosis, detection and others. The diagnosis segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Breast imaging services available in developed and developing economies, such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Japan, China, and India, are expected to drive the segment's growth. Furthermore, in order to reduce hospital and payer expenditures, firms in the global breast cancer diagnostics market are using artificial intelligence to improve medical results. AI technology is rapidly being deployed in much more imaging modalities, propelling the growth of the market.

Hospitals & clinics are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The end-user segment includes research centres, hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centres and ambulatory surgical centres. The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Despite the segment has dominated the market in the past with the highest revenue share, increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure around the globe will contribute to the market's growth in the future.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the molecular breast imaging market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. Due to the high prevalence of breast cancer among women and the increased awareness of breast cancer within the region, the molecular breast imaging (MBI) market is dominated by North America. Additionally, the presence of major manufacturers and technological advancements continue to expand the market.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's molecular breast imaging market size was valued at USD 0.37 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.82 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2030. Due to the public and private sectors' ongoing financial and investment support for cancer research rising the industry's expansion in Germany.

  • China

China’s molecular breast imaging market size was valued at USD 0.38 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.85 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2030. China's molecular breast imaging market is rising due to increase in mobile solutions and contract-based diagnostics.

  • India

India's molecular breast imaging market size was valued at USD 0.29 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.64 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030. Because of rising government efforts to upgrade healthcare facilities in India and a rise in the target patient population.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of molecular breast imaging market is mainly driven owing to the rising cases of breast cancer.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/289/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market Size By System (Invasive Monitoring Systems, Minimally Invasive Monitoring Systems, and Non-invasive Monitoring Systems), By End-User (Catheterization Laboratories, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/hemodynamic-monitoring-system-market/372

Dermatology Lasers Market Size By Type (Gem Laser Machine, Gas Laser Machine, and Semiconductor Laser Machine), By Application (Beauty and Skin Diseases), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/dermatology-lasers-market/370

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Size By Product (Bottles, Vials, Cartridges & Syringes, and Ampoules), By Drug Type (Branded, Biologic and Generic), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/pharmaceutical-glass-packaging-market/367

Pharmaceuticals Preservative Market Size By Source (Natural Pharmaceuticals Preservative Agents and Synthetic Pharmaceuticals Preservative Agents), By Function (Antioxidants Pharmaceuticals Preservative Agents, Antimicrobial Pharmaceuticals Preservative Agents, and Chelating Pharmaceuticals Preservative Agents), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/pharmaceuticals-preservative-market/361

Ophthalmic Drugs Market Size By Drug Class (Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Glaucoma, Anti-VEGF Agents, Antiallergy, and Others), By Disease (Glaucoma, Eye Allergy, Eye Infection, Uveitis, Dry Eye, Retinal Disorders, and Others), By Dosage Form (Eye Solutions & Suspensions, Eye Drops, Gels, Capsules and Tablets, and Ointments), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/ophthalmic-drugs-market/357

Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market Size By Tools Type (Drill, Reamer, Saw, and Others), By Power Type (Pneumatic, Electric, and Battery Powered), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/neurosurgery-surgical-power-tools-market/356

Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market Size By Light Source (Light-emitting diodes (LEDs), Quartz halogen lamps, Gas discharge tubes, and Fluorescent lamps (FL)), By Configuration (Mobile device and Fixed device), By End-User (Hospitals and Neonatal clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/neonatal-phototherapy-devices-market/355

Minimally Invasive Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size By Type (Stand-Alone Glaucoma, Phacoemulsification, Glaucoma in Conjunction with Cataract, Femtosecond Laser Surgery and Extracapsular Cataract Extraction Surgery), By End-User (Ophthalmology Clinic, Hospitals, Outpatient Surgery Centre and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/minimally-invasive-cataract-surgery-devices-market/354

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Size By Type (Vaccines, Biopharmaceuticals, Clinical Trial Materials, and Others), By Services (Transportation, Storage, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/healthcare-cold-chain-logistics-market/353

Disposable Syringes Market Size By Product (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), By Application (Immunization Injections and Therapeutic Injections), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/disposable-syringes-market/351


Recommended Stories

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Geron, Chemomab Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics and Novavax

    Geron, Chemomab Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics and Novavax are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but  I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

    THE ADVICER MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Novocure Skyrockets 69% After Pulling Off A Once-In-Six-Years Feat

    Adding Novocure's medical device to standard drugs improved survival for late-stage lung cancer patients, leading NVCR stock to soar Thursday.

  • Pfizer could sell some assets, convert others into new companies amid broader refocus

    Drug maker Pfizer Inc. could part with or otherwise distance itself from some of its research programs.

  • ExxonMobil's Profits Are Falling. Is It Time to Sell the Oil Stock?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is starting to feel the pinch of lower oil prices. The oil giant's profits could continue declining in 2023 if oil and gas prices don't perk back up. The company's profit slump might have investors wondering if it's time to sell.

  • Costco same-store sales, total comparable sales increase in December

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Costco following December sales.

  • CRISPR, Genetics And AI — Why 2023 Could Be The Year For Biotech Stocks

    If there's one biotech area to watch in 2023, it's genetic medicine, like CRISPR. But other trends also point to a big year for biotech stocks.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has famously said that his holding company's preferred duration for holding a stock is "forever." With Buffett's incredible, market-crushing track record in mind, here are two stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that are worth buying now and owning for the long haul. While plenty of other companies vie for design wins and performance edges in various corners of the semiconductor industry, no other player comes close to matching TSMC when it comes to actually manufacturing chips.

  • Philip Morris Stock Is About to Get Smoking Hot

    An expansion into reduced-risk products will keep Philip Morris International’s profits healthy for years to come.

  • Warm Weather Sends Some of 2022's Hottest Stocks South

    Unseasonably warm weather is snuffing out the rally in natural-gas stocks, which were some of the market's top performers over the past two years. Shares of EQT, which is the country's largest gas producer, logged annual gains of 72% and 55% in 2021 and 2022, respectively, while Antero Resources tripled in 2021 and rose another 77% last year. They and rivals have started this year headed the other way now that it looks like the northern hemisphere will have plenty of natural gas to get through w

  • Moderna signs $35 million deal with cancer drug developer CytomX

    The news comes a month after an experimental cancer vaccine from Moderna based on mRNA technology was shown to work against a type of skin cancer. The deal offers CytomX access to Moderna's mRNA technology, which has been used to develop COVID-19 vaccines, while Moderna would get access to CytomX's Probody platform, used in the development of cancer therapies targeting diseased tissues. Moderna said it will also pay tiered royalties to CytomX on global sales of any products which enter the market under the deal.

  • December jobs report: Payrolls rise by 223,000, unemployment rate falls to 3.5%

    The Labor Department published its final jobs report of 2022 on Friday, which showed the unemployment rate falling to 3.5% and job gains totaling 4.5 million for the year.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in 2023

    The market hasn't been kind to Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) in recent months, but that doesn't negate the impact the company can continue to have on the dynamics driving the broader lending industry, a market valued at just shy of $8 trillion globally as of 2022. The company acts as an intermediary between consumers and lenders, using its proprietary algorithm to assess risk of default and determine whether to approve or deny loan applications. The company's revolutionary platform and algorithm can significantly expand credit access to additional groups of consumers -- thereby increasing potential profits not only for lenders but for Upstart -- as many potentially financially responsible consumers have been left out of the market in the past simply because they didn't have a sufficient credit history.

  • Streaming: ‘Opportunity is vast for Disney’ in 2023, analyst says

    Macquarie Senior Media Tech Analyst Tim Nollen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the demand for streaming, competition, and the outlook for Disney's streaming service.

  • Deere Jumps Into Electric Excavators in Tech Transformation

    (Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co., the world’s largest manufacturer of farm equipment, launched a new electric excavator amid rising demand to reduce emissions in heavy industry.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceUkraine Latest: US, Germany Se

  • GE HealthCare requiring white-collar staff to work at office three days a week after spin-off

    GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. trimmed remote-work arrangements for white-collar employees — requiring them to report to the office three days per week.

  • Beer Sales Drop as Consumers Balk at Higher Prices

    Corona brewer Constellation Brands Inc. now says it plans to make “more muted” price increases in the coming fiscal year, because higher-than-usual price increases in October slowed its sales growth. “The consumer is overly sensitive to pricing actions,” Constellation Chief Executive Bill Newlands told analysts Thursday when the company lowered its earnings forecast, sending shares down nearly 10%. “We need to be careful in balancing our growth profile and our pricing profile.”

  • ‘A friend advised me to find a husband’: I’m nearly 50 and close to retiring. Would it be a mistake to marry and commingle my finances?

    ‘If a relationship did not work out, I would have a big problem parting with any of my pension or savings.’

  • 10 Biggest Canadian Oil & Gas Companies

    With Cenovus Energy leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest Canadian oil & gas companies by 12-months trailing revenue.