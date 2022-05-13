U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,971.75
    +44.50 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,911.00
    +259.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,155.25
    +208.00 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,755.00
    +17.50 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.73
    +0.60 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.00
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    20.73
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0398
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.72
    -1.84 (-5.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2206
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8030
    +0.4100 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,461.62
    +2,742.89 (+9.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.81
    +53.71 (+8.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.27
    +96.93 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the molecular diagnostics devices (or) equipment market are Roche Ltd, Hologic, QIAGEN, Abbott, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, Becton Dickinson and Company, Cepheid Inc, and bioMerieux S.

New York, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277232/?utm_source=GNW
A.

The global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $24.19 billion in 2021 to $27.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The market is expected to grow to $46.87 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%.

The molecular diagnostics devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of molecular diagnostics devices and related services.Molecular diagnostics devices are used to diagnose infectious diseases and perform screening by detecting specific sequences in DNA or RNA at the molecular level.

It helps doctors to prescribe more accurate therapeutic interventions in the early stages of a disease.

The main products of molecular diagnostics devices (or) equipment are instruments, reagents, and consumables.A reagent is a substance that is used for causing a chemical reaction.

Reagents are used to indicate the presence of another substance.The technologies involved are DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology, transcription-mediated amplification (TMA), in situ hybridization, microarrays, mass spectrometry, and others (southern blotting, northern blotting, and electrophoresis).

The various applications are cancer, pharmacogenomics, genetic testing, infectious disease, prenatal, neurological disease, and cardiovascular disease that are used by various end-users such as diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and others (nursing homes, blood banks, point of care).

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the molecular diagnostics devices (or) equipment market in 2021.Western Europe was the second largest market in molecular diagnostics devices (or) equipment market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The growth in the molecular diagnostic devices and equipment market is attributed to factors such as the rapid rise in various bacterial and viral epidemics.The increase in the spread of diseases increases the demand for early and improved diagnostic methods.

To improve the technology to enable the early diagnosis of such diseases, the Government and different organizations extend their financial support towards the major key players of the industry. For example, according to the reports from Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) US, as of March 2019, 72 Zika virus disease cases were reported in U.S state and 148 Zika virus disease cases reported in US Territories. Thus, the rise of such chronic diseases serves as a prime driver for the players in the industry to develop more accurate and sophisticated diagnostic devices and equipment. Following the increase in demand for early diagnosis of Zika virus, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. in February 2019 launched its first multi-disease molecular diagnostic test for dengue, chikungunya, and Zika.

The regulatory process involving the approval of molecular diagnostic tests is often slow.The lack of clear definition coupled with constant changes in the regulations is a challenge for companies developing these kits.

In developing nations such as India and China lack of a well-defined regulatory framework negatively impacts the market, irrespective of the presence of a large population.

In the US market, because of the changes in the rules and regulations, the products already in the market may also be required to go through Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s pre-marketing approval process.For example, CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments Act) in the US certifies the validity of laboratory-based tests but it does not regulate the clinical validity of molecular diagnostic tests.

This means that it does not control whether these results are clinically correct. This argument puts a restraint on the industry and opens an argument that FDA should play a greater role in overseeing laboratories.

The major players in the molecular diagnostic industry are focusing on developing automated solutions for devices and equipment used for molecular diagnostic processes.Automation of the process will help to enhance the productivity and consistency of the whole diagnostic process.

Computerization of the diagnostic process gives reliable and efficient test results that manual testing by various experts does not.The major players of the industry are using nanotechnology-based Oral Fluid Nano Sensor Test (OFNASET).

The test uses a microfluidic-based nanosensor for the detection of oral cancer biomarkers in saliva.To keep up with the trend of automation and accuracy, Roche, created cobas connection modules (CCM) to improve scalability and sample-flow efficiency by allowing samples to automatically move between different systems and instruments.

Thus, creating a fully automated workflow.

The molecular diagnostic devices in the US are approved by Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH).These diagnostics devices are generally approved with an accompanying assay, to evaluate their safety and effectiveness or substantial equivalence regarding the assays they run and the assay’s defined performance parameters.

However, the same instruments do not require FDA approval or clearance when used for basic scientific research purposes.The European regulatory landscape has become more stringent and technically challenging for medical device companies.

The introduction of four different risk classes of diagnostic devices i.e. classes A-D. Class A refers to the lowest risk tests and class D refers to the highest risk test such as HIV testing, blood grouping, and prenatal testing. Most of the genetic testing is classed into class C. The products bearing a CE mark, European approved tests, are safe to use, and are in full compliance.

In March 2019, Abbott received a CE mark for its Alinity m molecular diagnostic testing machine. This would allow it to sell the product across Europe.

The countries covered in the molecular diagnostics devices (or) equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA, and Australia.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277232/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Traders ready for wilder swings as rate rises stoke volatility

    Traders in the world's largest markets are having to navigate wild intra-day swings and shrinking deal sizes as central banks rapidly withdraw stimulus measures, in a small-scale reminder of a pandemic-driven financial seize-up just two years ago. The U.S. Federal Reserve said in a report this week that liquidity had "deteriorated" further than what might be expected at current levels of volatility, with noticeably poor conditions in treasury, commodity and equity markets. If markets are too unstable, the ability of central banks to transmit their monetary policy effectively is reduced and the Fed's wording is being read as a warning by some.

  • Powell: Would have been better for Fed to have raised interest rates ‘a little sooner’

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that, with hindsight, it would have been better to have raised its benchmark rate 'a little sooner.'

  • Hanover IPO Is Getting a New Closing Price. It’s Not a Broken Deal.

    The bank holding company's stock ended its first day of trading at less than the offering price because of an aberrant trade.

  • Wendy's sales disappoint as U.S. winter hits store traffic

    Analysts have said Wendy's breakfast menu - known for items including the Baconator burger and Frosty-ccino coffees - could face pressure from consumers turning to cheaper meals as rising inflation hit Americans' pockets. "I view the first quarter results really as a little bump," said Wendy's Chief Financial Officer Gunther Plosch.

  • Best Bank Stocks To Buy In May

    Certain bank stocks may try to rebound from yearly lows as analyst estimates keep moving higher.

  • Traeger Maintains Guidance Despite Better Than Expected Quarter

    By Alan Hatfield Wood pellet grill maker Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) today announced that the company will maintain its 2022 full year guidance despite a better-than-expected first quarter. Total revenue came in 5% lower on the year at $223.7 million, driven by a decline in grill unit volumes partially offset by price increases taken […]

  • Tumble in Coinbase pushes Wood's ARK fund closer to pandemic low

    A collapse in cryptocurrency company Coinbase Global Inc pushed star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF down nearly 8% on Wednesday, putting it within 10% of its low touched in March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Coinbase, the fund's second-largest holding at nearly 7% of assets, fell more than 28% to record lows Wednesday after the company missed first-quarter estimates and its chief executive said the company had no risk of bankruptcy. The declines in Coinbase added to the pain for Wood's ARK Innovation fund this year.

  • A Top Hedge Fund Manager Admits His Tech Mistakes and Says Recession Is Already Here

    Altimeter Capital founder Brad Gerstner said the war in Ukraine and worries about inflation sparked a faster-than-expected market decline his firm wasn't prepared for.

  • Meme stocks rally as markets tank

    Trading halted on GameStop multiple times as it soars 30%

  • MBAs’ Overwhelming Preference: Hybrid Work

    Most MBAs want roles that allow for hybrid work — and most employers are ready to agree The latest survey from the MBA Career Services & Employer Alliance shows that MBAs looking for full-time ... The post MBAs’ Overwhelming Preference: Hybrid Work appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • AppLovin stock posts best one-day gain as company weighs selling apps business, Wall Street applauds strategic shift

    AppLovin Inc. shares soared Thursday for their best one-day gain after Wall Street supported the app-monetization company's plan to shift focus to its higher-margin software business and treat its lower-margin app segment like a standalone business, parts of which it could sell following a strategic evaluation.

  • How to File Taxes With No Income

    Anyone whose income is less than the tax filing threshold is not required to file an income tax form with the IRS. For most taxpayers, this threshold is usually set at or around the standard deduction. However, it's a good idea … Continue reading → The post How to File Taxes With No Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • M&A Activity Has Slowed Down. Here’s Where the Deals Could Be.

    Mergers and acquisition activity is declining—and a weakening economic outlook isn’t helping. The technology sector could be the ripest area for deals, though.

  • Oil ends sharply higher, bouncing back as fall in China COVID cases drive demand hopes

    Oil prices end solidly higher on Wednesday, as investors took heart from signs of an easing COVID crisis in parts of China.

  • TerraUSD crashed. What does it mean for other stablecoins? Here are the potential winners and losers

    Investors are closely watching what Terra's fall may mean for other stablecoins. They play an important role in the crypto ecosystem and account for about 13% of the crypto market's capitalization.

  • SPAC Smart Money Jilts $27 Billion of New Blank-Check Offerings

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Wall Street’s savviest investors and biggest banks have quietly walked away from the blank-check industry, leaving behind almost $27 billion of planned offerings as the sector’s returns crumble and regulators step up scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueTech Leads Stock Slide in Wild Session After

  • Our student-loan system needs fixing — and this change would be smarter than just forgiving debt

    Most of the recent discussion of student debt has focused on the prospect of forgiving that debt—telling borrowers that they don’t have to repay the funds the federal government provided to help them pay for college or graduate school. The fierce debates about the pros and cons of such a policy rarely focus on the advantages of extending credit to students or on what debt forgiveness today would mean for students borrowing tomorrow, next year, and for the foreseeable future. Should President Biden cancel outstanding student debt, it would not relieve students from reliance on borrowing in the future.

  • Fed Officials Stay Course on Half-Point Hikes Despite Hot Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials face pressure for more aggressive action after a hotter-than-expected inflation reading for April, though so far officials are sticking with their strategy to keep raising interest rates by a half point at each of their next two meetings.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inf

  • Which Dividend Aristocrats Are the Most Enticing?

    Dividend Aristocrats are great places to be when the market waters get really rough. While they still get knocked down during bear markets, their dividends tend to offer a glimmer of certainty amid turbulent times. The payouts of Dividend Aristocrats have held up during past crashes, crises, and everything in between. With growing fear that we'll fall into a bear market and recession, insisting on quality may prove a wise decision. In this piece, we used TipRanks' Comparison Tool to evaluate thr

  • Moderna's recently appointed CFO is out after former employer Dentsply discloses internal probe of financial reporting

    Moderna Inc. said Wednesday its recently appointed chief financial officer, Jorge Gomez, has departed the company with immediate effect. The company said the move comes after the May 10 disclosure from Dentsply Sirona Inc. of an internal investigation into certain matters, including financial reporting. Dentsply, which makes dental products and technology, said it was late filing its 10-Q quarterly earnings form