Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Revenue to Hit US$ 85 Bn by 2032 - Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·3 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing: North America to Continue Leading Global Market Growth

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global molecular diagnostics market in infectious disease testing market is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2032. The global market for molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing is likely to reach US$ 85 Bn by 2032.

Based on technique, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment is expected to account for the largest market share by the end of 2032.

Market Introduction

Molecular diagnostics is a technique used to detect the presence of and identify genetic materials and proteins associated with specific health conditions and diseases, and infectious agents in body fluids such as blood, urine, or sputum. Molecular diagnostics for infectious disease testing is used by hospitals, academic institutions, laboratories, and others.

Increasing number of infectious diseases and technological advancements in diagnostic technologies for infectious diseases are some major driving factors for molecular diagnostics in the infectious disease testing market. Molecular diagnostics technologies are mainly used to diagnose diseases such as AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), hepatitis, and hospital-acquired infections.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4427

Technological advancements in diagnostic procedures for infectious diseases, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, a growing elderly population, and the growth of research activities in molecular diagnostic technologies are some major drivers for the global molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing market.

Moreover, government support in the form of funding for the diagnosis and prevention of infectious diseases is also supporting the growth of the global molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing market. However, the high cost of instruments involved in molecular diagnostic technologies and the lack of skilled healthcare professionals are some major restraints on the growth of the market.

Key Companies-

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Becton

  • Dickinson and Company

  • bioMérieux

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • Siemens AG

  • Veridex, LLC

  • Luminex Corp.

  • GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.

  • Qiagen N.V.

  • Genomix Biotech

  • bioTheranostics

Get customized report as per requirement:- https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/4427

Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Industry Research Segmentation

By Product:

  • Instruments and Analyzers

  • Assays and Reagents

  • Services and Software

By Application:

  • Hepatitis B

  • Hepatitis C

  • AIDS

  • Tuberculosis

  • Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)

  • Hospital-Acquired Infections

  • Chlamydia Trachomatis and Neisseria Gonorrhoeae (CT/NG)

  • Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Infection

  • Others

By Technique:

  • Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

  • Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

  • Microarrays

  • Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

  • Hybridization

  • Others

By End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Private Labs

  • Clinics

  • Academic Institutes

  • Laboratories

  • Others

Get full access of report - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/4427

Key Questions Answered in Molecular Diagnostics Infectious Disease Testing Market Report -

What is the projected growth rate of the molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing market?

What value is the molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing market expected to reach by 2032?

What are the main driving factors for the market?

Which region is set to dominate the global molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing market?

Other Trending Reports:

Meningococcal Vaccines Market

Surgical Imaging Market

Holter Monitoring Systems Market

wireless fetal monitoring system

Heel Pressure Injury Relieving Devices Market

meniscus repair systems market

3D Cell Cultures Market

Health Caregiving Market

Neurostimulation Devices Market

Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Treatment Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges. 
Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact 
Rajendra Singh  
Persistence Market Research  
U.S. Sales Office: 
305 Broadway, 7th Floor 
New York City, NY 10007 
+1-646-568-7751 
United States 
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353 
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com


