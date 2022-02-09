U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.50
    +31.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,538.00
    +196.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,859.25
    +124.75 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.10
    +15.30 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.03
    -0.33 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1438
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.85
    -2.01 (-8.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3570
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4280
    -0.1200 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,501.94
    -357.95 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.73
    -19.13 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.78
    +40.71 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Molecular Diagnostics for Infectious Disease Markets, 2022 by Syndrome, Plex, Place with COVID-19 Impact & Forecasting/Analysis

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Infectious Disease By Syndrome, Plex, Place and by Country. With COVID-19 Impact & Forecasting/Analysis, and Executive Guides and Customization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

RnMs Logo
RnMs Logo

COVID-19 Drives a surge in demand but what is the long term impact? The microbiology lab may disappear while multiplex takes center stage.

The Molecular Diagnostics - Infectious Disease sector of the clinical diagnostics industry is poised for record growth. A market that just keeps on growing but is spiking as an enormous C19Dx demand sweeps over the globe. Find out what the numbers are in this informative report. And find out about the exciting developments in multiplex assays which threaten to change diagnosis and treatment while limiting the threat of anti microbial drug resistance.

Infectious disease testing directly benefits from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. Learn all about it in this report. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Trends like:

  • Multiplex testing

  • Pathogen evolution and pandemics

  • Biotechnology advances in genetics

  • Climate change

  • Globalization

  • The rise of rapid testing

Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between nucleic acid testing and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication.

The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis and Impact of COVID-19.

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Molecular Diagnostics?

2.2 The Diagnostics Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Revenues

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Authors

2.4.2 Sources

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare, the IVD Industry, and the COVID-19 Pandemic

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 The Infectious Diseases - Market Analysis by Disease

3.1 HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)

3.2 HBV - Hepatitis B

3.3 HCV - Hepatitis C

3.4 HPV - Human papillomavirus

3.5 Influenza

3.6 CTGC - Chlamydia/Gonorhea

3.7 Tuberculosis

3.8 MRSA - Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

3.9 VRE - Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus

3.10 Blood Screening

3.11 COVID-19

3.12 Pandemic Diagnostics

3.12.1 Risk Management - Spark and Spread

3.12.2 Dx Technology - Nucleic Acid Based

3.12.3 Dx Technology - Immunoassay & Serology

3.12.4 Time to Market and Preparedness Issues

3.12.5 Unrecognized Role of Multiplex in Pandemic Mangement

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Distributor and Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Independent Testing Lab

4.1.6 Public National/regional lab

4.1.7 Hospital lab

4.1.8 Physician Office Labs

4.1.9 Audit Body

4.1.10 Certification Body

4.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

4.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

4.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

4.3 Industry Structure

4.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

4.3.2 Economies of Scale

4.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

4.3.3 Physician Office Lab's

4.3.4 Physician's and POCT

5 Profiles of Key MDx Companies

5.1 Abacus Diagnostica

5.2 Abbott Diagnostics

5.3 Accelerate Diagnostics

5.4 Ador Diagnostics

5.5 Akonni Biosystems

5.6 Alveo Technologies

5.7 Applied BioCode

5.8 Aus Diagnostics

5.9 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

5.10 Becton, Dickinson and Company

5.11 Binx Health

5.12 Biocartis

5.13 bioMerieux Diagnostics

5.14 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

5.15 Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

5.16 Cepheid (now Danaher)

5.17 Chembio

5.18 Co Diagnostics

5.19 Credo Diagnostics Biomedical

5.20 Cue Health

5.21 Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

5.22 Diagenode Diagnostics

5.23 Diascopic

5.24 Diasorin S.p.A.

5.25 Eiken Chemical

5.26 Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

5.27 Eurofins Scientific

5.28 Fluxergy

5.29 Fulgent Genetics

5.30 Fusion Genomics.

5.31 Genedrive

5.32 Genetic Signatures

5.33 GenMark Dx

5.34 Grifols

5.35 Hibergene Diagnostics

5.36 Hologic

5.37 Illumina

5.38 Immunexpress

5.39 Inflammatix

5.40 Invetech

5.41 Janssen Diagnostics

5.42 Karius

5.43 Lexagene

5.44 LightDeck Diagnostics

5.45 Luminex Corp

5.46 Lumos Diagnostics

5.47 Mammoth Biosciences

5.48 Maxim Biomedical

5.49 Meridian Bioscience

5.50 Mesa Biotech

5.51 Millipore Sigma

5.52 Mindray

5.53 Mobidiag

5.54 Nanomix

5.55 Operon

5.56 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

5.57 Panagene

5.58 Perkin Elmer

5.59 Primerdesign

5.60 Prominex

5.61 Qiagen Gmbh

5.62 Quantumdx

5.63 Quidel

5.64 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

5.65 Saw Diagnostics

5.66 Seegene

5.67 Siemens Healthineers

5.68 Sona Nanotech

5.69 SpeeDx

5.70 T2 Biosystems

5.71 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

5.72 Veramarx

5.73 Veredus Laboratories

5.74 Vir

5.75 XCR Diagnostics

6 Market Trends

6.1 Factors Driving Growth

6.1.1 New Genotypes Creating New Markets

6.1.2 Aging Population a Boon for All Diagnostics

6.1.3 Developing World Driving ID Dx Growth

6.1.4 Point of Care - Why Centralization is Losing Steam

6.1.5 Self Testing

6.1.6 The Need for Speed

6.1.7 The COVID Pandemic

6.2 Factors Limiting Growth

6.2.1 Lower Costs

6.2.2 Infectious Disease is Declining

6.2.3 Wellness Hurts

6.2.4 Economic Growth improves Living Standards

6.3 Instrumentation and Automation

6.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

6.3.2 The Shrinking Machine

6.3.3 Multiplex, Point of Care and The Speed Factor

6.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

6.4.1 The Sepsis Testing Market - A New Direction?

6.4.2 POCT/Self Testing as a Disruptive Force

6.4.3 The Genetics Play - One Test for All Known Infections

6.4.4 Antibiotic Resistance Genes - Simplifying Diagnostics

7 Molecular Dx - Infectious Disease Recent Developments

7.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

7.1.1 Importance of These Developments

7.1.2 How to Use This Section

7.2 Home Test Company Prenetics to go Public

7.3 Roche to Acquire TIB Molbiol to Expand Infectious Disease Portfolio

7.4 Lucira Health Posts Revenue Growth on OTC C19 Test

7.5 BforCure Preparing Multiple Panels for Point-of-Care qPCR Platform

7.6 Talis Biomedical Discusses Point-of-Care

7.7 Roche to Acquire GenMark Diagnostics for $1.8B

7.8 Pandemic Pushes Handheld qPCR Devices Closer to Commercialization

7.9 Hologic to Acquire Mobidiag

7.10 Lucira Health Focuses on User Friendly Approach to Home Testing

7.11 Infectious Disease Dx Firm Talis Biomedical Raises $254M in IPO

7.12 Fluidigm Plans 'Durable' Diagnostics, Clinical Business

7.13 Thermo Fisher Scientific to Acquire Mesa Biotech for Up to $550M

7.14 Mammoth Biosciences Developing Pathogen Detection Tech

7.15 Illumina, IDbyDNA Developing Sequencing-Based Respiratory Tests

7.16 Scanogen Developing 90 Minute Infection Test

7.17 Malaria Assays Use CRISPR for Point-of-Care Multispecies Detection

7.18 FDA Provides Self Testing SARS-CoV-2 EAU Guidance

7.19 Mammoth Biosciences Announces Rapid, CRISPR-Based COVID-19 Diagnostic

7.20 Genetic Signatures Gets CE Mark for Coronavirus Molecular Test

7.21 Qiagen Respiratory Panel with Coronavirus Receives CE Mark

7.22 Lumos Diagnostics Closes $15M Series A Funding

7.23 Fusion Genomics to Assess NGS-Based Respiratory Tract Infection Assay

7.24 New Genomic Tests Diagnose Deadly Infections Faster

7.25 Biotia Raises $2.4M Seed Round

7.26 STDs resurge in US

7.27 Ares Genetics signs R&D agreement with leading global IVD corporation

7.28 Cell-Free DNA Used for Infectious Disease Testing

7.29 One BioMed Raises $5M

8 The Global Market for Molecular Diagnostics Infectious Disease

9 Global MDx Infectious Disease Markets - By Syndrome

10 Global MDx Markets for Infectious Disease - by Plex

11 Global MDx Infectious Disease Markets - by Place

12 Appendices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s4bf3c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/molecular-diagnostics-for-infectious-disease-markets-2022-by-syndrome-plex-place-with-covid-19-impact--forecastinganalysis-301478548.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    The stock markets have started off 2022 with increased volatility, and that’s opened up opportunities for investors – especially for investors willing to shoulder some additional risk. The sharp decline in January lowered prices, while the rapid swings we’ve seen in recent trading sessions makes it possible to take advantage of the lowered entry point. A market situation like this should naturally bring investors’ attention to the penny stocks. These low-cost equities, typically priced below $5

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After $100 Billion In Sales Guidance Lags Expectations?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to $98 billion to $102 billion in 2022 sales, lagging estimates? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Enveric Biosciences Files Provisional Patent for Cannabinoid + Celecoxib Conjugate EV104 after Successful Synthesis

    By Alan Hatfield Neuroscience company Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) announced the creation of EV104a and EV104b for the potential treatment of Osteoarthritis and other pain indications. Known as the […]

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • Why Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Is Falling Today

    Fourth-quarter sales of Xpovio were encouraging, but top-line results from another trial were a little disappointing.

  • Doctor on developing global COVID-19 vaccine: ‘We got zero help from the U.S. government’

    Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the development of a new coronavirus vaccine, global vaccine inequity, and vaccine technology.

  • Why Are NLS Pharmaceutics Shares Trading Higher During Premarket Monday?

    NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NLSP) shares are trading higher after the Company announced to present interim topline data from its Phase 2a trial evaluating its lead product candidate, Quilience (Mazindol ER), for narcolepsy at World Sleep Congress 2022. Narcolepsy is a chronic sleep disorder that causes overwhelming daytime drowsiness. The presentation will provide an interim analysis on mean Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) scores, the trial's primary endpoint, comparing patients treated with Q

  • Dr. Amazon Will See You Now: Tech Titan Takes On Teladoc, CVS, Walgreens

    Amazon joins CVS, Teladoc, and Walgreens when it comes to trying to change how American's get their basic healthcare.

  • Amazon Expands In-Person Health Care Services To 20 Additional Cities

    If Amazon can deliver more efficient health care services, the potential is enormous for fueling its growth engine and Amazon stock.

  • The NHS is now recommending revolutionary drug for obesity treatment

    The drug suppresses appetite by mimicking a hormone that is released after eating

  • Most People Get Alzheimer's This Way, Experts Say

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5.8 million Americans live with Alzheimer's, a disease that causes memory loss. Although there are cases of younger people with Alzheimer's, symptoms usually start after 60, but isn't considered a part of normal aging. While experts still don't know the main cause of Alzheimer's, there are factors that raise the risk of getting the disease and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with doctors who explained what those factors are. Read on—a

  • Former Missouri student in Colorado rehab hospital after alcohol poisoning: 'Life as he knew it is gone'

    Former Missouri student Danny Santulli has permanent brain damage and is in a Colorado rehabilitation hospital, says his parents' attorney.

  • This Is the Only State Where COVID Is Surging Right Now

    Less than a month ago, the U.S. hit the peak of a national surge brought on by the Omicron variant bringing case levels to unprecedented new highs coast to coast. But the quick rise in infections has since been met by an almost equally drastic decrease nationwide, with hospitalizations from the virus also following the downward trend. Now, data shows that there's only one state where COVID is still surging despite the national drop. Read on to see which place is still struggling to beat back the

  • The #1 Best Food to Burn Abdominal Fat, Says Dietitian

    Finding easy ways to burn abdominal fat has been a quest that many of us have been on for many years. From "fat-burning" pills to following complicated diets, the goal to reduce belly fat is one that many people have been trying to accomplish for ages.Unfortunately, to truly burn abdominal fat, you will have to do a bit more than simply pop a supplement or include one specific food in your diet. Reducing your belly fat involves embracing a healthy lifestyle that includes participating in physica

  • I'm Boosted and Got Omicron—This Was My Worst Symptom by Far

    After nearly two years of avoiding a COVID infection—thanks in large part to being vaccinated, wearing a good mask, and not leaving the house much—I finally got it. There's nothing unique about my situation: The highly contagious Omicron variant brought numbers to new heights across the U.S., and New York got hit particularly hard. Because I'm fully vaccinated and boosted, I knew that I was very unlikely to have a severe case of COVID, but I was still surprised by the trajectory of my infection.

  • Four nutrition-packed foods to easily add to your diet for better health

    Incorporating a little of something on this food list a few times weekly, might pave the way for better health.

  • COVID Symptoms Most Often Appear in This Order

    Over 900,000 Americans have now died from COVID, which is a bleak new milestone the U.S. is facing. As the surge continues in many parts of the country, millions are becoming infected with Omicron—the highly contagious variant that's caused overcrowding in hospitals and a shortage of employees in several industries due to people calling out sick. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with K Health's Chief Diagnosis Officer Dr. Neil Brown and board-certified emergency medicine physician who explained

  • Doing This One Thing Can Lead to Omicron

    Think you've been doing everything to keep yourself safe from catching the extremely contagious Omicron variant? Maybe not. In recent days, experts have emphasized that too many Americans have made one particular oversight can lead to an Omicron infection—potentially endangering those who are at risk for severe illness. If you've made it, experts advise you to change that right away. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've A

  • Gay and lesbian Americans are more likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19 — and there’s one big theory why

    ‘Adding sexual orientation and gender identity to national data collection systems would be a major step toward monitoring disparities.’

  • The WHO warns remote work could be bad for you

    But the new report is not all bad news. Working from home can also be healthy if employers and workers respect personal boundaries and establish certain habits..